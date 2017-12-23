Netflix’s special “A Very Murray Christmas” is a madcap holiday show starring Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, and featuring a litany of guest stars to delight any comedy fan.





One of the program’s amazing moments of comes toward the end, when Murray brings out pop singer Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.

Fans were overjoyed at the amount of screen-time that the young pop star had in the special.

Murray tries to get a planned Christmas show going after a night full of mayhem and missteps. Near the special’s end, Murray finally gets the show on the road, and performs several songs with Cyrus.

Cyrus bucks all of the XXX-rated pizzaz and flash that has made her a household name in recent years, and instead focuses on her amazing voice.

Her rendition of “Silent Night” is a clear standout within the special and may help her become part of Christmas tradition for decades to come.

Cyrus also performed an adorable duet of “Sleigh Ride” with some light assistance from actor George Clooney.