A teacher purchased a stash of drugs before school, and then was caught snorting the stuff during a break between classes in Indiana recently.


And a student caught it all on video.

The teacher, 24-year-old Samantha Cox, was arrested last week at at suburban Chicago high school after students told the principal that she was using drugs in the classroom.

Cox allegedly purchased $160 worth of drugs, according to the Chicago Tribune.

She told authorities that she normally buys the drugs after school, but “was feeling sick and needed to get some.”

Cox, an English teacher who was hired in August 2016 at Lake Central High School in St. John, Ind., was arrested and charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

A K9 officer found drugs in Cox’s desk–“a clear tightly twisted bag with multiple small rolled up pieces of tin foil” and an “outer plastic wrap from a cigarette package” with rolled-up tin foil–as well as drug paraphernalia in her vehicle, parked in the school lot.

Meanwhile, despite her arrest, it is unclear if Cox still has a job.

“She was popular with the students,” Lake Central schools Superintendent Larry Veracco told NWITimes.com. “It’s a sad situation. We are happy that we got her removed from the classroom very quickly after being tipped off by a student. But we are also concerned about her welfare, too. She seemed to be a very good teacher.”

