Prominent Christian leaders take out full-page ad in Washington Post denouncing President Trump’s refugee ban

Last month, evangelicals wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, telling him they were “troubled” by his executive order banning refugees and asked him to reconsider. The letter was signed by 100 prominent Christian leaders and organizations.

Following up, the same organization behind the original letter, World Relief, has taken out a full-page ad in The Washington Post. The ad includes the signatures of Christians considered more conservative, including Tim Keller and his wife, Kathy Keller; Ed Stetzer; Daniel Akin; and popular author Max Lucado.

The ad states, “We live in a dangerous world and affirm the crucial role of government in protecting us from harm and in setting the terms on refugee admissions. However, compassion and security can coexist, as they have for decades. For the persecuted and suffering, every day matters; every delay is a crushing blow to hope.”





According to the Post, in recent years, the issue of refugees has become a divisive one within the Christian church, with some well-known leaders such as Jerry Falwell, Franklin Graham, and Ronnie Floyd coming out in support of President Trump’s ban.

However, many more leaders, who usually do not involve themselves in political discussions, feel it’s necessary to speak up about the refugee ban.

One of those leaders is best-selling author Ann Voskamp. She recently drove from her home in Canada to join 200 others to protest in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., where President Trump was attending a prayer breakfast.

When Ed Stetzer was asked about the issue, he replied in an email to the Post that “This is not the usual list of left-leaning, social justice-oriented, religious leaders. This is a surprising list of prominent evangelicals who care enough about this issue to use their leadership platform to speak out, even when many evangelicals have deep fears and concerns about refugees entering this country.”