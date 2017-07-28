After months of fighting, Charlie Gard’s parents announce their baby has died

For the eleven months of his life, Charlie Gard fought. His battle against mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome became headline news across the world as his parents fought in court to bring him to the United States from Great Britain.

Days after doctors announced they could do nothing more to help Gard, he has passed away. BBC confirmed the news on Friday.

Prior to Gard’s death, his family made one last plea to the public for help in making their son comfortable. The last post on the Gard family Facebook page sought a pediatric consultant to help with his care.





“URGENT we need a pediatric intensive care consultant to come forward to assist and facilitate with a hospice stay by 12pm tomorrow, we will pay privately. PLEASE HELP US!!” the post read. “We need some peaceful time with our baby boy 💔 xxx.”

Gard died less than one month before his first birthday.