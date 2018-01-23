The 2018 Academy Award nominees are…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the announcement of nominees for the 90th annual Oscar nominations announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California:
Nominees for Best Director
“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan
“Get Out,” Jordan Peele
“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig
“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro
Nominees for Best Animated Feature
“The Boss Baby”
”The Breadwinner”
”Coco”
”Ferdinand”
“Loving Vincent”
Nominees for Best Actor in a Motion Picture
Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”
Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Nominees for Best Supporting Actor
William Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Nominees for Best Motion Picture
“Call Me By Your Name”
”Darkest Hour”
”Dunkirk”
”Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
”Phantom Thread”
”The Post”
”The Shape of Water”
”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Nominees for Best Actress in a Motion Picture
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Nominees for Best Song in a Motion Picture
“Mighty River” from “Mudbound
“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”
“Remember Me” from “Coco”
“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall
“This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”
Nominees for Best Foreign-language Film
Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman”
Russia’s “Loveless”
Lebanon’s “The Insult”
Hungary’s “On Body and Soul”
Sweden’s “The Square.”
Nominees for Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water.”
Nominees for Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell
Nominees for Best Visual Effects in a Motion Picture
“Blade Runner 2049″
”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″
”Kong: Skull Island,
”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
”War for the Planet of the Apes”
Nominees for Best Cinematography in a Motion Picture
Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2024”
Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”
Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”
Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”
Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”
___
The 90th annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.