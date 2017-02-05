See Scotty McCreery tackle a George Strait hit during this Super Bowl pre-game party

Country music superstar Scotty McCreery performed in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4, in anticipation for Super Bowl LI, where the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons.

The talented singer and season 10 “American Idol” champion pleased a packed crowd, as the headliner for the New England Patriots Fan Rally held at Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon.

Aside from crooning a handful of his own hits, Scotty saluted Texas native George Strait with a cover of his classic, “Check Yes Or No.”





As you can see in the fan-tweeted video above, Scotty dons a Patriots jersey with quarterback Tom Brady’s name on the back. He leans into the microphone and utilizes his deep baritone vocals to sing the lyrics to George’s 1996 love song. Meanwhile, the team’s mascot, Pat Patriot, and a group of Pats cheerleaders can be seen dancing along to the tune in the background.

Despite being a North Carolina Native, Scotty is a diehard fan of the Patriots. In fact, his love for the team stems from his father, Mike, who was raised in New England.

Fired up for this Superbowl! Thanks for having me out to sing Pats Nation! #OneMore #DriveForFive A photo posted by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

“I was on the way over here and a lady saw my hoodie and she said, ‘you don’t sound like a Patriots fan!'” Scotty told FOX 5 San Diego after his concert, “But my dad grew up in England — Maine and New Hampshire — so he kind of raised me that way from an early age and it kind of stuck so I’m glad.”

Scotty wasn’t the only country crooner who participated in the Super Bowl LI pre-game festivities. Other artists who performed included Sam Hunt, Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, The Band Perry, Clay Walker, Lady Antebellum and Tyler Farr. Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.