They say dogs are man’s best friends, but one precious pup across the pond is testing the limits:

Twitter user, dog mother and social media manager Francesca Emmingham recently shared part of her journey raising an adorably frustrating pooch, and we can’t get enough:

Commenters took to the Twitter thread with some ideas of how to cure the dachshund’s kleptomania:

Others commiserated with the reality of a losing situation:

Cute as a button and sweet as pie, this pup is still nothing but a hound dog! He’s certainly bold about it, too, showing Francesca he’s got her stuff and isn’t sorry about it. Unlike the dog who stole toilet paper and slowly backed away, Francesca’s dachshund has no shame.