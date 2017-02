Model Kendall Jenner walked in a fall 2017 La Perla fashion show this week, and her look has many people shocked.

Her cream gown was sheer lace and beading.

La Perla show @laperlalingerie A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

Pictures from behind nearly show her entire rear end.

All smiles! Backstage with @kendalljenner at the #LaPerlaFW17 fashion show A photo posted by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Jenner is currently in New York for fashion week.