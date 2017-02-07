Rosie O’Donnell says she’ll gladly take role on “SNL” where she can stick it to her No. 1 enemy

Rosie O’Donnell says she’s ready to serve her country. And by ‘serve her country’ she means taking on the role of controversial White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live.”

After Melissa McCarthy’s hilarious portrayal of Press Secretary Sean Spicer on last week’s show received rave reviews — and reportedly “rattled” President Donald Trump — O’Donnell, one of Trump’s longtime public sparring partners, was suggested to be the perfect person to play Bannon.

She got wind of the casting call and says she’s in if asked.

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017





available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

Trump was particularly bothered that Spicer was played by woman, according to Politico. Spicer said the spoof was “funny,” but the president, who called for women who work in the White House to “dress like a woman,” was allegedly less amused.

Word of Trump’s disapproval of Spicer being portrayed by a female prompted the O’Donnell idea to surface on Twitter. Asked if she was willing to “take one for the team” by playing Bannon, who was depicted as the Grim Reaper in last week’s opening scene, O’Donnell responded: “i am here to serve – alec has Trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready”.

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell stretches back at least a decade. Perhaps the most notorious of their fights was Trump calling O’Donnell “a fat pig,” which he reiterated at a presidential debate that was hosted by Megyn Kelly, another female Trump enemy.

To kick off the new year, O’Donnell, a fervent opponent of Trump’s presidential bid during the campaign, called Trump “mentally unstable.”A few days later, she called for imposing martial law and delaying the Jan. 20 inauguration until Trump is “cleared of all charges.”

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

And then there was this call imploring “all humans who are able” to “oppose this man.”

PLEASE ALL HUMANS WHO ARE ABLE – OPPOSE THIS MAN – IN THE NAME OF ALL AMERICAN VALUES – FREEDOM – EQUALITY – JUSTICE – WE MUST SAVE US NOW! https://t.co/HZSdWI98Yp — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 14, 2017

Back in 2006, O’Donnell criticized Trump as a “snake-oil salesman on ‘Little House On The Prairie’“ during an episode of “The View.” Trump responded by calling her “a woman out of control.” More recently, Trump insulted O’Donnell during several Republican debates when he was running for president.

Really, examples of the O’Donnell-Trump feud are just too numerous to list. But if “SNL” decides to bring on Rosie, it probably won’t be long before Trump tweets to the world what he really thinks of her.