Marvel’s The Punisher, Netflix Season 1 Preview

Marvel’s The Punisher, Season 1 is set to debut on Netflix on November 17.

The Marvel-Netflix relationship will be kicking it up a notch, with the release of the latest comic book character to get a series starring Frank Castle aptly named The Punisher.

Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as ruthless vigilante Frank Castle as he seeks to get uncover the rest of the individuals responsible for the murder of his family as well as stumbling upon a larger conspiracy involving his past. Castle must don the skull painted vest once again as he evades the FBI and Homeland Security in order to get answers as to why his family was targeted.





Also returning will be New York Bulletin reporter Karen Page, portrayed by Deborah Ann Woll, an aid and former love interest of Daredevil who served as part of Castle’s legal team in Season 2 of Daredevil. Based on where we last saw him, The Punisher has seemingly vanished and is on the run after assisting Daredevil and Elektra thwart Nobu and his ninjas on the rooftop in the finale of Daredevil Season 2.

Just in case you forgot what he is capable of, here is the notorious clip of The Punisher from Daredevil Season 2, episode 9. Keep in mind this is without his signature arsenal of firearms and explosives:

Marvel’s The Punisher, Season 1 on Netflix Trailer:

This trailer just sets the tone of what you can expect from this series, violence and bloodshed. A The way the song meshes with the gunfire is fantastic because it gives life to the intensity at which this series will have from beginning to end. This will definitely be the Marvel Netflix Universe’s most grounded and violent series because, unlike the Defenders, Frank Castle has no super powers or enhancements. He is just a man who is a former Black Ops specialist who knows how to not only knock people down, but make sure they stay down.

Marvel’s The Punisher, Season 1 on Netflix Cast:

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher

Bernthal has appeared in various movies such as: Sicario, Wolf of Wall Street, Baby Driver, Fury, and Wind River. He is most notably known for his stint on The Walking Dead as Shane Walsh.

Ben Barnes as Billy Russo

Barnes’ most prominent roles have been in the films The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, and Stardust. He also has a role in the HBO sci-fi thriller Westworld.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as David Lieberman/Micro

Prior to The Punisher series Moss-Bachrach has appeared in John Adams, Stealth, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Last Ship, and most notably the HBO series Girls.

Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani

The London born actress has had roles in many different shows such as Emerald City, The Bible miniseries and Son of God.

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Woll known for her time on True Blood, is also a Netflix series veteran as she appears in both seasons of Daredevil as well as The Defenders

Marvel’s The Punisher, Season 1 on Netflix Controversy:

Due to the graphic nature of The Punisher character and after the shooting in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and countless others injure, Netflix had pulled The Punisher panel from New York Comic Con as well as pushed back the date for the series debut. The show will now air on November 17.

Netflix and Marvel issued a joint statement, via Polygon:

“We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

Background on Marvel’s The Punisher:

Frank Castle is the sole survivor of a massacre that left the rest of his family dead.

Making his Netflix debut in Season 2 of Daredevil, The Punisher served as an antagonist for the first half of the series. When Daredevil and the NYPD are investigating who has been murdering various gangs around the system, they discover that it is not the work of a rival collective, but of one man — Frank Castle codenamed The Punisher.

Castle serves as a fellow vigilante alongside Daredevil with one key difference, Castle uses lethal measures on his assailants. Throughout the series you learn that Castle has been strategically targeting individuals who were present and may have more information as to who gave the order to have him and his family murdered. At the climax of Castle’s arc, he discovers that an individual codenamed The Blacksmith was involved in the deaths of his family, and once he uncovers the identity of the person takes justice into his own hands for his wife and children.

Outside of the Marvel Netflix universe, Frank Castle has appeared in other media as well. The character was created by Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru. He initially debuted in comics in the 1974 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man #129 as the antagonist. There have been three film adaptations of The Punisher character and they have been portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson respectfully.

Other Marvel Netflix series:

Daredevil

Blinded by a chemical accident at a young age, Matt Murdock learned to overcome the loss of his eyesight and trained his other senses to become the Man with no Fear and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. In a city plagued by corruption and crime, Murdock has made it his job to protect the city of New York as a lawyer during the day and by dressing up as a vigilante by night.

Jessica Jones

A former hero who has fallen on hard times after a troubled past uses her skills as a Private Investigator to help those who are in need and willing to pay. When a family seeks help to locate their missing daughter, they turn to Jessica Jones for help. After rejecting the initial offer, Jessica takes the case as signs of a mysterious man from her past has resurfaced in connection with the missing young adult.

Luke Cage

Framed for a crime he did not commit, former lawman Luke Cage has taken residence in Harlem as he attempts to start a new life. When criminal mastermind, Cornell Stokes aka Cottonmouth begins to use force to further his criminal influence, it is up to the fresh face of Harlem Luke to put a stop to this. Just when Cottonmouth thinks he can oust Luke Cage by force, he is surprised to learn that Luke is a special individual and is left with a question — how does one combat a man with unbreakable skin.

Iron Fist

The sole survivor of a plane crash and heir to Rand Industries, Danny Rand has returned to New York to join modern society after being adopted and trained by the monks of K’un Lun. He is tasked with ridding the world of K’un Lun sworn enemies, The Hand, as well as trying to adapt to a world that has believed him to be dead. When the odds are stacked against him, it is up to Danny to discover not only who he is, but what it means to be the Immortal Iron Fist.

The Defenders

In order to stop a major threat to the city, it will take the combined efforts of Danny Rand, Jessica Jones, Matt Murdock and Luke Cage. An ancient organization, The Hand, bent on finding the source to immortality has found a doorway in Hell’s Kitchen, by using modern day methods to conceal their nefarious agenda. In order to thwart The Hand’s mission, this rag tag band of heroes will need to work out their differences and come together to defend New York at all costs. The Punisher was slated to make an appearance in this mini series, but due to the one man army nature of his character he was pulled from the show; thus saving him for his own Netflix series.