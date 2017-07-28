So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 6: Recap, schedule, preview (July 24, 2017)

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 7 Preview

In So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14, Episode 7, it’s the final call. All 10 all-stars have solidified their teams, but now they must decide which finalists will make it to the live shows. There are about 40 contenders left, and they all have to give it all they’ve got to prove they can be be America’s favorite dancer.

Schedule: 8 p.m. EST | FOX





Host: Cat Deeley

Judges: Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgens

All-Stars: Gaby, Comfort, Marko, Jasmine, Allison, Jenna, Paul, Robert, Cyrus, and Fik-Shun

Dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 of varying styles including classical, contemporary, hip hop, and ballroom go through open auditions, callbacks, and a selection of Top 10 finalists to compete to win. They progress through the rounds through solo, duet, and group numbers live.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 6:

Taylor (Contemporary)

After about an hour of contemporary training, Taylor stepped foot onto stage to perform the very difficult routine from Travis. While the majority of the dance was choreographed, Travis asked the dancers to freestyle the first few eight counts. Her remarkable technique and beautiful form blew the all-stars away, and she landed a spot on Robert’s team.

Chaz Walcott (Tap)

Chaz’s impeccable tap dancing skills have wowed the judges since the start, but he’s been having a hard time at The Academy. He fumbled in the hip-hop round, but he was hoping to make major improvements during the contemporary session. While he nailed all of the moves, it wasn’t enough to get him on a team. The all-stars sent him home but encouraged him to let his personality continually shine through his dancing.

Havoc and Klassic (Hip-hop)

During the contemporary round, the duo had to separate to be judged separately. They both struggled, and neither snagged a spot on a team. While the all-stars sent Klassic home, they kept Havoc around a little while longer for a chance to impress them with a solo. One of the all-stars said, “dance for your life,” and that’s exactly what he did when he hit the stage again, earning a place on Cyrus’ team.

Jensen Arnold (Ballroom)

Jensen turned up the spice for the hip-hop and contemporary rounds, but she still hadn’t been picked for an all-star team. It was her last opportunity to impress at least one of the vets, and she was nervous. Luckily, Jensen was in her element with the ballroom dancing and had everyone’s heads spinning by the end of the routine. Robert was singing her praises, and he offered her the very last spot on his team, but he eventually had to eliminate her after the group choreography.

Vasily (Ballroom)

Vasily came into the competition with his wife Kristina, who had already been selected by a team. But it was time to part ways again during the ballroom round. He mis-stepped quite a bit, and the all-stars were ready to send him packing. But in the middle of delivering the goodbye speech, Paul interrupted to give him one more shot. He picked him for his team, but unfortunately, he fell short during the group choreography and was let go.

Kevin Davis Jr. (Hip-hop)

Kevin made his way to Allison’s team early in the competition. He breezed through the hip-hop round, amazed during the contemporary training and stunned everyone with his ballroom moves. When it was time for the group choreography, he absolutely brought it even though he was among a cluster of contemporary dancers. In the end, Allison let him go, but Jenna stopped everyone in their tracks when she yelled, “I can’t let Kevin go.” She selected him for her team, surprising everyone.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Since Jenna added Kevin to her team in a shock move, she had to let go of two dancers from her group instead of one. All four of her finalists were brilliant, but she sent home JJ and Alexis. It was a sad moment, but Jenna encouraged them to keep dancing.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 5:

Welcome to the Academy

Logan Hernandez (Contemporary)

Logan kicked things off with a bang. Moving to music with minimal but dramatic beats, he twisted and contorted his body, wowing the all-stars with some jaw-dropping tricks. By the time, he finished his routine, all 10 judges were up on their feet praising him for his memorable performance. And after he brought the moves in the hip-hop round, three veterans were vying for his attention. In the end, Allison won him over.

Tristen and Jensen (Ballroom)

Tristen and Jensen impressed the judges with their ballroom dancing back in Los Angeles, and they served up a spicy routine for the all-stars as well. However, when it was time for the moment of truth, Tristen did not have enough votes to make it to the hip-hop round. Only Jensen did. After a tearful goodbye, the two had to part ways for the first since they were kids.

Lex Ishimoto (Contemporary)

Although Lex is primarily a contemporary dancer, his unique way of fusing several genres into one routine made him a standout. As he ticked his body and flew up into the sky, the all-stars had a hard time controlling their reactions. One even said, “There is something so special about him. He’s such an amazing mover.” When it was time to join an all-star team, he picked Gaby.

Kristina and Vasily (Ballroom)

The husband and wife duo were back at it again. While they performed a more upbeat routine for the judges, they slowed things down a bit for the all-stars. Emotionally riveting and visually captivating, the couple earned a round of applause from all 10 SYTYCD panelists and a chance to impress in the hip-hop round.

Ryan Bailey (Contemporary)

Ryan’s interesting audition confused the judges, but they were intrigued enough to send him to The Academy. After improving a dance to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” the all-stars seemed just as perplexed as Vanessa, Nigel and Mary. Unfortunately, the connection wasn’t there, and he was sent home.

Robert Green (Hip-hop) and Kaylee Impavido Millis (Contemporary)

Although Robert and Kaylee were not partners for the initial auditions, they teamed up for the the hip-hop round. Bopping to Bruno Mars’ “Perm,” the chemistry between the two was undeniable. And if their moves, didn’t catch your attention, Kaylee’ blue hair and Robert’s embellished jeans full of pizzas and UFOs might have done the trick. Both made it to an all-star team – Kaylee with Cyrus and Robert with Jasmine.

Kevin Davis Jr. (Hip-hop)

Kevin breezed through the solo round and dominated in the hip-hop training. When it was time to find out if he would be advancing to the next round, the all-stars ran into a small issue. Five of them wanted him on their team. After listening to some pretty convincing pitches, Kevin felt Allison would be able to help him diversify his skills the most.

Kiki (Ballroom)

Kiki started the competition with Magda. But for the hip-hop session, he had a new partner. “This is not my forte,” he said while learning the choreography, and it showed when he made it to the stage. He stumbled and staggered throughout most of the routine. Fortunately for him, Jenna saw some potential and chose him to be on her team under one condition: “Don’t give up.”

Dassy Lee (Hip-hop)

Dassy traveled all the way from South Korea to America to chase her dreams. After seeing the show in her home country, she was determined to show off her capabilities in front of the judges and all-stars. Not only did her talent excite everyone, but so did her booming personality. Both Cyrus and Fik-Shun wanted her on their teams, but she gravitated towards Fik-Shun more.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Darius Hickman (Contemporary)

Darius touched everyone’s heart with his amazing talent and moving story. He grew up in a tough upbringing, but his dancing helped him push through. Although he made it past the solo rounds, he fell short during the hip-hop performance and the SYTYCD gang sent him packing. One of the all-stars attributed the decision to not feeling affected.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode: 4

Going to the Academy

Magda and Kiki (Cha Cha)

Magda and Kiki kicked off things with a lot of spice. The duo twirled and two-stepped across the stage, impressing the audience with moves they had only choreographed three days before. Unlike some of the other couples, these two assured the judges that their relationship was strictly platonic. However, they still delivered with a lot of steamy chemistry.

Zachary Downer (Contemporary)

If Zachary looked a bit familiar, your memory serves your right. He made it to the Green Mile two years ago but didn’t advance far enough for the live shows. But that didn’t deter him. He returned stronger than ever with an African-inspired routine that Vanessa called “freaking fierce” and that Nigel compared to the likes of Alvin Ailey.

Ramita Ravi (Indian)

Ramita hit the stage with a style rarely seen on the show. Growing up in an Indian household, it was imperative that she learned traditional dances from her culture. But as she learned more about other genres, she began to fuse them all together. And that’s exactly what she did before the judges. After wowing them twice, first in her audition and later in choreo, she earned her ticket to the academy.

Arielle Disciascio (Contemporary)

Like many other contestants, Arielle brought her mother with her. But the moment was extra special for the both of them, because her mom had just beat breast cancer. Channeling her emotions into her dance, she performed beautifully, starting on the floor before leaping and twirling all across the stage. And her favorite girl was right by her side when she got her ticket.

Romainson Romain (Breaking)

For Romainson, it was his last chance to make it to the So You Think You Can Dance live stage. At 29, which is close to the cutoff age for all contestants, he had experienced incredible heartbreak. His cousin, who had driven him back and forth to his auditions when he first tried out for the show, had died tragically in a factory accident. He dedicated his routine to him and heard encouraging works from Mary, who encouraged him to break free from the emotional burdens holding him back.

Claire Rathburn (Ballet)

Claire doesn’t consider herself your typical ballerina. Her awkward and quirky personality help her stand out. The starlet has been training since she was three years old, and it definitely showed during her performance. Her technique was superb, and she danced with an elegance and grace that the judges hadn’t seen all day.

Lex Ishimoto (Hip Hop)

When Lex was growing up, he just wanted to dance as well as his big sister. That’s why he studied every genre imaginable from hip-hop and jazz to contemporary and tap. So when he made it to the stage, he combined them all, blowing everyone a way with a dance he improved. The judges loved him and were convinced that dancers from across the world would be borrowing his never-before-seen moves very soon.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Peter Mangion

Peter had kept his passion for dancing a secret. But the jig was up when he walked onto the audition stage for the very first time. The shirtless beau performed some impressive back flips and front flips to Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk. But he was lacking the technique he needed to make it to the next round. The judges still wished him well, and encouraged him to keep grooving.

So You Think You Can Dance kicks off with episode 5 of season 14 Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Auditions continue with the top 100, who will be headed to the academy, as the show narrows to spots in the top 10.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 3:

In Episode 3, the judges are in New York City, a city that always delivers. They see a lot of great dancing, and many aspirations. Many try. Few conquer. Contemporary dance ruled this episode, but still, dancers came from many different technical backgrounds and even cities as well.

Going to the Academy

Kaylee “Impavido” Millis (Jazz)

Kaylee had no issues setting the stage as the first performer. She, with a head of lilac purple hair and moves just as compelling, hit the ground running with an emotional and swag-filled performance. Judges were wowed by her uniqueness, individuality and interpretation. And oh yes, talent too.

Koine Iwasaki (Contemporary)

Koine, 19, shared her story of learning to embrace her Japanese heritage, which was difficult for her to do being a minority student, one of the only Asian girls growing up. Koine danced with powerful and heartfelt choreography that drew the audience into her world and her story.

Ana Sanchez (Colombian Salsa)

At just 4’11”, Ana Sanchez, 23, was well aware of how important it is for her to dance big, and dance big she did. She performed Colombian salsa, which included many difficult turns and exquisite technique. Mary called Anna a “little hot tamale,” and judges all around agreed that she was a strong dancer.

Joseph “Klassic” Carella and Huwer “Havoc” Marche Jr. (Flexing)

Joseph, 25, and Huwer, 26, brought “flexing” to the stage from Brooklyn, an art form that focused on a style broken into many components including pausing, connecting, punchlines, hat tricks, and bone breaking to name a few. The Brooklyn duo brought choreography that was lyrical infused with lots of control. Judges loved the performance. The duo left with tickets in their hands and excitement to bring notoriety to their art form and to Brooklyn.

Chaz Wolcott (Tap)

Chaz, 29, is a tapper that brought experience dancing on tour with “Cats” the musical and Newsies as well. He danced all of his life and hit the stage with a jazz number, smile and a flair for entertaining. Judges loved his performance. Vanessa said he had a certain “yumminess” to his dancing. Nigel suggested that he hold his chin higher to keep from looking at the floor.

Ryan Bailey (Contemporary)

Ryan, 23, wanted to bring something new, something different, and bring it he did. He performed a deconstructed dance with lots of interpretation and personal motifs (Vanessa said one hand movement reminded her of a duck). He included jumps that wowed the audience and judges. Nigel hated it and loved it because of the discomfort he felt at opening his horizons to a new interpretation.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

Darius the “Bigger Cheese” Reed

Darius, 24, is from Patterson, New Jersey, which brought cheers from the New York crowd. What Darius lacked in technique he made up for in personality. He started the performance as a crossdresser and ended in a leotard a la Beyonce and no wig. The judges wished him well with Vanessa even inviting him back. But he didn’t make the cut.

New York City brought the funk. It brought the talent. And it brought the performance. Episode 4 airs next Monday on FOX at 8PM ET.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, Episode 1:

Season 14 opened with a trip to Los Angeles with judges Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, and Vanessa Hudgens, along with host Cat Deely. The judges traveled to Los Angeles to see what dance stars they would find to make their way to “The Academy” in Las Vegas. This episode included a variety of dancers from across genres and stories that are just as diverse. This episode featured break dance, ballroom, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical, and jazz.

One dancer was inspired to follow the same path as his mother, who break dancers along with her sister (his aunt). Another dancer, after practicing for years to become a violinist, gave up violin to pursue his passion for dance. Yet another dancer created his own style, blending kicks, whirling arms, and Austin Power chic to the audition process. Perhaps the most gripping story is a young man who found an outlet through dance after living through the domestic abuse of his aunt, who he lived with before they were strong enough to escape. Most dancers featured moved on in the competition.

Dubbed the “United Nations of Dance,” SYTYCD featured talent from across the world from Japan to the Ukraine, to one duo who made the trip from Russia to make the Hollywood audition.

Mark Villaver from Honolulu, Hawaii

As a break dancer, Mark, 26, draws inspiration from his mother, who break dances as well. His choreography blended elements of various styles, which added a graceful aesthetic to his choreography. Nigel noted that Matt included many “signature moves.” He was the first one to perform for the Hollywood audition and set the bar for the rest of the day. He moved on in the competition.

Kristina and Vasily, from Russia

The married couple brought ballroom to this audition, dancing and whirling with emotion and passion. At one point, Kristina is literally swept off of her feet as she and her husband embrace in a passionate kiss. Nigel called the performance “50 Shades of Dance,” while Vanessa called it “so beautiful, so romantic.” Mary noted how beautiful the technique of the two dancers was, and that their pairing was something “very, very special.” They were offered a ticket to Vegas.

Robert Green from Raleigh, North Carolina

Robert Green, 24, learned he had a passion for dance when he enrolled in a dance class in high school. Prior to, he had mastered the violin. Robert was drawn to dance because it made him feel alive. Robert candidly shared how people doubted him when he started playing the violin, and people started doubting him when started dancing as well. Dressed in cling film, Robert performed a hip hop piece with lots of personality, from humor to fierceness to playfulness. Nigel stated that the best thing about his performance was “creativity,” and Robert was offered a ticket to Vegas.

Alexis Gilbert from Riverside, California

Alexis, 22, brought the contemporary lyrical element to the stage, along with a bright dance spirit. With extensions for days, control of her technique, and emotive energy, she danced with passion and the judges took note. Mary said to her, “I can feel it from here how much you love to dance and it just oozes out of your pores everywhere.” Vanessa called her “a ray of sunshine.” Amelia moved on in the competition.

Luke Dryjski from Tampa, Florida

Luke Dryjski, 29, brought a unique blend of hip hop to the stage. With the added touch of glasses, he also brought a touch of geek chic and authenticity to his performance, which included high kicks, spinning arms, and kneels to the ground. His style was a “new form of hip hop,” said Nigel, who called Luke Dryjski the “Austine Powers of hip hop.” Mary said that his form of dance didn’t translate well into the different elements of SYTYCD, but to “keep doing what you’re doing.” He didn’t move forward in the competition, although he did perform in an impromptu number with Vanessa Hudgens when he invited her onstage to dance.

Darius Hickman from Green Acres, Florida

Sometimes the story is what makes a dancer’s performance even more meaningful. Such is the case with Darius Hickman, 24, who overcame many obstacles and found dance as an outlet. When his mother battled drug addiction, Darius’ aunt took him in, where the trauma continued. He witnessed his aunt being abused daily by her husband. When his aunt was strong enough to escape, the boyfriend tried to track them down in every city. They finally broke away. His aunt passed away three years ago, and Darius met his Godmother, where the seas calmed down and he found an outlet for dance. The straddles, extensions, and fire had more meaning after hearing his story. His story and dancing were inspiring, and he moved on in the competition, earning a ticket to Vegas.

Anastasiia and Viktoriia from Russia

Twin sisters Anastasiia and Viktoriia, 20, traveled from Russia to audition in Hollywood. They had only been in the city for two days at the time of the audition. They danced an emotionally-wrought contemporary piece with levels and use of their costume as its own prop. Their piece left the audience silent throughout the performance but clapping incessantly at the end. Mary called it “one of the most unique auditions I have ever seen. It made me cry and I’m not even sure why.” Vanessa was at “a loss for words” and said that she would “pay so much money to see them do a show together.” They moved on in the competition and were offered a ticket to Vegas.

Episode 1 set the tone of a show with a range of dance forms, and individuals with intriguing stories.

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14 Preview

Season 14 of the Fox hit So You Think You Can Dance premieres Monday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Dancers from around the world compete to be named America’s Favorite Dancer.

From the United States to Japan to the Ukraine, England, Russia, and Canada, constants follow their dreams to compete before judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens.

So You Think You Can Dance Past Winners

Season 13: Leon “Kida” Burns (Hip Hop)

Season 13 was called The Next Generation, where Leon “Kida” Burns won from among kids between the ages of 8 and 13. He said that he would like to purchase a new home for his mother with his prize money of $250,000.

Season 12: Gaby Diaz (Tap)

Since winning Season 12, Gaby Diaz most recently performed with SYTYCD on the show tour.

Season 11: Ricky Ubeda (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 11, Ricky Ubeda danced on Broadway in “On the Town.”

Season 10: Amy Yakima (Jazz), Du Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall (Hip Hop)

Since winning Season 10, Amy Yakima is a staff member at Velocity Dance Convention and joined the Shaping Sound Dance Company after she won Season 10.

Since winning Season 10, Fik-Shun has toured with the World of Dance Frontrow tour.

Season 9: Eliana Girard (Ballet), Chehon Wespi-Tschopp (Ballet)

Since winning Season 9, Eliana Girard toured with Taylor Swift and appeared on Glee. She now tours with the Celebrity Dance group.

Since winning Season 9, Chehon Wespi-Tschopp started his own dance company Che Force Dance. He also worked with American Idol Season 14 as the assistant creative director.

Season 8: Melanie Moore (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 8, Melanie Moore is currently playing Peter Pan on Broadway in “Finding Neverland” and has also appeared on “All the Right Moves” on Oxygen and “Glee” on FOX.

Season 7: Lauren Froderman (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 7, Lauren Froderman danced professionally for a minute before deciding to go the path of college. She is now prepping to start auditioning again, now that she has graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

Season 6: Russell Ferguson (Krump)

Since winning Season 6, Russell Ferguson is currently a part of the dance crew SIDESTREET and has also performed in Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker.” In addition, he has been a judge as well as competitor of “So You Think You Can Dance” in China.

Season 5: Jeanine Mason (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 5, Jeanine Mason has since starred in “Bunheads” and as a guest star in “Hollywood Heights,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Season 4: Joshua Allen (Hip Hop)

Since winning Season 4, Joshua Allen was featured in “Footloose” and “Step Up 3-D” and has appeared on the television shows “American Horror Story” and “Community.” He also teaches dance.

Season 3: Sabra Johnson (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 3, Sabra Johnson danced with the Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and appeared worldwide in a number of workshops and events before moving back to NYC to teach dance.

Season 2: Benji Schwimmer (Swing/Latin)

Since winning Season 2, Benji Schwimmer earned 2 USA Grand National titles and also won first place five time in a row for the US Open Swing Dance Championship. In addition, he has danced in the music video “Candyland” for Christina Aguilera.

Season 1: Nick Lazzarini (Contemporary Jazz)

Since winning Season 1, Nick Lazzarini founded Shaping Sound Dance Company and currently teachers jazz and musical theatre at the JUMP Dance Tour. He has performed on stage with Florence + The Machine, Adele, and Kelly Clarkson.

So You Think You Can Dance Judges

Nigel Lythgoe

Lythgoe is the English producer and judge of “So You Think You Can Dance.” A former dancer for the Young Generation, he grew in his career to also choreograph, direct, and produce. His early years were spent in the town of Wallasey at the Hylton-Bromley School of Dance and Drama at the Perry Cowell School of Dance, where he trained in ballet, ballroom, character, modern, jazz and classical Greek dance. He has choreographed for more than 500 shows and is also the co-creator of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Mary Murphy

Murphy joins the 14th season as a guest judge and is a ballroom dance champion and choreographer for the show. Through her ballroom career, she earned notable titles in the Saint Louis Star Ball, the International Grand Ball, the Southwest Regional Dance Tournament, and the US Open American Nine. She has also appeared in the films Something to Talk About as a double for Julia Roberts, Dance with Me, and “Degrassi Takes Manhattan.”

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens gained prominence as a lead character in High School Musical. She has appeared in film and TV shows for the Disney Channel, and has released two albums, V, certified gold, and Identified. Her acting credits include Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, and Machete Kills. On Broadway, she played the title role in Gigi and the role of Rizzo in Grease: Live in 2016.