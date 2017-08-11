A week after appearing suicidal, Sinéad O’Connor unleashes a profanity-fueled Facebook rant against her manager

Troubled singer Sinéad O’Connor ripped her manager in a fiery, expletive-laced Facebook rant in which it appears she accused him of identity theft.

It started first with a message to Facebook: “Note to Facebook …. someone in the Bronx who I do not know is logged into my Facebook account as an administrator and I cannot remove this person…unidentified person.”

About five hours later, O’Connor put her manager, Bruce Garfield, on blast: “Message for the identity thief, Bruce Garfield,” her Facebook rant started.

She continued: “What sick part of your head failed to hear that you are being prosecuted and sent to jail by me, for forgery and for facilitating my suicide four times as well as failing to act to save my life. ?”





“STOP CONTACTING ME. STOP CONTACTING MY FRIENDS. DO NOT DARE TO SEND ANY MORE OF MY FRIENDS ROUND TO THIS HOSPITAL WITH SIGNED PHOTOS OF WOLF FUCKING BLITZER OR ANYONE ELSE , OR WITH ANY MESSAGE FROM YOU.”

“GET OUT OF MY LIFE. LEAVE MY FRIENDS ALONE. STOP STEALING MY PROPERTY. STAY OUT OF MY APARTMENT. YOU SICK, SICK, F–K. WHAT PART OF YOU IMAGINES I WANT TO EVER HEAR FROM YOU AGAIN?” her rant continued.

“YOU ARE GOING TO JAIL. I WILL SEE YOU IN COURT. AND ON BEHALF OF ALL ARTISTS WHO HAVE BEEN F—-D BY MANAGERS LIKE YOU, AND ARE DEAD, I WILL BE LAUGHING AS YOU ARE SENT DOWN. NOW IS THAT CLEAR ENOUGH?”

Last week, O’Connor posted a somber video depicting her daily battles with mental illness. She was reportedly hospitalized a short time later. In the video, she seemed to hint that she could be having suicidal thoughts. She had, apparently, been keeping herself isolated at a Travelodge hotel in Hackensack, New Jersey, according to Page Six.

South Hackensack police made a trip to the hotel to check on her, but O’Connor was not in her room.

Since that video, she has published other posts saying that she is OK and not suicidal. She thanked fans for their support and also told them that she had passed a kidney stone.