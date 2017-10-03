The Voice Season 13, Episode 3: Blind auditions, recap, updates (October 2, 2017)

The Voice, Season 13, Episode 3, contestants were back at it during the blind audition. Another round of singers made their way to NBC Universal Studios, and the competition got tenser as the judges duked it out for the best singers to pick them as coach.

The Voice, Season 13: How to watch, TV info

Schedule: 8 p.m. EST | NBC

Host: Carson Daly

Judges: Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton

Singers aged 15 and above of varying genres including country, pop, folk and soul go through blind auditions, battle rounds, knock rounds and a selection of the top 20 for the live playoffs.





The Voice Season 13, Episode 3

Adam Cunningham

Adam purposely moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. While waiting on his moment to shine, he took a gig as a study singer to provide for his family. His wife and daughter, who was born just last year, are his biggest inspirations. And when he hit the stage, he showed off just how talented he is with his gigantic voice. He wowed all of the judges, but he put all his trust in Blake.

Hannah Mrozak

Hannah has had a passion for singing since she was 13. While it has always been a dream of hers to become a professional singer, the no-18-year-old began pursuing her talents even stronger after her brother committed suicide. When she made it to the stage, she sang “Starving” by Hailee Steinfield & Grey and blew everyone away with her fantastic voice. Adam, Jennifer and Shelton all turned around mere seconds into her performance, but when it came to selecting a coach, she went with Adam.

Shilo Gold

Shilo comes from a family of singers as her father has some pretty impressive chops. He passed them on to her and pursued her career by going off to Berkelee College of Music in Boston. But after three semesters, she decided to “see the world and do it by sharing music.” Booking 85 shows across seven countries, Shilo was her own manager and finally made her way to The Voice. As she was inching towards her final notes, Miley and Jennifer turned around at the very last second, and Shilo went with Miley.

Samantha Rios

Samantha is no stranger to performing. With her Spanish and soul influences, she’s been using her voice to woo crowds since she was 3. And she already has a big fanbase, which includes former President Barack Obama. She sang a solo for him during his presidency along with the Children of the Gospel Choir. For The Voice, she went with “Something’s Got A Hold On Me” by Christina Aguilera. She hit big notes with her strong voice, but neither of the judges turned around. While they were moved, they all think she needs a bit more experience. But they encouraged her to come back.

Noah Mac

At just 17-years-old, Noah has already experienced some pretty heavy experiences. At age 8, he lost his older sister to brain cancer at 19. Although he knew he had a gift, he family didn’t know until he performed for the very first time at her funeral. Since then he’s going after his dream, transforming his backyard into a studio. And he’s already recorded an EP. He took the stage, and it was between Blake and Jennifer after he finished singing. Blake came out on top with this one.

Davon Fleming

Davon has had a tough upbringing, growing up in the hoods of Baltimore. But his family has always kept him grounded. While he has many influences, his greatest one is his mother. He wanted to sing at age 3 after noticing her powerful voice. His own talents have helped him snag gigs as a worship leader for several churches. On The Voice stage, he absolutely rocked. All four coaches pushed their buttons, but he connected with Jennifer the most as they sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” together.

Kathrina Feigh

At age 9, Kathrina moved with her family from the Philippines to Los Angeles. Although her parents couldn’t pursue their dreams, they wanted to make sure Kathrina was able to do so in America. Her mom and dad wanted her to pick a career in the medical field, but when she performed in her first high school musical, she caught the singing bug and went after that instead. She graced The Voice stage to dazzle with “Big White Room.” At the very last second, Jennifer and Blake turned their chairs, and Kathrina went with Jennifer.

Addison Agen

Addison was literally born into music. Her father owns a record shop, so she’s been surrounded by a variety of musicians all her life. At 16, she hopped on a plane for the very first time to take The Voice stage by storm, and that’s exactly what she did. Singing “Jolene,” she blew away Adam and Miley almost immediately with her alternative folk musicianship. When it came down to making her final decision, she went with Miley.

Myles Frost

Myles’ musical talents were a secret until he played a song from the radio on the piano for his grandmother without any training. Soon after, her picked up four additional instruments, including the saxophone and trumpet, and started working on his voice. For the blind auditions, the 17-year-old sang Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour,” but none of the judges turned their chairs. They explained that they heard the nerves and the youth in his voice, but they all encouraged him to return.

Moriah Formica

Moriah is a rock roller. Since she as 9, she’s been singing, and she’s been taking voice lessons since she was 11. Her talent was so amazing that Michael Sweet from Stryper noticed and asked her to sing a song on his album, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts. She absolutely rocked it as each coach pushed their button for her. Her rendition of “Crazy On You” had everyone of their feet. And the judges had to make their best pitches to get her on their team. Miley came out on top this time.

The Voice results leading to Live Playoffs