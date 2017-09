So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 15: Winners, recap, updates (September 25, 2017)

In So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14, Episode 15, it’s down to the final 4. The remaining contestants hit the stage for the live shows, but they didn’t go at it alone. The top 10 all returned to the stage to help end the season with a bang. It was all about the “best of” as the judges and all-stars went back down memory lane to pick their favorite routines from this cycle. There were also a couple of surprise performances added to the mix. By the end of the show, the final votes were tallied and America’s favorites dancer was announced.





So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14: How to watch, TV info

Schedule: 8 p.m. EST | FOX

Host: Cat Deeley

Judges: Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgens

All-Stars: Gaby, Comfort, Marko, Jasmine, Allison, Jenna, Paul, Robert, Cyrus, and Fik-Shun

Dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 of varying styles including classical, contemporary, hip hop, and ballroom go through open auditions, callbacks, and a selection of Top 10 finalists to compete to win. They progress through the rounds through solo, duet, and group numbers live.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 15:

The all-stars and the top 10 hit the stage again with a fresh hip-hop routine that wowed everyone. Decked out in ripped jeans and black and white T-shirts they all reunited for a fire routine that hyped the crowd up for an unforgettable finale.

Then host Cat Deeley looked back even further by introducing the massive routine from Academy week. Choreographed by Mandy Moore, the performance included every person who earned a ticket to The Academy. The nearly four-minute dance was just as exciting to watch as the first time it aired.

Mary was up first to choose one of her favorite performances. She picked Koine and Kiki’s salsa dance, and the two glided across the stage like never before. The night remained lively as the all-stars and the top 10 returned for their groovy disco routine from week 10.

Next up was Nigel. He wanted to see Lex and Taylor come back for their immaculate birdie routine. The jazz dance was even more impressive as all three judges were on their feet. After they dazzled yet again, the all-stars and top 9 took the stage once more for the memorable animalistic dance to Ya Ya’s “Jonte.”

When it was Vanessa’s turn, she pointed to Dassy and Fik-Shun. They performed their hip-hop number to Cameo’s “Shake Your Pants” from week 1. Then Nigel called the top 8 to the floor for their lively vogue-inspired piece from week 11.

The favorites kept coming as the spotlight was back on Mary. For the next performance, she requested Lex and Koine’s Broadway piece featuring that infamous box of pizza. She shared that when she arrived to her hotel one night after the dance was initially performed, there were a hundred pizzas being delivered. Coincidence?

If you thought that was the last you would get to watch from the top ten and all-stars, think again. They all headed back to the stage one last time together for piece from Mia Michaels. Then all eyes were back on Vanessa for another pick. She chose Robert and Jasmine’s hip-hop performance to Bruno Mars’ “Perm.”

The night could not end without a new routine from Emmy award winner Travis Wall. He performed an eerie and thoughtful dance with Lex, where Lex played his shadow. As the two dueled with each other, they showed off some breathtaking leaps and flips.

The judges weren’t the only ones who got to have some fun. The all-stars got to pick some favorites, too. While Marco looked to his beautiful contemporary piece with Koine from last week, Gaby chose her hip-hop routine with Lex to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” Then Jenna took it back to week 1 for her feisty, ballroom performance with Kiki, and Robert repeated his contemporary one to “To Make You Feel My Love” with Taylor.

But Vanessa Hudgens wasn’t left out of the fun. She sang “Reminding Me” with Shawn Hook, and later broke out into dance with all-star Robert. And before America’s favorite dancer was revealed, there was room for one more dance. Nigel wanted to see Mark, Koine, Taylor and Kiki dance to the words of Maya Angelou once again to share the message of diversity.

In the end, only dancer could go home with a quarter million dollars and earn the So You Think You Dance crown. First, Kiki was eliminated and then Taylor. In the final moments, it was down to Koine and Lex.

Drumroll please…

Lex was the winner! As the confetti fell, he was nearly speechless but managed to thank his partner Gaby and the others for an incredible experience. The rest of the all-stars and finalists joined him on stage and danced it out to celebrate his win.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 14:

Kiki

Kiki shocked many when he chose a contemporary piece as his favorite of the season. The ballroom dancer took the stage with Jena to Jeffrey Gaines’ “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” The improvement was evident as Kiki lifted and spun Jenna to perfection. The judges loved it, giving kudos to Kiki as the most improved dancer.

Koine

Koine performed her unique, animalistic piece as her favorite duet. She and Marco transformed into insects yet again, depending on each other to twist and turn throughout the performance. The judges were blown away for a second time as they were all on their feet. They gave it up to Koine for her diversity and commitment, noting that she’s an amazing performer all around.

Koine and Taylor

These two teamed up for some serious girl power. They took on a jazzy, Mandy Moore-choreographed piece to Brenna Whitaker’s “Black and Gold.” The ladies exuded lots of sex appeal as they swayed their hips to and fro. They played off of each other and delivered beautiful lines and sassy turns. Vanessa exclaimed that the dance was the epitome of women’s empowerment.

Kiki and Lex

Kiki and Lex partnered up for a fire routine from Luther Brown. Bopping to the beats of Missy Elliott’s “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” the fellas took on a ton of personality for the hip-hop dance. They moved in sync and showed off some “bromance.” The judges praised the two for their incredible growth throughout the series. Nigel gave kudos to Lex for his humility and props to Kiki for his progress, reminding the audience of his horrid hip-hop audition from academy week.

Taylor

When it came time for Taylor to pick her favorite, she chose the one that blew everyone away during the first live show. She went with Travis Wall’s piece to Son Lux’s “Change is Everything,” and it was even more breathtaking than before. When Taylor finished high school, she had two choices – go to college or pursue dance. Vanessa declared that she made the right decision to come on the show, because “a woman’s intuition knows best.”

Lex

Lex stepped out of his comfort zone during the very first live show with tap, and he chose the style as his favorite of the season. Lex and Gaby moved in sync, capping it all off with an impressive flip and split move. Vanessa told Lex that he must have “guardian angels,” because she said gravity does not deft him.

Kiki and Koine

Kiki and Koine danced a Travis Wall piece that hit everyone right in the feels. The two had to portray a loving couple whose relationship disintegrated over time. Channeling their own personal experiences, both were vulnerable and emotional throughout the entire routine. It earned them a standing ovation, and the judges complimented them for their divine acting.

Lex and Taylor

Lex and Taylor likely performed the most touching piece of the night. Choreographed by Mia Michaels, the routine told the story of a couple in love. The concept truly worked in the dancers’ favor, because the two are actually in a relationship with each other, which was surprising and exciting for many fans. The glided across the stage, sharing kisses as Sara Bareilles’ “You Matter to Me” played in the background. And nearly everyone was brought to tears, including the judges, who were amazed by how well art can imitate life.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 13:

Lex

Lex tried his hand at ballroom again with his partner Gaby. He spiced things up with a saucy Samba routine choreographed by Sasha Farber. The dance was sexy and seductive as the two swung their hips and quick-stepped across the stage. While the judges appreciated the high-energy performance, they spotted a couple of wobbly moments from Lex and encouraged him to take up some ballroom classes.

Koine

Koine hit the stage for a beautiful contemporary routine created by Mandy and Elizabeth. Koine and Marko had to use some serious upper body strength to take on a routine that required them to hang and swing from a closet bar. The two were incredibly in sync and supported each other with each step. Nigel called Koine “exceptionally brave.” He also told her, “You have never failed not to please me.”

Kiki

Kiki shimmied his way onto the stage with a high-spirited dance to Tina Turner’s “Rolling on the River.” Throughout the jazz piece, Kiki and Jenna delivered some gorgeous lines and spectacular sharpness to the fast-paced song, and it earned them a ride on Mary’s hot tamale train. Mary said Kiki has earned every accolade he’s received.

Kaylee

Kaylee performed a unique hip-hop piece choreographed by former SYTYCD veteran Phillip Chbeeb. The routine began with Kaylee and Cyrus in a rotating industrial box, and they exhibited some incredible partner work where they lifted and swung each other over their bodies. Nigel loved it and said it was “one of the best routines you’ve done for me.”

Taylor

Taylor captivated everyone with a hip-hop piece to “Numb and Getting Colder.” The two isolated to perfection and were in sync the entire time. The judges admitted they couldn’t turn away and had never seen Taylor dance this way before. It was captivating and fabulous, and the judges continued to praise her for her growth.

Logan

Logan was back in his element with a contemporary dance that really wowed. It was the first time he was able to dance the genre with Allison, who endured a shoulder the first time he danced contemporary. The piece was eery and dark as the two danced with a stem from a rose. While Mary and Vanessa could not stop singing Logan’s praises, Nigel revealed that he wanted to see even more emotion from him.

Koine and Lex

Koine and Lex partnered up for a funky disco routine choreographed by Doriana Sanchez. The piece was challenging for both dancers, because they had to nail some tough lifts and turns. Nevertheless, they endured, and earned a lot of praise from the judges. After their critiques, Lex limped off of stage to safety with a possible injury, and the host announced Koine as one of the bottom dancers of the night.

Logan and Taylor

Logan and Taylor collaborated for a magical jazz piece from Mark Kanemura, which was very personal for him. They moved to Lady Gaga’s “Gypsy,” and they were absolutely free and boundless. The judges loved it, and Nigel said the two delivered all the emotion and freedom he had been asking from them. Taylor then took her spot in the top four, and Logan was in danger of going home.

Kaylee and Kiki

Kaylee and Kiki were both out of their comfort zones for a delightful Bollywood dance. They bopped and skipped across the stage with such joy and life. The judges gave the two props for their strength and for nailing a piece that was incredibly difficult. After the dance, Kaylee was announced as one of the bottom contestants.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

By the end of the episode, Kaylee, Koine and Logan had the least amount of votes. Not just one person would be going home but two. America sent Logan and Kaylee home, and Koine advanced to the top four. The goodbye was tearful and shocking as fans watched Kaylee and Logan’s wrap-up video and reminisced on his journey.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 12:

Lex

Lex and Gaby took things to another level with a dance choreographed by Luther Brown. As they isolated and jigged across the stage to Kendrick Lamar’s “Be Humble,” the two showed off some killer floor work and out-of-this-world flips. Lex used his personality to spice up every part of the routine with his facial expressions and proved that it is possible to smash every type of genre.

Logan

Logan took on a genre he had never danced before with African jazz. Nigel said the piece was likely one of the most difficult and interesting pieces performed with its unique moves and turns, and Logan danced it amazingly. During rehearsals, he revealed that he had given up baseball to pursue his dance passions, and the judges agreed that he knocked it out of the park.

Kaylee

Kaylee, who was in the bottom three last week, was back in her element with contemporary dance. Her performance with Cyrus was incredible as she turned and flipped beautifully. The pair pulled off some impressive and riveting lifts and showed off intense passion. The gorgeous routine displayed Kaylee’s strength and ferocity, and she left it all out on the floor. Nigel called it the best piece Kaylee and Cyrus had danced the entire competition.

Kiki

Kiki and Jenna were electric when they hit the stage for a fierce Broadway piece. Decked out in all red, the two swirls and turned all across the stage with a cane in hand. They hit the moves to perfection and had everyone on their feet. The judges reminded Kiki that he almost didn’t try out for the show. But they are certainly glad he did, because they praised him on being able to take on every genre.

Koine

Koine took on ballroom for the second time in a row and really showed off her skillset. Her slick lifts and turns wowed everyone, and her personality showed throughout the entire routine. By the end of dance, Koine was overcome with emotion. She was so proud of her work thus far and shared how much the experience has meant to her. “I don’t want it to end,” she said.

Taylor

Taylor was absolutely phenomenal as she danced a complicated contemporary routine with her partner Robert. Her lines and turns were perfect and she put her emotions on the front line. The piece was so moving that Mary could barely give her review without shedding tears. Although the judges were all impressed by Taylor, they encouraged her to bring even more to her art.

Mark

Mark and Comfort hit the stage as ninjas this week. They were so in sync as they spun and flipped all across the stage. Mark continues to bring his infectious personality to the floor during and even after the dance was over. The judges complimented him for his energy and his ability to be challenged with every dance style.

Kaylee, Lex, Logan

These three contemporary dancers collaborated for a fascinating routine that had the judges and the audience members on their feet. The dancers worked well together as they lifted and turned across the stage. They used the stools as their props, jumping on and off the chairs with ease. The judges praised Kaylee for her ability to keep up with “the two best contemporary dancers on the show,” and they applauded Logan and Lex for showcasing their skills time and time again.

Kiki, Koine, Mark, Taylor

The four dancers came together for a piece all about diversity. Choreographed by Sean Cheeseman, they danced to the words of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise.” Even though each had different backgrounds, they were able to join forces to deliver a message about unity. Vanessa talked about how important the piece was especially given the current political climate.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

By the end of the episode, Kaylee, Mark and Kiki had the least amount of votes. It was then up to the judges to determine who would be going home. This week, the judges said they would base their decision off of America, and it was Mark who was sent packing. The goodbye was tearful and shocking as fans watched his wrap-up video and reminisced on his journey.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 11:

Koine

Koine and Marko hit the stage with a fantastic jazz routine choreographed by Mandy Moore. But there was a catch? There was no story attached to dance, which presented a different challenge. Despite it all, Koine knocked it out of the park again, earning a round of applause from the audience. And the judges continued to praise her for her beautiful form and beaming spirit.

Taylor

Taylor fell short last week, but she turned it up a notch with a fire hip-hop routine taught by Luther Brown. She bopped and pranced to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” incorporating some hairograpahy with her fierce ponytail. The judges loved it and celebrated Taylor and her partner Robert for their versatility. Nigel was so surprised that he had to ask Taylor, “Who are you?”

Lex

Nigel admitted that he’s running out of accolades for Lex, because he continues to be absolutely amazing. The star was finally in his element with a contemporary dance choreographed by Many Moore. He and all-star Gaby exuded incredible strength, balance and control that earned him a standing ovation. Mary declared that he was headed to the finale, and Nigel said that no matter what happens he’ll be a highly respected dancer.

Kaylee

The judges have come down hard on Kaylee over the last few weeks, but she “crushed it” this time around. Valentin was able to choreograph a cha-cha piece to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” for Kaylee and Cyrus that brought out Kaylee’s absolute best and showed off her strength. She brought a confidence that gave the genre special pizzazz and she blew the judges away.

Mark

Mark raised the bar with some Broadway this week. He takes on each genre with great courage and poise, and this jazzy dance was no difference. He wowed the judges with his precise lines and turns so much so that they almost forgot he was a b-boy dancer. They lauded him for his growth and encouraged him to keep it up.

Kiki

Kiki performed one of the most unique pieces of the night. It was a jazz piece choreographed by the ever brilliant Travis Wall. Kiki and Jenna danced to a fun, techno routine that was super interesting to watch. Their outfits were outstanding as they allowed the bright colors and unique makeup to add to the brilliant dance the judges loved.

Dassy

Dassy had to channel some serious core strength she didn’t know she had for a contemporary dance. While Dassy struggled a bit during rehearsals, she certainly wowed while she was on stage with a slightly sinister routine created by Jack Royal. She made the intense moves look effortless, which Vanessa said was a skill.

Logan

Logan hit the stage for a sweet, lovable routine that highlighted his delightful personality. He nailed his dance will Allison as the two illustrated a couple falling in love after meeting for the first time. The judges described him as an “insane dancer” and assured him that he didn’t need to worry about what would happen after the show, because he was born to do this.

For the second hour, the contestants switched it up dancing with each other. It was the first time the series had implemented this into the competition. Luckily, the added choreography helped the top eight show off their moves even more.

Lex and Taylor

The two paired up for a phenomenal piece that had the judges on their feet. They transformed into birds for a routine that was deemed one of the best ever in the show’s history. They had such chemistry, and it might have helped the two had previously worked together before landing a spot in this season’s top 8.

Kiki and Koine

Kiki and Koine turned the spice way up with a fire salsa dance. Even though they were both out of their elements, it didn’t stop them from crushing the routine. It was so great that Mary put them on the hot tamale train.

Logan and Kaylee

These two graced the stage for an intricate routine that required a lot of careful partner work. Kaylee played Logan’s shadow, and they hit their lines and turns perfectly. The judges not only praised the two contestants, but they also applauded Travis Wall for his “creative genius.”

Dassy and Mark

Dassy and Mark performed such a fun dance, using umbrellas as a prop. They move in sync, and impressed the judges with their energy and ability to adapt to several genres. Dassy admitted that she broke about eight umbrellas while practicing, but she was nearly flawless on stage.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

By the end of the episode, Kaylee, Dassy and Koine had the least amount of votes. It was then up to the judges to determine who would be going home. This week, the vote was unanimous, and in the end, it was Dassy who was sent packing. The goodbye was tearful as fans watched her wrap-up video, which reminded viewers that she came all the way from Korea to pursue her dream. Despite the elimination, she said the experience was “life changing.”

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 10:

Logan and Allison

Logan and his all-star started the episode with a fun and energetic routine straight out of the 1920s or 1930s. The duo bopped across the stage, showing off some impressive and hasty footwork. A bottom three contestant last week, Logan was determined to put his talent on full-display, and he did just that as he had the judges and crowds on their feet.

Koine and Marko

The two switched things up a bit with a passionate hip-hop performance to Grace’s “You Don’t Own Me.” Koine played a beauty queen who couldn’t seem to escape the grasp of her partner. While the audience is used to watching their beautiful lines and effortless turns, the couple made their wilder side known.

Mark and Comfort

Mark and Comfort are easily one of the liveliest pairs of the season, but they gave off different vibes this week with a moving contemporary piece. The dance was full of passion and vigor, and the two had to depend on each for some tricky partner work. The performance was so emotional that it nearly brought Mary to tears.

Lex and Gaby

If the judges had a hart time spotting Lex’s personality before, they certainly found it during this vibrant piece. The two were tasked with a Broadway dance to Bette Milder’s “Miss Otis Regrets,” and they absolutely nailed it. The performance was so outstanding that it earned a standing ovation from all three judges.

Dassy and Fik-Shun

The pair took on jazz this week. Decked out in some groovy, 1970s-inspired gear, the two got funky and a little sexy, too. They tried to up their connection, and the judges certainly noticed, especially Vanessa. She loved to see Dassy having fun and turning up the seductiveness.

Sydney and Paul

Sydney and Paul ditched the ballroom moves for some hip-hop ones this week to Kyle’s “Really? Yeah!” The dance was super colorful just like their bright costumes. Sydney fell a little short last week as she was almost sent home, and it was another close call, because the judges said she was missing the “swagger” the dance needed.

Taylor and Robert

The two took on the samba this week with a lot of spice. Their lines and turns were stunning as always, and the speedy footwork certainly took their skillset to the next level. But the judges weren’t really feeling it. Nigel said it lacked spark and that it was more like a “damp rocket.”

Kiki and Jenna

Kiki and Jenna tried out contemporary and killed it. They moved beautifully together as Kiki really showed off his ability to be a stellar and supportive partner. The two earned the second standing ovation of the night, and Mary gave Kiki a huge compliment, declaring that he had delivered the best contemporary routine danced by a ballroom professional.

Kaylee and Cyrus

Kaylee added jazz to her repertoire this week. They danced to Vito Fin & Koil’s “Less Talk, More Art.” While the it was performed nicely, the judges said they could sometimes see Kaylee thinking through the moves and that it should be more effortless.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

By the end of the episode, Dassy, Sydney and Mark had the least amount of votes. It was then up to the judges to determine who would be sent home. Nigel quickly sent Mark back to pack, noticing the huge from the audience when it was announced that he was in the bottom three. In the end, Sydney was sent home.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 9:

Mark and Comfort

Comfort and Mark demonstrated the strength of their chemistry with steamy choreography to “Hater.” The connection was magnetic, and the two tugged and pulled during the routine all about power. Mark may be known as the comedian of the season, but his intensity and seriousness really impressed the judges.

Lex and Gabby

Lex and Gabby were definitely out of their comfort zone, taking on the tango. The duo had amazing focus as they twirled and lifted to perfection. The fancy footwork especially took the dance to the next level, and the judges were yet again impressed by Lex’s ability to nail every genre outside of his expertise.

Kiki and Jenna

Kiki’s last attempt at hip-hop “was a little bit of a disaster.” But he certainly turned it around for a “lit” routine to “Caroline” by Aminé. Decked out in a Joker-meets-the Matrix outfit, the pair kicked up the animation and earned a round of applause from nearly everyone in the crowd. The judges even declared that it was a game changer for Kiki.

Sydney and Paul

Paul and Sydney introduced the world to their contemporary skills for the first time this season. They danced to “The Letting Go” by Melissa Etheridge. Sydney connected to the routine, because she recently left a relationship to pursue her dance dreams. And the judges could feel the emotion oozing through her moves.

Logan and Allison

Logan was finally reunited with Allison, who had to sit out last week due to a shoulder injury. And the two picked up where they left off. The dance was energetic and so fun to watch. Logan’s leg work was absolutely mind-blowing, and the judges continued to praise him for his versatility. “Your ability to do anything and everything under the sun is unparalleled,” Vanessa said.

Kaylee and Cyrus

Kaylee and Cyrus had to step it up from last week. They had a lackluster review from the judges, but this week, Mary, Nigel and Vanessa thought they were fantastic. They showed off their strength and personalities, and that’s what the audience seems to love about Kaylee: her uniqueness.

Robert and Taylor

Robert and Taylor took on musical theater this week. The glided effortlessly across stage as Taylor delivered flawless lines and turns. The routine was so compelling that it brought both Mary and Vanessa to tears. And Nigel said that they’re the couple to beat.

Koine and Marco

The two nailed African jazz this week. They transformed into insects for the routine and were easily a favorite of the night. The partner work was impeccable as the pair had to depend on each other for intricate lifts and turns that made them move as one. This piece earned a standing ovation from all three judges.

Robert and Jasmine

Robert was out of his element this week as he gave contemporary a try. The judges seemed to be torn with their opinion. While Mary and Vanessa were moved, Nigel wanted to feel more emotion from Robert. He said Robert needed to fight to bring more to his art.

Dassy and Fik-Shun

Dassy was excited to show her sexy side during the Bollywood-inspired routine. The two wowed with their intricate moves and killer lifts. Although they had a bit of a stumble at one moment, the judges still enjoyed the dynamic and spirited dance.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

By the end of the episode, Logan, Sydney and Robert had the least amount of votes. It was then up to the judges to determine who would be sent home. Nigel admitted that the vote was not unanimous, and in the end, it was Robert who was sent packing. The goodbye was tearful, but Robert gave one final dance as everyone on stage cheered him on.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 8:

Team Gaby

Gaby had to pick between Lex, a skillful contemporary mover, and Evan, a flawless tap dancer. Although Evan was more in sync with Gaby’s style, she selected Lex as her top choice. For their routine, Lex tried his hand at tap again, allowing his personality to really shine through. As he strutted across the stage, he smiled and interacted with his partner throughout, putting on an impressive show.

Team Jenna

It was Kevin versus Kiki in the final round. While Jenna saw potential in the both of them, giving them both second chances during the auditions, she went with Kiki. The two performed a beautiful and energetic ballroom piece that wowed the audience thanks to their fancy footwork and undeniable chemistry.

Team Paul

Sydney or Kristina? Paul felt he’d be better suited with Sydney. The two hit the stage for a spicy Latin ballroom dance to Martin Solveig’s “All Stars.” As the audience clapped along to the beat, the couple twirled across the dance floor to show off their intricate moves and mesmerizing partner work.

Team Comfort

Comfort’s team really connected during their time at The Academy, but it was time for her to make her top choice. It was between Mark and Deja. Although Deja had shown major improvement throughout, her chemistry with Mark was stronger. For their routine, they performed a fun dance that incorporated their hip-hop expertise and put their personalities front and center.

Team Robert

It was down to Taylor and Jonathan for the final round. Robert gave the spot to Taylor, and their routine was absolutely breathtaking. The contemporary piece was beautifully executed as the duo pulled out all of the stops with their challenging lifts and incredible control from beginning to end. Their emotional connection also was hard to miss, because they had everyone cheering throughout.

Team Marko

Marko had to choose between Koine, a contemporary dancer, and Sophia, a ballroom pro. He put all of his faith in Koine. They danced so gracefully with their perfect lines and effortless partner work. Their effects and props were on point, too, as the lights flickered and flashed as the routine intensified. It was so captivating that they earned a standing ovation from all of the judges.

Team Cyrus

Cyrus had a tough decision: Kaylee or Havoc. In the end, he went with Kaylee, and they took the stage with a riveting performance that included lots of animation and masterful lifts. Both dancers had to evoke passion and lots of a emotion for a routine that showed the two in a passionate argument.

Team Allison

Logan and Zachary had to duke it out for the top spot. Logan out-danced Zachary and snagged the position. While Allison had to sit this one out due to a previous shoulder injury, that didn’t seem to throw Logan off as he paired up with all-star Audrey Case. The choreography was dark and simply “stunning,” Nigel described.

Team Jasmine

Is it going to be Robert or Howard? For Jasmine, it was Robert. When the two made it to the stage, they brought the moves to Bruno Mars’ “Perm.” The dance was perfect for Robert, because it allowed him to show off his unique personality and irrefutable charisma. From the hairspray to the funky hairstyles, the duet was a lot of fun to watch.

Team Fik-Shun

Did Dassy or Kyle have your vote? Fik-Shun selected Dassy, and the two kept it funky to Cameo’s “Shake Your Pants.” With their loud zoot suits, they ticked and popped on stage with moves that required spot-on synchronization. And they looked like they had a blast dancing with each other, feeding off of one another’s energy.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 7:

Team Gaby

After performing an impressive routine, Lex, Evan and Natalie couldn’t predict which one of them would be going home next. While Lex had been wowing everyone with his unique technique since the beginning, he lacked emotion. And Evan and Natalie were experts in their genre of dance, but could they expand their reach to compete in the live shows? In the end, it was Natalie who was sent packing. As Gaby wished her well, she praised her for being one of the only flamingo dancers on the show to make it this far.

Team Paul

Paul had a pretty diverse group – one that included Indian dancer Ramita Ravi. She blew the judges away with her fusion of traditional and modern dance. Despite her incredible strides, it wasn’t enough to get her to the next round. Paul finished the day with Sydney and Kristina, but gave a special shout out to Ramita for representing her culture impeccably.

Team Jenna

Jenna’s team had been narrowed down to Kevin, Kiki and Riley. Out of all three finalists, Kevin seemed to struggle the most during the jazz session. He almost wanted to give up, but Sonya gave him a quick pep talk to remind him how far he’d come. The chat worked to his advantage, because by the time he had to hit the stage, he gave it his all. And after Jenna sent Riley home, he got to dance with Jenna for the first time, and the result was absolutely phenomenal.

Team Comfort

Things got really intense when Comfort’s team hit the floor. Frankie, Deja and Mark danced so beautifully that nearly everyone was in tears by the time the music stopped. Before Comfort made her decision, she asked each contestant how much this opportunity meant to them. Each gave tear-jerking responses that revealed just how passionate they were about their craft. It was clearly a difficult decision for Comfort as she choked up while giving Frankie the boot. She whispered to her, “Please don’t give up.”

Team Robert

Robert didn’t have much eliminating to do this time around. During the jazz rehearsal, Taylor accidentally kicked Jennifer in the face while they were both rolling across the floor. The accident was so brutal that Jennifer ran off the stage bleeding. Unfortunately, she could no longer compete, because she needed stitches right above the eye, and performing would only open the wound more. Therefore, Robert didn’t have much deciding to do, and his team was automatically narrowed down to Taylor and Jonathan.

Team Cyrus

After eliminating another member from his team, Cyrus had opposite dancers on his hands. While Kaylee’s contemporary style dazzled every time, Havoc had a passion and personality like no other. Havoc was definitely in his element as he ticked and popped alongside Cyrus, and Kaylee got to show off just how diverse she is. But we won’t get to know who he or any of the other all-stars will pick until the next episode.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 6:

Taylor (Contemporary)

After about an hour of contemporary training, Taylor stepped foot onto stage to perform the very difficult routine from Travis. While the majority of the dance was choreographed, Travis asked the dancers to freestyle the first few eight counts. Her remarkable technique and beautiful form blew the all-stars away, and she landed a spot on Robert’s team.

Chaz Walcott (Tap)

Chaz’s impeccable tap dancing skills have wowed the judges since the start, but he’s been having a hard time at The Academy. He fumbled in the hip-hop round, but he was hoping to make major improvements during the contemporary session. While he nailed all of the moves, it wasn’t enough to get him on a team. The all-stars sent him home but encouraged him to let his personality continually shine through his dancing.

Havoc and Klassic (Hip-hop)

During the contemporary round, the duo had to separate to be judged separately. They both struggled, and neither snagged a spot on a team. While the all-stars sent Klassic home, they kept Havoc around a little while longer for a chance to impress them with a solo. One of the all-stars said, “dance for your life,” and that’s exactly what he did when he hit the stage again, earning a place on Cyrus’ team.

Jensen Arnold (Ballroom)

Jensen turned up the spice for the hip-hop and contemporary rounds, but she still hadn’t been picked for an all-star team. It was her last opportunity to impress at least one of the vets, and she was nervous. Luckily, Jensen was in her element with the ballroom dancing and had everyone’s heads spinning by the end of the routine. Robert was singing her praises, and he offered her the very last spot on his team, but he eventually had to eliminate her after the group choreography.

Vasily (Ballroom)

Vasily came into the competition with his wife Kristina, who had already been selected by a team. But it was time to part ways again during the ballroom round. He mis-stepped quite a bit, and the all-stars were ready to send him packing. But in the middle of delivering the goodbye speech, Paul interrupted to give him one more shot. He picked him for his team, but unfortunately, he fell short during the group choreography and was let go.

Kevin Davis Jr. (Hip-hop)

Kevin made his way to Allison’s team early in the competition. He breezed through the hip-hop round, amazed during the contemporary training and stunned everyone with his ballroom moves. When it was time for the group choreography, he absolutely brought it even though he was among a cluster of contemporary dancers. In the end, Allison let him go, but Jenna stopped everyone in their tracks when she yelled, “I can’t let Kevin go.” She selected him for her team, surprising everyone.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Since Jenna added Kevin to her team in a shock move, she had to let go of two dancers from her group instead of one. All four of her finalists were brilliant, but she sent home JJ and Alexis. It was a sad moment, but Jenna encouraged them to keep dancing.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 5:

Welcome to the Academy

Logan Hernandez (Contemporary)

Logan kicked things off with a bang. Moving to music with minimal but dramatic beats, he twisted and contorted his body, wowing the all-stars with some jaw-dropping tricks. By the time, he finished his routine, all 10 judges were up on their feet praising him for his memorable performance. And after he brought the moves in the hip-hop round, three veterans were vying for his attention. In the end, Allison won him over.

Tristen and Jensen (Ballroom)

Tristen and Jensen impressed the judges with their ballroom dancing back in Los Angeles, and they served up a spicy routine for the all-stars as well. However, when it was time for the moment of truth, Tristen did not have enough votes to make it to the hip-hop round. Only Jensen did. After a tearful goodbye, the two had to part ways for the first since they were kids.

Lex Ishimoto (Contemporary)

Although Lex is primarily a contemporary dancer, his unique way of fusing several genres into one routine made him a standout. As he ticked his body and flew up into the sky, the all-stars had a hard time controlling their reactions. One even said, “There is something so special about him. He’s such an amazing mover.” When it was time to join an all-star team, he picked Gaby.

Kristina and Vasily (Ballroom)

The husband and wife duo were back at it again. While they performed a more upbeat routine for the judges, they slowed things down a bit for the all-stars. Emotionally riveting and visually captivating, the couple earned a round of applause from all 10 SYTYCD panelists and a chance to impress in the hip-hop round.

Ryan Bailey (Contemporary)

Ryan’s interesting audition confused the judges, but they were intrigued enough to send him to The Academy. After improving a dance to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” the all-stars seemed just as perplexed as Vanessa, Nigel and Mary. Unfortunately, the connection wasn’t there, and he was sent home.

Robert Green (Hip-hop) and Kaylee Impavido Millis (Contemporary)

Although Robert and Kaylee were not partners for the initial auditions, they teamed up for the the hip-hop round. Bopping to Bruno Mars’ “Perm,” the chemistry between the two was undeniable. And if their moves, didn’t catch your attention, Kaylee’ blue hair and Robert’s embellished jeans full of pizzas and UFOs might have done the trick. Both made it to an all-star team – Kaylee with Cyrus and Robert with Jasmine.

Kevin Davis Jr. (Hip-hop)

Kevin breezed through the solo round and dominated in the hip-hop training. When it was time to find out if he would be advancing to the next round, the all-stars ran into a small issue. Five of them wanted him on their team. After listening to some pretty convincing pitches, Kevin felt Allison would be able to help him diversify his skills the most.

Kiki (Ballroom)

Kiki started the competition with Magda. But for the hip-hop session, he had a new partner. “This is not my forte,” he said while learning the choreography, and it showed when he made it to the stage. He stumbled and staggered throughout most of the routine. Fortunately for him, Jenna saw some potential and chose him to be on her team under one condition: “Don’t give up.”

Dassy Lee (Hip-hop)

Dassy traveled all the way from South Korea to America to chase her dreams. After seeing the show in her home country, she was determined to show off her capabilities in front of the judges and all-stars. Not only did her talent excite everyone, but so did her booming personality. Both Cyrus and Fik-Shun wanted her on their teams, but she gravitated towards Fik-Shun more.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Darius Hickman (Contemporary)

Darius touched everyone’s heart with his amazing talent and moving story. He grew up in a tough upbringing, but his dancing helped him push through. Although he made it past the solo rounds, he fell short during the hip-hop performance and the SYTYCD gang sent him packing. One of the all-stars attributed the decision to not feeling affected.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode: 4

Going to the Academy

Magda and Kiki (Cha Cha)

Magda and Kiki kicked off things with a lot of spice. The duo twirled and two-stepped across the stage, impressing the audience with moves they had only choreographed three days before. Unlike some of the other couples, these two assured the judges that their relationship was strictly platonic. However, they still delivered with a lot of steamy chemistry.

Zachary Downer (Contemporary)

If Zachary looked a bit familiar, your memory serves your right. He made it to the Green Mile two years ago but didn’t advance far enough for the live shows. But that didn’t deter him. He returned stronger than ever with an African-inspired routine that Vanessa called “freaking fierce” and that Nigel compared to the likes of Alvin Ailey.

Ramita Ravi (Indian)

Ramita hit the stage with a style rarely seen on the show. Growing up in an Indian household, it was imperative that she learned traditional dances from her culture. But as she learned more about other genres, she began to fuse them all together. And that’s exactly what she did before the judges. After wowing them twice, first in her audition and later in choreo, she earned her ticket to the academy.

Arielle Disciascio (Contemporary)

Like many other contestants, Arielle brought her mother with her. But the moment was extra special for the both of them, because her mom had just beat breast cancer. Channeling her emotions into her dance, she performed beautifully, starting on the floor before leaping and twirling all across the stage. And her favorite girl was right by her side when she got her ticket.

Romainson Romain (Breaking)

For Romainson, it was his last chance to make it to the So You Think You Can Dance live stage. At 29, which is close to the cutoff age for all contestants, he had experienced incredible heartbreak. His cousin, who had driven him back and forth to his auditions when he first tried out for the show, had died tragically in a factory accident. He dedicated his routine to him and heard encouraging works from Mary, who encouraged him to break free from the emotional burdens holding him back.

Claire Rathburn (Ballet)

Claire doesn’t consider herself your typical ballerina. Her awkward and quirky personality help her stand out. The starlet has been training since she was three years old, and it definitely showed during her performance. Her technique was superb, and she danced with an elegance and grace that the judges hadn’t seen all day.

Lex Ishimoto (Hip Hop)

When Lex was growing up, he just wanted to dance as well as his big sister. That’s why he studied every genre imaginable from hip-hop and jazz to contemporary and tap. So when he made it to the stage, he combined them all, blowing everyone a way with a dance he improved. The judges loved him and were convinced that dancers from across the world would be borrowing his never-before-seen moves very soon.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Peter Mangion

Peter had kept his passion for dancing a secret. But the jig was up when he walked onto the audition stage for the very first time. The shirtless beau performed some impressive back flips and front flips to Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk. But he was lacking the technique he needed to make it to the next round. The judges still wished him well, and encouraged him to keep grooving.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 3:

In Episode 3, the judges are in New York City, a city that always delivers. They see a lot of great dancing, and many aspirations. Many try. Few conquer. Contemporary dance ruled this episode, but still, dancers came from many different technical backgrounds and even cities as well.

Going to the Academy

Kaylee “Impavido” Millis (Jazz)

Kaylee had no issues setting the stage as the first performer. She, with a head of lilac purple hair and moves just as compelling, hit the ground running with an emotional and swag-filled performance. Judges were wowed by her uniqueness, individuality and interpretation. And oh yes, talent too.

Koine Iwasaki (Contemporary)

Koine, 19, shared her story of learning to embrace her Japanese heritage, which was difficult for her to do being a minority student, one of the only Asian girls growing up. Koine danced with powerful and heartfelt choreography that drew the audience into her world and her story.

Ana Sanchez (Colombian Salsa)

At just 4’11”, Ana Sanchez, 23, was well aware of how important it is for her to dance big, and dance big she did. She performed Colombian salsa, which included many difficult turns and exquisite technique. Mary called Anna a “little hot tamale,” and judges all around agreed that she was a strong dancer.

Joseph “Klassic” Carella and Huwer “Havoc” Marche Jr. (Flexing)

Joseph, 25, and Huwer, 26, brought “flexing” to the stage from Brooklyn, an art form that focused on a style broken into many components including pausing, connecting, punchlines, hat tricks, and bone breaking to name a few. The Brooklyn duo brought choreography that was lyrical infused with lots of control. Judges loved the performance. The duo left with tickets in their hands and excitement to bring notoriety to their art form and to Brooklyn.

Chaz Wolcott (Tap)

Chaz, 29, is a tapper that brought experience dancing on tour with “Cats” the musical and Newsies as well. He danced all of his life and hit the stage with a jazz number, smile and a flair for entertaining. Judges loved his performance. Vanessa said he had a certain “yumminess” to his dancing. Nigel suggested that he hold his chin higher to keep from looking at the floor.

Ryan Bailey (Contemporary)

Ryan, 23, wanted to bring something new, something different, and bring it he did. He performed a deconstructed dance with lots of interpretation and personal motifs (Vanessa said one hand movement reminded her of a duck). He included jumps that wowed the audience and judges. Nigel hated it and loved it because of the discomfort he felt at opening his horizons to a new interpretation.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Darius the “Bigger Cheese” Reed

Darius, 24, is from Patterson, New Jersey, which brought cheers from the New York crowd. What Darius lacked in technique he made up for in personality. He started the performance as a crossdresser and ended in a leotard a la Beyonce and no wig. The judges wished him well with Vanessa even inviting him back. But he didn’t make the cut.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 1:

Season 14 opened with a trip to Los Angeles with judges Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, and Vanessa Hudgens, along with host Cat Deely. The judges traveled to Los Angeles to see what dance stars they would find to make their way to “The Academy” in Las Vegas. This episode included a variety of dancers from across genres and stories that are just as diverse. This episode featured break dance, ballroom, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical, and jazz.

One dancer was inspired to follow the same path as his mother, who break dancers along with her sister (his aunt). Another dancer, after practicing for years to become a violinist, gave up violin to pursue his passion for dance. Yet another dancer created his own style, blending kicks, whirling arms, and Austin Power chic to the audition process. Perhaps the most gripping story is a young man who found an outlet through dance after living through the domestic abuse of his aunt, who he lived with before they were strong enough to escape. Most dancers featured moved on in the competition.

Dubbed the “United Nations of Dance,” SYTYCD featured talent from across the world from Japan to the Ukraine, to one duo who made the trip from Russia to make the Hollywood audition.

Mark Villaver from Honolulu, Hawaii

As a break dancer, Mark, 26, draws inspiration from his mother, who break dances as well. His choreography blended elements of various styles, which added a graceful aesthetic to his choreography. Nigel noted that Matt included many “signature moves.” He was the first one to perform for the Hollywood audition and set the bar for the rest of the day. He moved on in the competition.

Kristina and Vasily, from Russia

The married couple brought ballroom to this audition, dancing and whirling with emotion and passion. At one point, Kristina is literally swept off of her feet as she and her husband embrace in a passionate kiss. Nigel called the performance “50 Shades of Dance,” while Vanessa called it “so beautiful, so romantic.” Mary noted how beautiful the technique of the two dancers was, and that their pairing was something “very, very special.” They were offered a ticket to Vegas.

Robert Green from Raleigh, North Carolina

Robert Green, 24, learned he had a passion for dance when he enrolled in a dance class in high school. Prior to, he had mastered the violin. Robert was drawn to dance because it made him feel alive. Robert candidly shared how people doubted him when he started playing the violin, and people started doubting him when started dancing as well. Dressed in cling film, Robert performed a hip hop piece with lots of personality, from humor to fierceness to playfulness. Nigel stated that the best thing about his performance was “creativity,” and Robert was offered a ticket to Vegas.

Alexis Gilbert from Riverside, California

Alexis, 22, brought the contemporary lyrical element to the stage, along with a bright dance spirit. With extensions for days, control of her technique, and emotive energy, she danced with passion and the judges took note. Mary said to her, “I can feel it from here how much you love to dance and it just oozes out of your pores everywhere.” Vanessa called her “a ray of sunshine.” Amelia moved on in the competition.

Luke Dryjski from Tampa, Florida

Luke Dryjski, 29, brought a unique blend of hip hop to the stage. With the added touch of glasses, he also brought a touch of geek chic and authenticity to his performance, which included high kicks, spinning arms, and kneels to the ground. His style was a “new form of hip hop,” said Nigel, who called Luke Dryjski the “Austine Powers of hip hop.” Mary said that his form of dance didn’t translate well into the different elements of SYTYCD, but to “keep doing what you’re doing.” He didn’t move forward in the competition, although he did perform in an impromptu number with Vanessa Hudgens when he invited her onstage to dance.

Darius Hickman from Green Acres, Florida

Sometimes the story is what makes a dancer’s performance even more meaningful. Such is the case with Darius Hickman, 24, who overcame many obstacles and found dance as an outlet. When his mother battled drug addiction, Darius’ aunt took him in, where the trauma continued. He witnessed his aunt being abused daily by her husband. When his aunt was strong enough to escape, the boyfriend tried to track them down in every city. They finally broke away. His aunt passed away three years ago, and Darius met his Godmother, where the seas calmed down and he found an outlet for dance. The straddles, extensions, and fire had more meaning after hearing his story. His story and dancing were inspiring, and he moved on in the competition, earning a ticket to Vegas.

Anastasiia and Viktoriia from Russia

Twin sisters Anastasiia and Viktoriia, 20, traveled from Russia to audition in Hollywood. They had only been in the city for two days at the time of the audition. They danced an emotionally-wrought contemporary piece with levels and use of their costume as its own prop. Their piece left the audience silent throughout the performance but clapping incessantly at the end. Mary called it “one of the most unique auditions I have ever seen. It made me cry and I’m not even sure why.” Vanessa was at “a loss for words” and said that she would “pay so much money to see them do a show together.” They moved on in the competition and were offered a ticket to Vegas.

Episode 1 set the tone of a show with a range of dance forms, and individuals with intriguing stories.

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14 Preview

Season 14 of the Fox hit So You Think You Can Dance premieres Monday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Dancers from around the world compete to be named America’s Favorite Dancer.

From the United States to Japan to the Ukraine, England, Russia, and Canada, constants follow their dreams to compete before judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens.

So You Think You Can Dance Past Winners

Season 13: Leon “Kida” Burns (Hip Hop)

Season 13 was called The Next Generation, where Leon “Kida” Burns won from among kids between the ages of 8 and 13. He said that he would like to purchase a new home for his mother with his prize money of $250,000.

Season 12: Gaby Diaz (Tap)

Since winning Season 12, Gaby Diaz most recently performed with SYTYCD on the show tour.

Season 11: Ricky Ubeda (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 11, Ricky Ubeda danced on Broadway in “On the Town.”

Season 10: Amy Yakima (Jazz), Du Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall (Hip Hop)

Since winning Season 10, Amy Yakima is a staff member at Velocity Dance Convention and joined the Shaping Sound Dance Company after she won Season 10.

Since winning Season 10, Fik-Shun has toured with the World of Dance Frontrow tour.

Season 9: Eliana Girard (Ballet), Chehon Wespi-Tschopp (Ballet)

Since winning Season 9, Eliana Girard toured with Taylor Swift and appeared on Glee. She now tours with the Celebrity Dance group.

Since winning Season 9, Chehon Wespi-Tschopp started his own dance company Che Force Dance. He also worked with American Idol Season 14 as the assistant creative director.

Season 8: Melanie Moore (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 8, Melanie Moore is currently playing Peter Pan on Broadway in “Finding Neverland” and has also appeared on “All the Right Moves” on Oxygen and “Glee” on FOX.

Season 7: Lauren Froderman (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 7, Lauren Froderman danced professionally for a minute before deciding to go the path of college. She is now prepping to start auditioning again, now that she has graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

Season 6: Russell Ferguson (Krump)

Since winning Season 6, Russell Ferguson is currently a part of the dance crew SIDESTREET and has also performed in Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker.” In addition, he has been a judge as well as competitor of “So You Think You Can Dance” in China.

Season 5: Jeanine Mason (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 5, Jeanine Mason has since starred in “Bunheads” and as a guest star in “Hollywood Heights,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Season 4: Joshua Allen (Hip Hop)

Since winning Season 4, Joshua Allen was featured in “Footloose” and “Step Up 3-D” and has appeared on the television shows “American Horror Story” and “Community.” He also teaches dance.

Season 3: Sabra Johnson (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 3, Sabra Johnson danced with the Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and appeared worldwide in a number of workshops and events before moving back to NYC to teach dance.

Season 2: Benji Schwimmer (Swing/Latin)

Since winning Season 2, Benji Schwimmer earned 2 USA Grand National titles and also won first place five time in a row for the US Open Swing Dance Championship. In addition, he has danced in the music video “Candyland” for Christina Aguilera.

Season 1: Nick Lazzarini (Contemporary Jazz)

Since winning Season 1, Nick Lazzarini founded Shaping Sound Dance Company and currently teachers jazz and musical theatre at the JUMP Dance Tour. He has performed on stage with Florence + The Machine, Adele, and Kelly Clarkson.

So You Think You Can Dance Judges

Nigel Lythgoe

Lythgoe is the English producer and judge of “So You Think You Can Dance.” A former dancer for the Young Generation, he grew in his career to also choreograph, direct, and produce. His early years were spent in the town of Wallasey at the Hylton-Bromley School of Dance and Drama at the Perry Cowell School of Dance, where he trained in ballet, ballroom, character, modern, jazz and classical Greek dance. He has choreographed for more than 500 shows and is also the co-creator of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Mary Murphy

Murphy joins the 14th season as a guest judge and is a ballroom dance champion and choreographer for the show. Through her ballroom career, she earned notable titles in the Saint Louis Star Ball, the International Grand Ball, the Southwest Regional Dance Tournament, and the US Open American Nine. She has also appeared in the films Something to Talk About as a double for Julia Roberts, Dance with Me, and “Degrassi Takes Manhattan.”

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens gained prominence as a lead character in High School Musical. She has appeared in film and TV shows for the Disney Channel, and has released two albums, V, certified gold, and Identified. Her acting credits include Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, and Machete Kills. On Broadway, she played the title role in Gigi and the role of Rizzo in Grease: Live in 2016.