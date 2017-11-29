In The Voice, Season 13, Episode 21, the top 11 have made it through another live performance. Now, it’s time for one person to be eliminated. But the coaches no longer have a say. It’s now up to America to vote for their favorites.





The Voice, Season 13: How to watch, TV info

Schedule: 8 p.m. EST | NBC

Host: Carson Daly

Coaches: Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton

Singers aged 15 and above of varying genres including country, pop, folk and soul go through blind auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and a selection of the top 20 for the live playoffs.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 21

Team Miley

After Carson announced that Chloe and Addison were safe, Miley’s team hit the stage for the first performance of the night. She took the floor with Janice, Ashland and Brooke to sing Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like A Woman.” The all-girl group was energetic and riled up the crowd as they strutted the stage decked out in cheetah print outfits.

Team Adam

Next, Brooke and Davon were called to safety. Then Team Adam headed to the stage to perform together for the first time. They sang “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac. The trio was so much fun to watch as they rocked out with a killer band backing them. Their unique voices blended for the lively performance.

Blake and Jennifer

Blake made his way to the stage to perform his latest hit “I’ll Name The Dog,” and he received some help from Jennifer Hudson. The two were amazing together as they swayed together in unison.

After they wrapped up, America learned that Ashland, Keisha Renee and Shi’Ann would not be going home, leaving Adam and Janice to duke it out for the save.

Adam Cunningham

Adam was in the bottom two again, but he sang his heart out with “Amazed” by Lonestar. His coach called it his best performance, and Blake said there was no way he should go home.

Janice Freeman

This was Janice’s first time in the bottom two, and she gave it her all, singing Sia’s “Chandelier.” Miley was in tears as she watched her perform, and Jennifer was on her feet by the end.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

After Adam and Janice sang, it was up to America to vote by posting #VoiceSaveAdam or #VoiceSaveJanice on social media. The results were close, but in the end, it was Janice who had to say her goodbyes. The coaches looked stunned. Janice and Miley had a teary departure, expressing how much their new friendship means to each other. Miley said she believes in heaven because of people like her.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 20

Janice Freeman

Janice was up first for the night, singing “Shine” by Collective Soul. Miley thought the song represented heaven and light and would be the perfect way for Janice to introduce a new genre to younger audiences. Her alternative, soul style is unique to the competition, and during rehearsals, Miley was so impressed that she got goosebumps. She got them again when Janice hit the live stage. In fact, she was in tears while expressing her pride. Janice rocked it out, wowing everyone. Adam even admitted he didn’t like the original version, but Janice’s rendition changed his mind.

Red Marlow

The fans wanted to hear Red sing Garth Brooks’ “The Dance.” Blake thought his supporters chose the old school tune, because they believe in Red’s talents. During rehearsals, he watched a few videos submitted by fans and teared up from the outpouring love. Blake declared that if anyone could pull off performance, it would be him. The coach encouraged Red to tap into his intimate side and storytelling abilities. And the judges really appreciated his showcase, praising him for captivating the audience and always keeping it honest.

Shi’Ann Jones

This week, the fans chose Beyonce’s “Listen.” The tune is from the hit musical-turned-movie “Dreamgirls.” Jennifer loves that Shi’Ann is finally coming out of shell. America is falling in love with her charisma and sweetness, and Jennifer thought the song represented a turning point and a sense of independence that speaks to Shi’Ann’s journey. J. Hud asked her to tell a story and pull from her personal experience during the performance. Shi’Ann killed it. She had all four judges and the audience, including her dad, on their feet. She evoked so much emotion, and the judged are continually amazed by her young age and old soul.

Adam Cunningham

Adam was saved last week and felt so blessed to still be in the competition. He sang Tom Petty’s “American Girl.” He and his coach Adam thought it was a perfect blend of country and rock, which was perfect for his style. Adam encouraged Cunningham to swing his guitar around his back and really blow the roof off. And he was spectacular on stage, interacting with the crowd and performing with a lot of energy. The coaches said he gave everything he needed to be in the top 10, and Blake said he didn’t foresee him being in the bottom two again.

Brooke Simpson

Brooke was up next with Pink’s “What About Us” by. She was ecstatic, because this is the type of music she envisions herself doing. She and Miley wanted to add some Native American influence, so they threw in some big drums and dramatic imagery. Brooke was so pumped that she said she was excited to sing this tune more than any other. She was awesome and energetic and wanted to folks to feel an adrenaline rush. The coaches certainly did. They were so moved by her ability to make the song her own and so relatable. Miley said people shouldn’t just be looking forward to her continuing in the competition, but they should also be on the lookout for her album, which she predicts will be incredible.

Davon Fleming

Davon admitted he was pretty nervous to perform live for America for the first time but was so happy that people enjoyed him. The fans selected Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” and Jennifer thought it would be a beautiful tribute to the star. She said not many can do Whitney justice but was confident Davon would be able to knock it out of the park. During rehearsals, she helped him share his own story by asking him to imagine what it would be like not to be apart of the competition. He took her notes exceptionally well and gave a riveting performance on stage. Blake, Adam and Jennifer were all singing his praises, commenting on his ability to sing tunes from women powerhouse vocalists.

Ashland Craft

For Ashland, fans wanted to hear “Chicken Fried” by. She loved the choice, because she said it represented her to a tee. The tune talks about the simple things in life, which makes it so relatable. Miley suggested she wear red, white and blue fringe to really help show America her personality. She was great on stage, gliding across the stage with confidence and hitting every note perfectly. The coaches were so happy with her performance, but not so much for the audience’s reactions. Adam called the crowd out for not clapping enough, but he gave Ashland a lot of glory for a job well done.

Addison Agen

Addison received some amazing reception from last week’s performance, even from Sara Bareilles herself. She was even No. 9 on the iTunes charts the next morning, and a supporter submitted a video to reveal that she was inspired to draw again thanks to Addison. Adam said her next move was an important one and was glad the fans picked Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You.” He believed she was born to sing the song, and she was so beautiful on stage. All four coaches were on their feet by the end, and Jennifer told America to vote. “Here at J. Hud production, we give credit where credit is due,” she said.

Keisha Renee

Last week, Keisha was No. 4 on the iTunes country charts. She has been grateful for her supporters that she Facetimed one of her fans. She expressed her gratitude and revealed she’d be singing Faith Hill’s “It Matters To Me.” She loved the choice. It gave her a boost of confidence and proved that folks were embracing her as a country singer. On stage, she gave it her all, pouring out tons of emotion and showing a lot of heart. The coaches said her performance was solid, and they were so glad to have her as a member of the country genre family.

Noah Mac

Noah did not expect to advance so far in the competition. He didn’t think he’d move past the audition rounds, but he’s now in the top 11. The fans selected “Electric Love” by Born, and of course, Noah came to rehearsals with super cool ideas and production notes. On stage, he was electric. The guitar and percussions sounded amazing alongside Noah’s silky voice. The coaches thought he was stellar. They are always so impressed by how original and prepared he is. Jennifer said he has an amazing effect on the crowd, especially the ladies.

Chloe Kohanski

Chloe said people have been asking her to perform “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler since her audition. She said she was initially intimidated by the range of the song, but she was happy about the choice, because she she said it proves that her supporters understand her artistry. Blake was there to guide her during her rehearsals, complimenting her for her ability to make any song original, and she was a stellar close to the show. Chloe was emotional and riveting, and all four coaches gave her a standing ovation. Blake said she absolutely set the bar.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 19

Team Jennifer

After Carson announced that Addison and Noah were safe, Jennifer’s team hit the stage for the first performance of the night. J. Hud took the stage with Noah, Shi’Ann and Davon to sing the Beatles’ “Let It Be.” As the band played and the smoke effects filled the stage, the foursome belted out the tune to astounding applause.

Team Adam

Once Brooke and Keisha Renee were announced as safe, Adam and his band Maroon 5 blessed the crowd with a performance of their latest hit “What Lovers Do.” While SZA, who’s featured on the song, didn’t join them, the band was stellar. They won everyone one over with their melodic voices and groovy tunes.

Pitch Perfect 3 and the Top 12

The Bellas and the Top 12 collaborated for an epic video mashup. Together, the group sang George Michael’s “Freedom” and Anna Kendrick’s “When I’m Gone.” All of their voices blended beautifully. The video was lively and energetic, showing off everyone’s personalities and voices.

Team Blake

After Carson revealed that America saved Shi’Ann and Janice, Blake was up next. He was joined by Red, Keisha Renee and Chloe. The group sang Hank Williams Jr.’s “If It Will, It Will.” Both Blake and Red had their guitars along for the fun and upbeat performance. The group had great stage presence and brought the audience to their feet. Once they finished, Carson revealed that Ashland, Davon and Red would be sticking around, leaving Adam Cunningham and Jon to battle for the last spot.

Adam Cunningham

Adam made his way to the stage for a chance to be saved. He sang Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.” With guitar in hand, he repeated “it ain’t me,” declaring that he wasn’t ready to go home.

Jon Mero

Jon picked The Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back” for his save song. He had room to dance across the stage and really rile the audience up as he twirled and pranced through the performance.

Not Moving On But We Still Love You

After Adam and Jon gave it their all, it was up to America to vote by posting #VoiceSaveAdam or #VoiceSaveJon on social media. The results were super close, but it the end, it was Jon who had to say his goodbyes. His coach Adam didn’t think he or his teammate Adam Cunningham should have been in the bottom two, but he expressed how proud he was to witness Jon’s growth in such a short time.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 18

Brooke Simpson

Brooke kicked things with a bang. She started the night with an insanely powerful performance of “Praying” by Kesha Rose. During rehearsals, Miley continued to remind her that she is what this show is all about. Her voice is beautiful, and Miley encouraged her to give the song tons of layers. Miley also wanted Brooke to display the happy, go-lucky person she sees on her Instagram page. And boy, did Brooke deliver. She rocked it, giving it all she had. By the end, the audience, including all four judges, were on their feet and some in tears.

Red Marlow

Red was up next with some classic country. Blake was excited to get him on the stage, because he believes Red has the opportunity to introduce an old-time sound to a new audience. He sang “The Church On Cumberland Road,” dedicating the song to his father. He revealed that his dad taught him to play the guitar when he was younger. With that, Blake advised him to connect with audiences, and he did. Red knocked it out of the park, showing off his stellar performance skills for the first time. The coaches, and Adam especially, praised him for his authenticity.

Shi’Ann Jones

Jennifer Hudson has been in Shi’Ann’s corner from the beginning, and she has been able to watch her blossom. Over the last several weeks, Shi’Ann has truly opened up, allowing the world to finally see her bubbly personality. She hit the stage with Mariah Carey’s “Vision of Love” to showcase the full range of her talent. She strutted the stage, hitting those high, airy notes flawlessly. The audience went wild, and Blake told her this was the perfect time for her to be the highlight of the show.

Jon Mero

Jon picked “Why I Love You” by Major, because it communicates love and appreciation. And that is exactly how he feels. He wanted to dedicate the emotional tune to his hometown of Des Moines and his church, because both have been there to support from the very beginning. During rehearsals, Adam asked him to make it effortless, and Adam was so wowed that Jon was able to make it sound like his own. It was even better on stage, too. How much better? Jennifer took her shoe off.

Ashland Craft

Miley loves having a country, woman artist on her team, and she wants the world to see Ashland’s fiery personality. Miley and a few of the top 12 all agreed that Ashland’s voice is “unexpected but classic,” and Miley thought it was important to show that off for the live performance. She was also thrilled that Ashland is a lane that no one is holding. Gretchen Wilson even noticed her when she sang her song earlier in the season. Ashland was incredible on stage with Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn,” and she made all of her family and coaches proud.

Adam Cunningham

Adam is the epitome of a family man. He loves his wife and daughter so much that he shares his appreciation every chance he gets. He sang “Take A Look At Me Now,” and he was apart of the creative process during rehearsals. He had suggestions for the band, and tried new things with his voice. On stage, he made a bit of a fib at the beginning, but he recovered almost immediately. He was soulful, country and a little bit of rock and roll, and both Adam and his former coach Blake were super impressed.

Chloe Kohanski

Chloe sang Dido’s “Thank You,” dedicating the song to her photographer boyfriend. When she gave him a call to deliver the news, he was so honored. Chloe picked the tune, because it reminded her of her love for him. During rehearsals, Blake said if he was a record producer, he’d sign her because she has a good ear. Her performance was a hit. Her former coach Miley called her superstar, and Blake said he’d be damned if she didn’t become a star.

Davon Fleming

Davon was up next, singing Beyonce’s “Love On Top.” He wanted to dedicate the song to his Baltimore hometown, because he said it helped him become a fighter. Jennifer admitted the song was challenging for women, so it would be hard for Davon, too. She wasn’t worried though, because she said he was “beyond capable.” She was absolutely right, because Davon was amazing on stage. He put a new spin on the song, and both Adam and Jennifer threw their shoes at him.

Addison Agen

Addison dedicated her first live performance to her mother, who has raised six children. She wanted to honor her mom for her love and dedication, and Adam knew a Sara Bareilles song was a great pick for her. Adam thought it would be a good idea to strip down some of the music in the beginning so her voice wouldn’t be swallowed up, and Addison was able to truly shine. Her performance was powerful and moving, and Miley was so proud, complimenting her for her control and stillness. Adam agreed, adding that Addison represents a “pillar of class and dignity that every young person can identify with.” He also called her one of the most special singers in the world.

Keisha Renee

Keisha went with Gladys Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia,” because she said it represents her journey to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. Blake challenged her to bring some country to the R&B song, and Blake helped her arrange the song beautifully. Watching him work motivated Keisha even more, because it made her more determine to soak up as much knowledge as possible. On stage, she was magnificent. Her rendition was so special and perfect that all four judges were on their feet. Jennifer said her voice was like silk, and Blake said if you couldn’t see how amazing her performance was, there was something wrong with you.

Noah Mac

Jennifer believes there is no one like Noah in the competition. She said he’s ready for the music industry right now. And his preparedness during rehearsal proved her right. He came with a full arrangement and production ready to go for Cold Play’s “Speed of Sound.” He said he wanted to turn the song completely upside down, but Jennifer reminded him not to get lost in the performance while playing his guitar. He took her notes well and delivered during the lives. By the end, Jennifer said she pictured him singing and winning at award shows. “You are a star,” she declared.

Janice Freeman

Janice has experienced so many difficult times in her life, but she feels so inspired by her triumphs. That’s why she chose Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” and dedicated it to her husband. Miley said those lyrics were written for her and compared her to both the Foo Fighters and Mary J. Blige. It was certainly a compliment, because Janice is a fuse of soul and contemporary. On stage, she was spectacular. She didn’t hit a bad note, and all four coaches gave her a standing ovation.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 17

Brooke Simpson

It was finally Miley’s team to face the playoff rounds. Miley put Brooke on the stage first, and she chose James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World.” Brooke wanted to represent women’s empowerment like ladies she admired. During rehearsals, Miley encouraged her to be creative with her choice and show the audience her personality. On stage, she put on a show. She strutted confidently, not missing a note. By the end, Miley and Adam were on their feet. Adam compared her to Mariah Carey and Jennifer, because she had expert execution. And Blake called her performance “flawless.”

Karli Webster

Miley chose to bring Karli back as her comeback artist. Miley loved the vintage soul she added to the competition. Karli sang Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” one of the country artist’s most personal songs. She was so good during rehearsals that Miley barely had any notes, and on stage, she nailed it. Her performance was gentle and intimate, and she had the audience clapping along with her. Adam complimented her for her growth, saying this was her best song yet. He also said he would keep her just because of her progression.

Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce was originally on Adam’s team, but Miley stole him during the knockouts. At the top of rehearsals, Adam thanked her for keeping him around. Miley picked “Love Hurts” for him, because it’s in his lane but shows off his vulnerability. He applied her notes very well, making the song more dramatic with his raspy voice and big range. When it was time for the coaches’ reactions, Adam admitted that he missed him from his team, and he thought he was stellar. He said, you did “an incredible version of an impossible song to sing.”

Ashland Craft

Ashland was up next, and she sang Gretchen Wilson’s “When I Think About Cheatin.” During rehearsal, Miley realized Ashland had some stage fright and anxiety she hadn’t seen before. When she attempted to hit one of the higher notes of the song, she backed away. Miley had a solution for that though. She told her when she thinks of the bigger notes, pretend to blow out butterflies. That advice helped Ashland tremendously, because on stage, she hit the note perfectly. The coaches loved her performance, praising her for her old school country vibe. Blake said, “We need you.”

Moriah Formica

Moriah is one of the best and youngest of this year’s competition. For her knockout performance, Miley picked “World Without You,” and she could relate to it. Moriah talked about her mom taking off from her paralegal job to help her pursue her dreams, so she couldn’t imagine her life without her mom. While they were rehearsing, Miley encouraged her to not to be afraid to let people see inside her tough exterior. On stage, she gave her all. While this wasn’t her best, the coaches said there isn’t anyone in the rock world her age that amazing.

Janice Freeman

Janice was last up to bat, and Miley thought Leela James’ “Fall For You” was a perfect fit. The song was awesome for her, because Janice has the ability to tell a story through her voice. After enduring cancer and lupus, she’s been able to rely on her family to catch her every time she fell. During rehearsals, Miley was so impressed that she told her she never hits a bad note. She was just as perfect on stage. Her performance was so emotional and riveting. By the end, she was in tears, and the coaches were moved.

Miley’s Top Three

Miley said she could not be more proud of her team. She was torn but had to follow her instincts. First up was Brooke. Then she picked Janice. She had a hard time picking her last person, but Jennifer reminder her to go with her gut. She went with Ashland.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 16

Adam Cunningham

It was Adam’s team’s turn to shine, and he put Adam Cunningham first up to bat. Adam has been singing for as long as he could remember, but his career never jumped off the way he wanted it to. He even almost gave up, but The Voice gave him another shot. Inspired by his family, Adam always gives an emotional performance. That’s why his coach chose “Have A Little Faith In Me.” During rehearsals, he connected with song, delivering it differently each time, and on stage, he absolutely gave it his all. He was so soulful and pure that he earned a standing ovation from all four judges.

Whitney Fenimore

It was Adam’s turn to pick a comeback artist, and he decided to bring Whitney back. He surprised her while she was giving her exit interview. Adam wanted her to sing Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy.” He said Sheryl has this effortless cool he thinks Whitney also exhibits. During rehearsals, Adam grooved out with her by playing the drums, and Whitney felt like she was rocking out her friends. When it was time to perform before everyone, she started off a little rocky but eventually found her zone. The coaches complimented her for making the big notes count and gracing the stage yet again.

Emily Luther

Emily has been pursuing music for years. But when a record deal fell through, she almost quit. The Voice gave her another chance. Despite her undeniable talent, she hasn’t been able to showcase her personality. Adam wanted her to be able to do that with “Lovesong.” She came to rehearsal with her own thoughts, sharing with the band that she wanted the song to have a cinematic feel similar to a James Bond film. Adam loved the idea, and Emily was amazing during her performance. She worked the stage well, and delivered her notes flawlessly. The coaches were also able to finally connect with her.

Anthony Alexander

Anthony was up next, and Adam encouraged him to be more confident. To help him do that, he picked “Perfect,” a romantic, dreamy tune. Although Anthony has not been in love yet, the song reminded him of what an ideal relationship with look like for him. While they were rehearsing, he and Adam decided to strip down the song a lot more. Adam was so impressed that he told Anthony he has what it takes to have a career in pop music. On stage, he was amazing. The coaches were wowed. Adam complimented him saying, “Not everyone can sing like that. He has a special tone to his voice.”

Jon Mero

Up next was Jon. He’s been super consistent throughout the entirety of the season, presenting great vocals and a fantastic attitude. Since he had been used to singing mostly upbeat songs, Adam wanted to really slow things down. That’s why Jon picked Adele’s “When We Were Young.” Once again, he had all four judges on their feet once he finished. He was so in the moment that he had to hold back tears. Jennifer even said every contestant should be trying to have a similar moment on stage.

Addison Agen

Addison was originally on Miley’s team, but Adam was able to steal her. He compared her to Adele, because she has such a warmth to her voice. Addison sang “Angel from Montgomery.” Addison hasn’t had a lot life experiences yet. She hadn’t been on a plane before The Voice and doesn’t even have a driver’s license. However, she sings with so much depth, soul and experience. She earned a standing ovation from the coaches, and they were all inspired by her talent. Blake was so impressed that he said if Adam does not choose her, he’ll cut his brakes.

Adam’s Top Three

Adam has such an amazing team full of superb talent, but he could only choose three to move on to the next round. He first chose Addison. He said it would be a disservice to move on without her. Next up was Jon, because there is so much more to discover, and the last artist was Adam.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 15

Davon Fleming

Jennifer’s team was up first, and she called Davon to the stage. For the powerhouse, she picked a song she made popular – “I’m Changing” from the hit musical-turned-movie Dreamgirls. While many believe “I’m Telling You” is one of the most difficult songs, Jennifer said “I’m Changing” actually takes the cake. Davon gravitated towards the message of the song, describing it as a pivotal moment for him, because his time on The Voice has changed his life. It was evident when he performed, because he put his soul into the performance. All four judges were on their feet, and both Jennifer and Miley had their shoes off by the end.

Hannah Mrozak

Hannah was up next, and Jennifer had a very special song for her. She chose Kesha’s “Learn to Let Go,” because she believed Hannah would be able to emotionally connect to it. Hannah has experienced loss. Her brother committed suicide recently, and Jennifer challenged her to pour that emotion into her performance and tell a story. On stage, she arguably delivered her most personal performance. The coaches were “mesmerized” and Jennifer expressed how proud she was. “Hannah blew me away. She’s like the black horse on my team,” she said.

Lucas Holliday

Jennifer had the opportunity to bring back one contestant, and she picked Lucas. Just as he was giving his exit interview, she surprised him by inviting him back to the show. She wanted to see him perform again, because she said he had raw talent. He has the vocals, but Jennifer said she wanted to bring the performer out of him. That’s why she picked Prince’s “The Beautiful Ones.” He gave it his all, working the stage and even dropping to his knees at one point. The crowd loved him as they jeered wildly.

Shi’Ann Jones

Shi’Ann is the youngest member on Jennifer’s team, and Jennifer’s goal was to pull her out of her shell even more. Jennifer went with Ariana Grande’s “Tattooed Heart,” because she thought it would be a perfect topic and song for the rising pop star. Although Shi’Ann hasn’t been in a relationship before, she’s been watching her parents thrive in love her entire life. Jennifer credited her for being so willing to learn, and she even compared her to Mariah Carey, Beyonce and herself. The judges were blown away. Blake even admitted she was his favorite singer of the season.

Chris Weaver

Chris was up next, and Jennifer wanted to give him a song that was reminiscent of his blind auditions. She picked Marlena Shaw’s “California Soul” for him, because it had a groove and a pop that matched Chris’ personality perfectly. He could relate, too, because he was living out his dreams in California. He sang his heart out, and the judges loved it. Jennifer did note he hasn’t tapped into his storytelling abilities yet, but he presented his talents beautifully. Blake also said he would love to see his softer side, and Adam declared that he should not be let go.

Noah Mac

Blake let Noah go during the knockouts, but Jennifer stole him for her team. Jennifer couldn’t deny his talent and said that everyone on her team should perform the way he does. She said he was an artist, performer and vocalist who deserved to be in the music industry. She wanted to hear him sing Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” He even came to rehearsals with his own arrangement for the band, and Jennifer said she trusted him to take the lead. On stage, he delivered a riveting performance that moved everyone in the stadium. Adam said Noah took the lead in the competition after watching him perform.

Jennifer’s Top Three

Jennifer has a stellar team, but she could only select three people to move on. It was a hard decision, and she even teared up while delivering the news. First she picked Davon for his top-notch vocals. Then she went with Noah for his incredible performing ability. Lastly, she chose Shi’Ann, because she believed she showed the most heart.

Red Marlow

Blake’s team was up, and Red Marlow was the first from his team to grace the stage. Blake thought Red would do a great job singing Vern Gosdin’s “Chiseled in Stone,” because he represents a different era of country music that is still needed today. During rehearsal, Blake encouraged him take the note higher, which elevated his performance. The coaches all said they wanted to attend a Red Marlow concert and praised him for keeping the genre earnest and real.

Chloe Kohanski

Chloe was another gem who was stolen by another team. Blake snagged her for his team and called her magnetic. He felts a connection with her song choices and thought Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” would be a great fit for her. During rehearsals, she took the reigns, sharing her own ideas and arrangement with the band and Blake. Blake was super impressed and gained more respect for her as an artist. She gravitated towards the song, because it showcased her ability as a storyteller. The coaches were fascinated by her skill and complimented her for unique style and grace.

Natalie Stovall

It was Blake’s turn to pick a comeback artist, and he chose Natalie. He wanted to give her another opportunity to show off her vocals and fiddling skills, and he knew Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” would help her do just that. He admitted how difficult it is to play an instrument while singing but thought she could handle it. She displayed pure joy and fun while on stage, presenting her infectious energy to the world. After she finished her performance, Blake exclaimed how happy he was that he brought her back.

Esera Tuaolo

Esera pours so much emotion into every song and was ecstatic that he had made it so far. He compared the feeling to making it to the football playoffs. Blake wanted to hear him sing LeAnn Rimes’ “How Do I Live,” and the message reminded him of overcoming his fear of coming out. The song also showed off his range. He delivered a great performance, but he had some pitchy moments. Blake also said there are still some important techniques he needs to master, so he would have to do some soul searching to determine if he’d be able move on.

Mitchell Lee

Mitchell is a standout, because he has the full package. He can sing, and he’s a great performer. Blake described Bryan Adams’ “Heaven” as a giant and admitted that it would be challenging. Mitchell was excited to sing the song though. Although he doesn’t have a family yet, it’s the song he envisions he would sing when he does. He also believed it would show a different side of himself. He gave a solid performance. Blake was even yelling by the end.

Keisha Renee

Keisha came on the show as a black female country artist, and her passion for the genre is special. She’s been a background singer for eight years and is finally in the spotlight. Blake wanted to give her a chance to enjoy the country realm even more and selected The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge.” It was the perfect bridge of country and gospel as she sang the notes to perfection. The coaches were blown away and said they’d never heard the song performed quite like that before. Jennifer told Blake he should keep her just so she can continue to listen to her voice.

Blake’s Top Three

It was now Blake’s turn to narrow his top six down to three. He said making the decision was “nauseating.” Blake started with Keisha. He said something amazing always happens when she touches the mic. Then he went with Red for his pure talent and love for country. Lastly, it was Chloe. Although unexpected, she proved she was a frontrunner.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 14

Chris Weaver and Katrina Rose

Jennifer was up first, kicking things off with a battle between Chris and Katrina. She picked the two because of their powerhouse voices. Chris chose Nina Simone’s “I Put A Spell On You.” He had a special connection with the song, because he portrayed her during a drag queen performance. The tune was perfect for him as the number truly showed off his range.

Katrina went with “Zombie,” and Kelly was immediately blown away. She praised her for her big voice, and admitted that she had an energy like no one else on the show. During rehearsals, both Kelly and Jennifer encouraged her to show more intimacy, and that is exactly what she did on stage.

When it was time to select a winner, Jennifer could not move on with out Chris. She said his ability to draw audiences into a song couldn’t be missed.

Megan Rose and Red Marlow

Blake was up next with the second pairing of the night. It was Megan versus Red, two country knockouts. Megan is a fan of Carrie Underwood, so she chose “Smoke Break.” During rehearsals, Blake was gleaming, because he was glad he stole her from Miley. He was shocked by her strong vocals, and he and Kelly advised her to improve her diction and work the crowd.

Red wanted to sing “Outskirts of Heaven,” because he believed it fit him perfectly. His love for all things country makes him a great storyteller, and Kelly said he’s able to find those moments that connect with audiences most.

On stage, Red had the better performance. While Megan delivered some big notes, her nerves may have gotten the best of her in the beginning. Blake even said she was better in rehearsal. That’s why he went with Red.

Anthony Alexander and Hannah Mrozak

Adam had the last duo of the night with Anthony and Hannah. He thought they’d be a good match, because they’re pop musicians. Anthony selected Shawn Mendes’ “Mercy.” Anthony said he wanted to prove he could deliver more than a falsetto, and Adam thought it was a perfect selection for his rich tone. Adam said he lacked confidence though, but with a little more belief in himself, he could knock it out of the park.

Hannah settled on Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” to let people hear her range. Kelly was wowed by how long Hannah could sustain a note. The judges said she should work on allowing the crowd to get to know her vulnerable side.

When it was time to hit the stage, it was a close call for Adam. He called the decision “antagonizing,” but he had to go with his gut. For him, that meant choosing Anthony. Luckily, Jennifer fell in love with Hannah and stole her at the very last second.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 13

Stephan Marcellus and Brooke Simpson

Miley was up first this week, choosing Stephan and Brooke to go head to head. She thought the two would be a good match because of their strong and powerful voices. During the rehearsals, both Kelly and Miley were extremely impressed by their range and the strength of their voices.

While Stephan picked “Impossible,” Brooke went with “A Natural Woman.” And both contestants knocked it out of the park during the knockout round. The judges praised Stephan for his stage presence, and they gave kudos to Brooke for her level of talent. In the end, only one could advance to the next round, and Miley went with Brooke.

Anna Katherine-MeHart and Mitchell Lee

Blake paired Anna Katherine and Mitchell together, because he’s a fan of their unique tones. He also thought they both owned the stage very well. Anna Katherine took on Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” and Mitchell wanted to sing “I’ll Be” by fellow North Carolinian Edwin McCain.

During rehearsals, Kelly complimented Anna Katherine for her “pretty tone.” She even said if she were a record executive, she would sign her. As for Mitchell, Blake and Kelly were impressed by his sensitivity, and he reminded them of Brett Eldredge. On stage, the two were neck and neck as they both gave it their all. Blake had a tough decision, but he decided to move on with Mitchell.

Jeremiah Miller and Noah Mac

Jennifer was up for her first knockout of the night. She wanted to see Jeremiah and Noah duke it out, because the two are close in age but have completely different styles. Jeremiah represents the pop genre, but Noah is more soulful.

Jeremiah picked Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” in an attempt to go after the sound he loves, while Noah chose “Hold Back the River.” Noah was so incredible during rehearsals that he moved Kelly to tears. She fell in love with his voice almost immediately. Jeremiah was impressive, too, but the coaches wanted to work on his diction and range. On stage, the heartthrobs rocked it, but it was Noah, a former member of Team Blake, who stole the show.

Kathrina Feigh and Keisha Renee

It was Blake’s turn again as he pitted Kathrina and Keisha against each other, because he wanted to see his two most soulful singers go at it. Kathrina chose Alicia Key’s “Girl On Fire,” because she wanted to show off the very best of her range. Keisha Renee sang “I Hope You Dance,” because it perfectly meshed together country and soul. It also reminded her of her two-year-old daughter.

They both “knocked the roof off the place,” making it extremely difficult for Blake to make a decision. The competition was so steep – even during rehearsals – that Kelly called Blake stupid for pairing them together. After seeing the two on stage, Blake advanced Keisha to the next round. He said he’s excited for her to find her place in country music.

Moriah Formica and Whitney Fenimore

Miley was back at it again, and she thought Moriah and Whitney would be a great match since they both own the rock space so well. Moriah was bold with her song selection, choosing Kelly Clarkson’s “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” and Kelly was blown away. The coaches pushed her to be more vulnerable with her singing, while acknowledging her uniqueness.

Whitney, originally on Team Blake, picked “Calling All Angels,” and the clarity of her voice took the coaches’ breaths away. During her rehearsal, she evolved quickly as she applied the judges’ notes really well. Kelly said she has the ability to sing any genre. While both had the audience on their feet, Miley could only pick one. It was Moriah.

Adam Pearce and Emily Luther

Adam Levine finally had a go at the knockout rounds with Adam Pearce and Emily. For Adam, he wanted to see who was going to show up and who wasn’t. Adam Pearce went with “Smoke On The Water.” Kelly loved his voice, because he has a rock voice that makes him stand out more. During rehearsals, Adam Levine encouraged him to get rid of the guitar so that he could better work the stage and win over the crowd.

Emily chose to sing “Glitter In The Air,” and she did it to perfection. Adam Levine, however, thought it was too perfect. He advised her to feel the song and not sing it. Both contestants, took good notes, but Emily moved Adam Levine the most. But Miley wasn’t ready to see Adam Pearce go home, so she stole him for her team.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 12

Jennifer’s shoes

This isn’t Jennifer’s first time as a coach on The Voice. However, it is her first time on The Voice in the U.S. She was previously a coach for the U.K. version, and it’s clear why she was a fan-favorite overseas. Her reactions to great talent is like none other on the show. How so? Well, you might have noticed that she likes to throw her shoes onto the stage when she’s impressed by a performance. In the beginning, this gesture confused a lot of people, including her fellow judges. But the Chicago-native had to explain that it’s compliment. Once she broke it down, others joined her. Adam and Miley attempted to borrow her signature move a few times.

Blake and Adam’s bromance

Blake and Adam have been a part of The Voice since its inception, so they’ve inevitably developed a bromance. Their bromance, however, is a bit unusual since you can never really tell if they hate or love each other. The show is competitive, so the two are often vying for a contestant’s attention. That means you can find the two fellows throwing each other under the bus in nearly every episode to win over a singer.

Every once in a while, you’ll see them demonstrate a softer side. For example, when Dave Crosby gave his blind audition, Adam recognized him thanks to his young daughter’s viral singing videos. He told Dave he saw their video soon after his baby was born, and it brought him to tears. “Someone sent me that video, and I lost it,” he said.

Halloween confessionals

Halloween is a favorite holiday among the judges. Each of them took a trip down memory lane to share their favorite moments about the spooky event, and all of them seemed to love dressing up in costumes. Kelly admitted she was once a sexy witch.

When it came to this year’s costumes, Carson thought that Jennifer would make a great evil vampire. J. Hud thought Kelly would be a good lion, and Blake showed off his ghost impression.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 11

Adam Cunningham and Esera Tuaolo

Blake chose Adam and Esera for his first knockout round. He pitted the two against each other, because their voices and range are so similar. While Adam is a country singer, Esera is more of a pop and soul singer. But both their talents pack a lot of power.

Adam picked “Either Way,” which gelled well with his natural ability as a storyteller. Esera picked “Superstar,” which held a lot of emotional weight because his 83-year-old mother is currently dealing with some health issues. They both gave it their best shot during the performance, but Blake said he was looking for the artist that would completely slay, and for him, it was Esera.

Luckily, the coaches get one steal during the knockouts, and Adam didn’t let the country star go home just yet. He added him to his team.

Lucas Holliday and Shi’Ann Jones

Jennifer wanted her two most powerful contestants to go head to head, so she called on Lucas and Shi’Ann. Jennifer wanted Lucas to showcase his full range, so she was glad he picked “Tell It Like It Is” for his song. As for Shi’Ann, Jennifer wanted her to be able to come out of her shell a bit more. That’s why “Who’s Lovin’ You” was a perfect selection.

This round meant so much to Lucas, because he’s ready for a new life. He’s not interested in returning home to be a cashier. Advancing to the next would mean a lot for Shi’Ann, too. As one of nine of siblings, she wants to make her family proud. On stage, both brought the heat, but Shi’Ann’s captivating and incredible performance won Jennifer over.

Dennis Drummond and Addison Agen

Adam was up next for the knockout rounds, and he wanted to see Dennis and Addison go at it. They are both incredibly unique with their genres and styles. Addison has a folk style unlike anyone on the show, and Dennis’ raw guitar skills make him a standout.

The clarity in Addison’s voice made her pitch perfect during her rehearsal and performance of “Beneath Your Beautiful.” Adam wanted her to take advantage of the moments to emotionally connect with the audience. As for his pick Dennis, he wanted him to get used to being in the forefront and not the background. “All Along the Watchtower” was his chance to do just that.

When it came down to picking who would move on, Adam couldn’t go on without Addison.

Janice Freeman and Karli Webster

It was Miley’s turn to give two of her teammates another shot at the big stage. It was Janice versus Karli. Miley thought they would pair well together because of their differences. While Janice is known for her powerhouse vocals, and Karli has won fans over for her pureness and authenticity.

Janice went with “I’m Going Down” by Mary J. Blige, and Karli sang “Blue Bayou.” They both gave solid performances, and they sang perfectly. All of the coaches said they were excellent in their given genres. However, there was of course only one person who would be able to advance to the next round, and that was Janice.

Davon Fleming and Eric Lyn

Jennifer thought Davon and Eric would be a good match, because they were both soul singers with completely different styles. Davon has more of a gospel background, and Eric rounds out his notes with more of a jazz feel. For Jennifer, it would come down to who would deliver the best performance.

Eric went with Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” He wanted to be able to connect with audiences given the current political and social climate. He also wanted to show off his impeccable jazz scats. Davon went the gospel route to connect with the audience. He chose a song called “Imagine.” Both wowed the crowd in their own way, but it was Davon who had everyone on their feet. Jennifer picked him, because he transcended the room like no one else.

Ashland Craft and Chloe Kohanski

Miley had the last knockout battle of the night with Ashland and Chloe. Ashland is a country singer, and Chloe is more of the rocker. But for the knockout rounds, they switched roles.

Ashland picked Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead Or Alive.” She wanted to show off her versatility and give the crowd a side they’d never seen before. Chloe picked a more emotional song, “Landslide,” and really told a story with the music. Her performance was so riveting during the rehearsals that she moved Ashland to tears.

During the knockout round, the battle was intense. Both singers nailed it, but Miley saw something special in Ashland that she couldn’t pass up. Blake and Jennifer couldn’t let Chloe walk away though. After putting up a good fight, Blake was able to steal her for his team.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 10

Adam Cunningham and Natalie Stovall

Blake put a dynamite duo together for the first battle of the night. Natalie had already received some coaching from The Rascals Flats, because she had sang backup for them before. Adam had quite a bit of professional experience on his hands as well as a studio singer. For their performance, Blake chose “Boondocks,” because he thought it blended their voices together well and showcased their talents. He was right, because by the end of their rehearsals, it was hard to critique the two talents. And it was even more difficult for Blake to choose a winner after they nailed it during the performance. He was so torn that he asked the contestants, “can one of you quit?” The answer, of course, was no, so he went with Adam.

Ignatious Carmouche and Eric Lyn

Jennifer put her two most soulful contestants together for an R&B showdown. She picked “Unaware” for the incredible vocalists. Ignatious, who had won the very first Snapchat battle, was more comfortable on stage. On the other hand, Eric had to build his confidence, because he was out of his comfort zone. Both Kelly and Jennifer encouraged them to find their groove, and make the song their own. They took the advice to their advantage, using all of the tips when they hit the stage. They serenaded the crowd with flawless falsettos and pitch perfect tones. The judges couldn’t unanimously decide who should go to the next round, because they were so impressed. That made Jennifer’s job even tougher, but when it came down to reveal her decision, she chose Eric. He gave her the confidence she was looking for.

Ashland Craft and Megan Rose

Miley put her country singers in the spotlight by picking “Good Hearted Woman.” While both lived on opposite ends of the country, they bonded over their love for the genre. And they were applying the lessons they learned from rehearsals so well, that Miley and her dad Billy Ray had to sing with them during their last practice. On stage, they gave it their all, proving to the judges that they belonged to be there. Adam even declared that it was the best battle they had ever had. Miley could only walk away with one though, and that person was Ashland. As Megan said her goodbyes, Blake pushed his button for the steal. He thought she was so impressive that he could not let her get away.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 9

Brandon Brown and John Mero

Adam’s team kicked off the night with a performance from Brandon and John. The two have completely different styles, but Adam and Joe Jonas brought them together to sing The Temptations’ “I Wish It Would Rain.” For John, he need to work on not shouting throughout the song. Adam noted, “I’m not choosing the one who’s singing the loudest.” As for Brandon, his coaches encouraged him to fearlessly reach for the emotion the song required. On stage during the duet, it was a true battle. The two vocalists gave it everything they had to advance to the next round. While Adam said Brandon had gone from a “good singer to an incredibly good singer,” he couldn’t resist John’s irresistible presence and talent.

Red Marlow and Ryan Scripps

Blake brought Red and Ryan together for the next battle. He chose “Fishin’ In The Dark” by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The song is a classic. Blake said it’s a lot of fun but should be taken very seriously, and he had The Rascal Flats on his side to help coach. Ryan has a great voice but needed to work on on letting go of his shyness. And sometimes Red was so focused on playing his guitar that he forgot to entertain the crowd. During the final rehearsals, they both looked like they were enjoying themselves. They brought the same energy to the stage as they wowed all of the judges. In the end, Blake chose Red, because he’s more seasoned. He said, “You can’t not like the guy.”

Addison Agen and Karli Webster

Miley loves her team so much that she didn’t want to get rid of anyone. But for her next round, she pitted Addison and Karli against each other. She picked “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” but she wanted to hear the stripped down version. Karli’s voice is very sweet and Addison’s is so classic and pure, but Miley’s goal was to make sure everyone shined. And that’s exactly what they did in rehearsals and on stage. When the two hit the stage, it was magical. They truly connected with the song, and gave it their all. It was a hard decision to make, but Miley went with Karli. It wasn’t the end of the road for Addison though. Adam and Jennifer wanted to steal her, but Adam came out on top this time.

Shi’Ann Jones and Stephan Marcellus

Jennifer arguably had one of the most challenging battles of the night. She tasked Shi’Ann and Stephan with “Oh! Darling,” a classic song full of passion and emotion. In rehearsals, both competitors showed their true power. But Shi’Ann needed to find more of a range with her runs, while Stephan had to work on ending his notes with confidence. Kelly and Jennifer both encouraged them to allow the song to build and to tell the story. On the stage, they took all of the coaches’ tips to heart and had everyone on their feet. In fact, the judges were split on who they thought should advance, but the choice was up to Jennifer. She went with Shi’Ann, but Miley couldn’t let Stephan go home empty handed. She stole him at the last second, adding the first man to her team.

Anthony Alexander and Michael Kight

Adam brought Anthony and Michael to blows with The Weeknd’s “I Feel It Coming.” Adam went with this song, because he said it showcased both their abilities in a cool way. The judges compared Anthony’s tone to Michael Jackson’s, and they praised Michael for his confidence and stage presence. To pick a winner, it would be about who could pull off the song better. During the performance, the two made the decision pretty difficult, because they nailed it. They sang beautifully, gelling their voices together perfectly. The coaches were split again when deciding who should make their way to the next round, but Adam threw a curve ball by going with Anthony.

Janice Freeman and Katrina Rose

Miley had two powerhouses on her hands for the last battle of the night. It was Janice against Katrina for an intense and entertaining performance of Etta James’ “W.O.M.A.N.” Not only did the judges compliment them, but the contestants wowed each other, too. Janice said Katrina’s voice was “the key of heaven.” They were both so intoxicating that Miley advised them to find more moments to shocase their individuality. While they were singing before everyone, Jennifer was so moved that she was on her feet by the end of the performance. They “blew the roof off the building.” Miley had a tough pick, but went with Janice. But the night couldn’t end without another steal. Jennifer added Katrina to her team.

In Case You Missed It

There wasn’t enough time during the one-hour episode to see everyone compete. However, in the battle between Anna Catherine DeHart and Kristi Hoopes, Blake went with Anna. For the duet featuring Alexandra Joyce and Jeremiah Miller, Jennifer chose Jeremiah, and as for Emily Luther and Gary Carpenter, Adam kept it moving with Emily. Take a look at the montage above.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 8

Davon Fleming and Maharasyi

It was between Davon and Maharasyi for Jennifer’s first voice battle of the night. The two contestants had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to work alongside Jennifer and her pal Kelly Rowland as they delivered their takes on Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” They knocked it out of the park on stage. While Davon is known as the powerhouse, Maharasyi held her own, doing everything just as well as her competitor did. And after all was said and done, Jennifer expressed how proud she was of them both. But only one could advance to the knockout round, and that was Davon.

Brandon Showell and Hannah Mrozak

Adam was up next for his second voice battle. He wanted to see Brandon and Hannah duke it out. For their duet, he chose “Cold Water.” Adam picked the song, because he wanted to showcase their ad lib skills. Joe Jonas, Adam’s advisor, was so impressed with Brandon that he wanted to steal some of his voice for his own. But he was also in awe of Hannah’s ability to sing high notes with such control. Their performance on stage had audiences on their feet as they really took a chance with some of the most challenging notes. For Adam, he said it would come down to who he wouldn’t be able to look away from, and that was Hannah. She hit this incredible note towards the end of the song that Adam said he had to reward.

Dennis Drummond Mitchell Lee

Blake’s stars took on “Mr. Jones.” During rehearsals, Dennis and Mitchell really took instruction from Blake and the Rascal Flats well. For Mitchell, he had to improve his diction to make sure he was pronouncing his words clearly. As for Dennis, he needed to work on his star power since he was so used to floating in the background. By the end of practice, the guys exuded a confidence neither of the coaches had seen before, and they brought that same charisma to the stage. All of the coaches were amazed, but Blake went with Mitchell. Dennis isn’t going anywhere though, because Adam swooped in for the steal.

In Case You Missed It

There wasn’t enough time during the one-hour episode to see everyone compete. However, in the battle between Dave Crosby and Dylan Gerard, Adam went with Dylan. For the duet featuring Esera Tuaolo and Rebecca Bruner, Blake chose Esera, and as for Chloe Kohanski and Ilianna Viramontes, Miley kept it moving with Chloe. Take a look at the montage above.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 7

Lucas Holliday and Meagan McNeal

Jennifer was up first, picking Lucas and Meagan to go head to head. The two contestants were in for a great surprise when they walked into a rehearsal led by Jennifer and Kelly Rowland. Taking on Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” the singers learned how to deliver a strong presentation while finding a way to stand out. By the time they made it to the final rehearsals, their voices were “clashing and crashing.” So Jennifer and Kelly encouraged them to pull back and let their talents shine. When they made it to the stage, all of the judges applauded their high-energy and confidence. But in the end, it was Lucas who won Jennifer over.

Moriah Formica and Shilo Gold

Miley formed her all-girl team, and for her first battle round, it was Moriah versus Shilo. To help coach the two, Miley called on her father Billy Ray Cyrus. The father-daughter duo pinged off of each other as they provided key pointers to help each contestant bring out their strongest assets. Once Moriah and Shilo received the celebrity training they needed, it was time to battle, and the two rocked the stage with their grand voices. While Moriah impressed with her guitar and flawless tone, Shilo wowed everyone with her stage presence. But only one would be able to advance to the next round. Miley selected 16-year-old Moriah.

Keisha Renee and Noah Mac

Blake chose the country trio the Rascal Flats as his advisors, and together, they coached Keisha Renee and Noah. Keisha Renee already has a lot of experience in R&B and pop, but she wants to breaks into the country industry. And Noah, at just 17, has such uniqueness and pureness in his voice despite his lack of experience. Both contestants learned so much, but Blake deemed Noah as the most improved. The two made it to stage and brought real purity and honesty to Elvis Presley’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” They gelled perfectly together, not overpowering each other. When it came time to choose, Blake went with Keisha Renee, but Jennifer didn’t let Noah get away. She made a steal at the last moment, snagging him for her team.

Chris Weaver and Kathrina Feigh

Jennifer’s team was up again, and this time, she put Chris and Kathrina in the ring together. The two both have such powerful voices, but it took a bit of work for Kathrina to realize her range. Jennifer and Kelly pushed her to hit notes she was afraid to try, and they helped Chris gradually take on the most powerful moments of the song. During their last rehearsal, the two were having a bit of trouble as the two overpowered the song in an attempt to be noticed. But by the time they graced the stage, they scaled back and delivered one of the best performances of the night. When it was decision time, Jennifer went with Chris. Just as Kathrina was giving her teary goodbye, Blake pushed his button for the steal.

Brooke Simpson and Sophia Bollman

Miley decided to let her two biggest voices battle: Brooke and Sophia. Miley wanted to hear them sing Bob Dylan’s “You’re A Big Girl Now.” She chose the song, because she felt it was out of the box for them both. She and her dad helped them make it their own and connect with the song personally. On stage, the songstresses meshed together as if they were sisters. Their camaraderie was apparent as they belted out the sweet tune. While Miley was proud of them both, she moved on with Brooke.

Adam Pearce and Whitney Fenimore

It was finally Adam’s turn to show off his team. He went with Adam and Whitney for his first voice battle. He enlisted the help of Joe Jonas to get them ready for the competition, both coaches pulling out the best in each singer. While Adam carries a rocker tone, Whitney has more of a folk one. That’s why he chose “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty. For the performance, he let both of them put their guitar skills on full-display. And once they finished their performance, Adam was stomped. In the end, he took another chance on Adam. Then came the steal from Miley and Blake. They put up a good fight, but Whitney made Miley her new coach.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 6

Kristi Hoopes

Kristi dubs herself as “the hippie chick with swang.” Inspired by the style of the ’70s, she has a niche for country music. She’s from Parker, Colorado, but upon high school graduation, she hitched a ride to Murfreesboro, which is right outside of Nashville, to pursue her musical dreams. Although she is currently a music business major in college, her No. 1 goal is to perform. When she made it to the blind auditions she wowed Blake, Jennifer and Adam. While Adam and Jennifer argued that she should step out of the box and join their teams, she went with her gut, choosing Blake.

Michael Kite

Michael doesn’t remember when he first began singing, but his father has the evidence through old video tapes. At 12, he was gifted with his first guitar, and within a few weeks, he taught himself to play a Johnny Cash song. His style is a fusion of Motown soul, R&B and rock and roll. And when he stepped on stage, he showcased his unique fusion by performing a stripped down version of Maroon 5’s “Sugar.” It was a risk he was willing to take to impress Adam, and it worked. While all of the judges loved Michael, Adam was the only one to turn around.

Jeremiah Miller

Singing isn’t Jeremiah’s only talent. He’s also an athlete, who wrestled all through high school. The recent graduate, who sang the national anthem many times in school, is putting college and any other plans on hold to find out if he has the chops to make it big. After all, music runs in his family. His parents are in a Christian rock band. The 18-year-old brought his charm and charisma to the auditions and caught the attention of Adam immediately. Jennifer turned around soon after, and the two commenced to fighting for the talent. Adam almost solidified his team, but Jennifer made a convincing pitch Jeremiah couldn’t resist.

Serina Rae

Serina was inspired by Selena from the get-go. As a Mexican-American, she followed in the fallen star’s footsteps, performing at restaurants throughout her hometown. While singing is important to her, joining the military is an option, too, as her father and brother have enlisted. In fact, she was on the verge on signing the papers to sign up for the navy right before she heard about the blind auditions. She held her on a stage, but with the judges down to their last picks, the judges weren’t fired up enough to turn around.

Megan Rose

For Megan, family is very important. She’s very close to her loved-ones, especially her dad. Before Megan was born, her dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. But she didn’t notice his symptoms until age 12 when she realized he couldn’t play the instruments he loved anymore. Megan now wants to fill in her for her father and make him proud. As a country artist in San Francisco, Megan has found it difficult to navigate the scene in California. But on The Voice she has a better shot. Adam and Miley had one more spot on their team, but in the end, she helped Miley create the first all-female team on the show.

Gary Carpentier

Gary was a sports lover in school, making his way to the baseball field. While it was a passion for him, he found himself struggling through school. That led him to reevaluate what he really wanted to do with his life, and that brought him to singing. He performed at bars and restaurants in his town, and that is where he met his fiance Becky, who has been by his side every step of the way. He took the stage, and Adam turned around immediately. As soon as he did, Gary almost began weeping during the song. He made it through and helped Adam complete his team.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 5

Chloe Kohanski

Chloe thought she was destined to be an English teacher, but halfway through college, she couldn’t resist her passion for music. When she told her parents, they tried to talk her out of it but supported her decision to ditch her undergraduate studies. After joining a band and flying solo for a bit, she made her way to The Voice stage. She said, “I need someone to believe I can do this.” That’s exactly what the judges believed, because Miley, Jennifer and Blake fought for her. It was a tough battle, but Chloe chose Miley, who happens to be one of her idols.

Olivia May

Olivia graced the show as one of the youngest contestants on the show at 13. She’s been singing since she was very young and gained some popularity when she posted a viral video of her singing Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” As an Oklahoma native, she even performed for Blake a few years ago when he was being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. The 4’11 girl with the big chops took the stage fearlessly, but the judges thought she needed a little bit more growth and development. Neither coach turned their chairs but encouraged her to keep training.

Dennis Drummond

Standing at 6’8, Dennis has had a passion for music since he was young. He took his talents to the Berkelee School of Music in Boston, and when he graduated, he packed his bags and moved to Nashville for a better chance at stardom. He found some of that star power when he landed a gig as a guitarist with Adam Wakefield, a former The Voice contestant from season 10. Now Dennis is ready to step out into his own. He graced the floor with his guitar and belted out a tune that led Adam to turn his chair immediately. Blake joined him soonafter and won the bid to get Dennis on his team.

Ignatious Carmouche

Ignatious made The Voice history when he became the first winner of the show’s Snapchat contest. His submission beat out 20,000 others. As the winner, he got to fly out to Los Angeles, work one-on-one with Adam and have a chance at the blind auditions. The minister and musician said he had a lot to prove in front of the judges, and they were all easily impressed by his beautiful control and flawless falsetto. Although Adam didn’t turn around, he recognized him immediately, leaving Jennifer and Blake to duke it out. Jennifer said she felt Ignatious was singing to her heart, and he replied, “I was.” In the end, J Hud snagged the starlet.

Rebecca Brunner

Rebecca is from a small town in Michigan but has big city dreams. She’s been singing since age 5, and when she got older, she moved to Chicago. Doubling as a nanny by day and singer by night, she’s ready to hold down just one job. She went before the judges, performing “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. She was headed for her last note, and at the very last second, Blake was the only one to turn his chair for her.

Brandon Brown

At 19, Brandon is a violin teacher in Harlem. But when he was in school, he didn’t perform very well. That is until he found music. He became obsessed with the violin, coming home to practice for three hours a day. Now he wants the opportunity to perfect his chops just as much as he’s perfected his violin skills. He chose to sing Ray Charles’ “Georgia” and knocked it out of the park. His velvetly, soulful voice blew Jennifer, Adam and Blake away. Jennifer put up a good fight and almost had it in the bag. But in a plot twist, Brandon actually went with Adam.

Nathan Graham

Hailing from Chicago, Nathan took the stage with such a unique style. Mixing folk, rock, bohemian and country, the artist revealed that he had been playing guitar for 14 years. He currently performs in a rock band and teaches music to young students. The James Harden lookalike brought his instrument on stage with him as he rocked out. But despite his effort, the judges weren’t moved enough to push their buttons. While they congratulated him for making it to the blind auditions, they all said they had a hard time hearing the clarity of his voice through the raspiness.

Whitney Fenimore

Whitney can remember the first cassette she bought. It was Hanson’s “MMMBop.” She began singing in church, joining a few Christian groups. But she wanted to expand her range to reach people in a variety of demographics. So she moved to Los Angeles to give music a try. As her career continued to dwindled, it affected her mental, causing her to have panic attacks. After taking a break, she felt strong enough to go on The Voice, and she did a fantastic rendition of Drake’s “We’re Going Home.” She went to Miley’s team.

Ilianna Viramontes

Ilianna has always loved singing, but she took a detour throughout high school. She was a gymnast and cheerleader, but she was always led back to music. After a visit to Carnegie Hall, she had made up her mind. Illiana was set on music. When she made it to The Voice, she admitted that it was her first time flying solo, because she had always sang in choirs. She even missed her high school graduation to audition. Miley and Blake were wowed by her skill but only one could have her on their team. It was Miley.

Meagan McNeal

Meagan knew the exact date she wanted to take music seriously. After getting paid during her first jam session with her friends, she was sold. She began singing around Chicago in bands and at weddings. But the The Voice is the biggest opportunity the mom has had. She hit the stage with a funky remix of The Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.” Her performance caught Jennifer’s attention, and as the only judge to turn her chair, J Hud snagged Meagan for her team.

Jon Mero

Jon is originally from Iowa but moved to Atlanta to pursue his music career. He was first inspired to sing after watching Whitney Houston in “The Preacher’s Wife,” and he’s been performing ever since. Forming his own band and singing for a corporate band for weddings and work functions, he hit the stage with such confidence. Jennifer said she felt like she was at his concert, and Adam said musicianship was in his DNA. Although all four coaches pushed their buttons, he chose Adam.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 4

Anthony Alexander

Anthony has been on “The Voice” before, but it’s not in the way you may think. His father has worked behind the scenes on a gang of shows including “Little Big Shots” and “The Voice,” so Anthony’s been on the set for years. But he didn’t want to lean on his dad to help make his dreams come true. He snagged an audition all by himself. When he made it to the stage, he sang Donald Glover’s “Redbone,” and impressed Adam, Miley and Jennifer with his beautiful and unique falsetto. When it came down to picking a judge, he chose Adam.

Sophia Bollman

Sophia has been into music for as long as she can remember. She was a part of Kids Rock Free, an organization that teaches young kids how to play instruments and form bands. She even performed in front of Gene Simmons of K.I.S.S., who sent her a special video message right before her blind audition. She sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Invisible,” and two judges were impressed enough to push their buttons. While Miley and Blake, who she said would make a really good day, each put a pretty good fight, she picked Miley.

Jessica Rowboat

Jessica and her family moved to America from India for a chance at a better life. While her parents were classical Indian musicians when they were younger, they gave it up when they made it to America. But that’s who Jessica got her talents from, and she’s been pursing her gifts heavily. She performed John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Her voice was super different and “cool,” Miley described, but none of the judges were moved enough to turn around. They all thought she was awesome but wanted more energy and passion from her performance.

Karli Webster

Karli has been “singing since she could talk.” She got her start with piano lessons, training from age 3 to 18. She even competed in competitions across the country, winning eight of them. That’s when she found her voice. Influenced by the women musicians of the ’70s, she gravitated towards them to help shape her artistry. And it truly showed on stage. She sang a song by Karli Simon, the singer she was named after, and rocked it. She quickly won over Miley and Adam, but went with Miley.

Stephan Marcellus

Stephan actually got his start in child psychology. He went to college for adolescent and child studies, but upon graduating, he realized he wanted to make an impact on the world with his music. Although his family was baffled at first, they supported his dreams fully. When he hit the stage, he stumbled over the note almost immediately but quickly found his footing with his powerful voice. Luckily, the fumble didn’t stop Jennifer from pushing her button. Stephan went to her team.

Emily Luther

Emily calls herself a musical nerd. She took on musical theater at a young age and made her way to Berkelee School of Music in Boston. However, she decided to move to California to jumpstart her career. She landed backup gigs with the likes of Dionne Warwick and Yolanda Adams and eventually scored a record deal. But execs on her team were more interested in changing her look than focusing on her talents. So she went back home and decided to take on The Voice. It worked out in her favor, because Adam, Jennifer and Blake all turned around for her. In the end, she wanted Adam on her side.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 3

Adam Cunningham

Adam purposely moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. While waiting on his moment to shine, he took a gig as a studio singer to provide for his family. His wife and daughter, who was born just last year, are his biggest inspirations. And when he hit the stage, he showed off just how talented he is with his gigantic voice. He wowed all of the judges, but he put all his trust in Blake.

Hannah Mrozak

Hannah has had a passion for singing since she was 13. While it has always been a dream of hers to become a professional singer, the now-18-year-old began pursuing her talents even stronger after her brother committed suicide. When she made it to the stage, she sang “Starving” by Hailee Steinfield & Grey and blew everyone away with her fantastic voice. Adam, Jennifer and Shelton all turned around mere seconds into her performance, but when it came to selecting a coach, she went with Adam.

Shilo Gold

Shilo comes from a family of singers as her father has some pretty impressive chops. He passed them on to her and pursued her career by going off to Berkelee College of Music in Boston. But after three semesters, she decided to “see the world and do it by sharing music.” Booking 85 shows across seven countries, Shilo was her own manager and finally made her way to “The Voice.” As she was inching towards her final notes, Miley and Jennifer turned around at the very last second, and Shilo went with Miley.

Samantha Rios

Samantha is no stranger to performing. With her Spanish and soul influences, she’s been using her voice to woo crowds since she was 3. And she already has a big fanbase, which includes former President Barack Obama. She sang a solo for him during his presidency along with the Children of the Gospel Choir. For The Voice, she went with “Something’s Got A Hold On Me” by Christina Aguilera. She hit big notes with her strong voice, but neither of the judges turned around. While they were moved, they all think she needs a bit more experience. But they encouraged her to come back.

Noah Mac

At just 17-years-old, Noah has already endured some pretty heavy experiences. At age 8, he lost his older sister to brain cancer at 19. Although he knew he had a gift, his family didn’t know until he performed for the very first time at her funeral. Since then he’s been going after his dream, transforming his backyard into a studio. And he’s already recorded an EP. He took the stage, and it was between Blake and Jennifer after he finished singing. Blake came out on top with this one.

Davon Fleming

Davon has had a tough upbringing, growing up in the hoods of Baltimore. But his family has always kept him grounded. While he has many influences, his greatest one is his mother. He wanted to sing at age 3 after noticing her powerful voice. His own talents have helped him snag gigs as a worship leader for several churches. On The Voice stage, he absolutely rocked it. All four coaches pushed their buttons, but he connected with Jennifer the most as they sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” together.

Kathrina Feigh

At age 9, Kathrina moved with her family from the Philippines to Los Angeles. Although her parents couldn’t pursue their dreams, they wanted to make sure Kathrina was able to do so in America. Her mom and dad wanted her to pick a career in the medical field, but when she performed in her first high school musical, she caught the singing bug and went after that instead. She graced The Voice stage to dazzle with “Big White Room.” At the very last second, Jennifer and Blake turned their chairs, and Kathrina went with Jennifer.

Addison Agen

Addison was literally born into music. Her father owns a record shop, so she’s been surrounded by a variety of musicians all her life. At 16, she hopped on a plane for the very first time to take The Voice stage by storm, and that’s exactly what she did. Singing “Jolene,” she blew away Adam and Miley almost immediately with her alternative folk musicianship. When it came down to making her final decision, she went with Miley.

Myles Frost

Myles’ musical talents were a secret until he played a song from the radio on the piano for his grandmother without any training. Soon after, he picked up four additional instruments, including the saxophone and trumpet, and started working on his voice. For the blind auditions, the 17-year-old sang Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour,” but none of the judges turned their chairs. They explained that they heard the nerves and the youth in his voice, but they all encouraged him to return.

Moriah Formica

Moriah is a rockin’ roller. Since she was 9, she’s been singing, and she’s been taking voice lessons since she was 11. Her talent was so amazing that Michael Sweet from Stryper noticed and asked her to sing a song on his album, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts. She absolutely killed it as each coach pushed their button for her. Her rendition of “Crazy On You” had everyone of their feet. And the judges had to make their best pitches to get her on their team. Miley came out on top.

The Voice Season 13, Episode 1, Part 1 and 2

Chris Weaver

Chris was up first. He revealed he was a worship leader by day and a drag queen by night, but this wasn’t his first time singing for Jennifer Hudson. Two years ago, he performed before her, and she was so impressed that she threw her shoe on the stage, one of the ultimate compliments. J Hud did it again when Chris took The Voice stage to sing Otis Redding’s “Try A Little Tenderness.” In fact, all of the coaches were blown away, forcing Chris to choose between all four. In the end, he could not deny his chemistry with Jennifer.

Esera Tuaolo

If you thought Esera looked familiar, you were right. The Hawaiian isn’t new to the big leagues. He played in the NFL for 9 years, lending his talents to the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. During his stint in professional football, he revealed to the world that he was gay, and remembered how free he felt. He wanted to feel that again by tapping into his second gift: singing. And the coaches, Jennifer and Blake, were glad he did. He ended up with Blake.

Brandon Showell

Brandon has been singing for as long as he can remember, but his 7th grade English students didn’t know that until now. He started out as a cruise ship singer, but he took on a job as an middle school teacher as his back up. Now he’s ready to pursue his true passion, and Adam, Miley and Jennifer loved him. They all pushed their buttons. But when it was time to choose, he picked Adam.

Lucas Holliday

Lucas spends most of his days as a cashier at a Dollar General, but he’d much rather showcase his voice to the world. He first gained recognition when a customer recorded him singing a Maxwell song and uploaded it to YouTube. Maxwell noticed and invited him to a show. While some opportunities came knocking soon after, Lucas was still looking for the perfect chance to become a star, which led him to The Voice. He won over Jennifer with his unexpected soul and automatically went to her team as she was the only one who turned around.

Keisha Renee

Keisha is no stranger to the music industry. She performed as a backup singer for Nicki Minaj. But her biggest accomplishment has been her daughter. She had a high-risk pregnancy due to her obesity and diabetes, but lost the weight when her baby was born. She said her daughter saved her life. Now she’s ready to take on her dreams head-on as a country singer. Everyone turned around for her, but she went with Black because of his country roots.

Maharasyi

Maharasyi has singing in her blood. Her aunt was a famous singer in Indonesia and was described as the”Whitney Houston” of the country. Maharasyi had the same opportunity, snagging a record deal there. But Indonesia was too far from her family, so she moved back to her L.A. home. She took the stage to sing Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good,” and wowed both Jennifer and Miley. Jennifer ended up coaching Maharasyi right on stage and ultimately won her over.

