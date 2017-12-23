Menu
The Punisher Season 1 Gunner Read this Next

The Punisher Season 1, Episode 5: Gunner review and recap
Advertisement

Netflix’s special “A Very Murray Christmas” is a madcap holiday show starring Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, and featuring a litany of guest stars to delight any comedy fan.


One of the program’s amazing moments of comes toward the end, when Murray brings out pop singer Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.

Fans were overjoyed at the amount of screen-time that the young pop star had in the special.

Murray tries to get a planned Christmas show going after a night full of mayhem and missteps. Near the special’s end, Murray finally gets the show on the road, and performs several songs with Cyrus.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus will bring joy to your heart in a way you never thought she could with this Christmas cover

Cyrus bucks all of the XXX-rated pizzaz and flash that has made her a household name in recent years, and instead focuses on her amazing voice.

Her rendition of “Silent Night” is a clear standout within the special and may help her become part of Christmas tradition for decades to come.

RELATED: James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

Cyrus also performed an adorable duet of “Sleigh Ride” with some light assistance from actor George Clooney.

Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The Punisher Season 1 Gunner
Rare Entertainment

The Punisher Season 1, Episode 5: Gunner review and recap

,
The Punisher Season 1 Resupply
Rare Entertainment

The Punisher Season 1, Episode 4: Resupply review and recap

,
The Punisher Season 1 Kandahar
Rare Entertainment

The Punisher Season 1, Episode 3: Kandahar review and recap

,
The Punisher Season 1 Two Dead Men
Rare Entertainment

The Punisher Season 1, Episode 2: Two Dead Men review and recap

,
Advertisement