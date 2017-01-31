Actress Vanessa Hudgens posts a heartbreaking tribute to her father one year after his death

Vanessa Hudgens is grateful for her guardian angel.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram with a tribute to her late father, Greg Hudgens.

Today marks one year since my dad passed away. He's my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is. I keep trucking on but still feel his presence in my heart. And there he will forever stay. ❤😇 A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:54am PST

“Today marks one year since my dad passed away. He’s my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is,” she captioned the photo of herself with an angelic filter. “I keep trucking on but still feel his presence in my heart. And there he will forever stay😇.”

Last year, Hudgens revealed that her father had passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

I am so sad to say that last night my daddy, Greg passed away from stage 4 cancer. Thank you to everyone who kept him in your prayers. — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) January 31, 2016

Hours after she announced the news, Hudgens took the stage to play Rizzo in Fox’s “Grease Live” in his honor.

My daddy and I ❤️❤️❤️ Please pray for his healing!!! The more prayers the better. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rLRi0a2kK5 — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) July 27, 2015

(H/T: US Weekly)