A Florida woman used an online dating site to steal an elderly man’s heart and $300,000

An 85-year-old Pembroke Pines man started dating Nancy Guy, 45, after meeting her on a dating site. Guy claimed to be a dress maker who needed money, according to the Miami Herald.

Guy promised to repay the man, but her “excuses ranged from being diagnosed with cancer to having a flood in her warehouse which she alleges destroyed $400,000 in dresses that she had made,” the Herald story said.





On Thursday, Guy was charged with grand theft.

Read more at the Miami Herald.

