Video appears to show the first shots during a reported mass shooting in Las Vegas

Several videos posted to Twitter late Sunday night on the West Coast appear to show the first shots of a reported mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ABC News and the Associated Press have confirmed that local hospitals are treating an unconfirmed number of gunshot wound victims, and The Los Angeles Times confirmed that at least two people had been killed, though that number is expected to rise.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed an investigation was ongoing and took to social media to implore people not to share tactical information overheard from police scanner audio.





Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Jason Aldean was performing “When She Says Baby” off his 2012 album “Night Train” when sounds of gunshots rang out. Aldean continued to play for a few minutes before he exited stage.

Gunshots can be heard as people flee the scene.

RELATED: Las Vegas police rush to scene of reported mass shooting

Devastating video from Route 91 concert in Las Vegas. So many gunshots. Pray for the victims & @LVPD tonight. pic.twitter.com/skjEmEPJdW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2017