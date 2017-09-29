The Voice is back for its 13th season to highlight some of the most mind-blowing singers across the nation.

The Voice Season 13 Preview

This isn’t your ordinary talent show. The Voice brings something different to the table, because the show focuses on the contestants’ vocals with its unique blind auditions.

During the blind auditions, the coaches hear the artists perform with their back towards them. If they are impressed by what they hear, they press a button, which rotates their chair to face the singer. If more than one judge turns around, the performer has the opportunity to choose which team they’d like to be on.





Once the teams are set, the battle round commences as the coaches — along with some celebrity advisors — give competitors the scoop on what it takes to be a star. Then members of the same team are pitted against each other to sing the same song. The coach then has to pick who will move on to the next round, but there’s a catch. Each coach has two steals, which means they can add any artist who was dropped to their team.

During the knockout round, teammates duke it out on stage once again, but this time they’re able to pick two different songs. The coach only has one steal this time around, and the competition is trimmed down to 20.

Things heat up during the live playoffs, where the remaining hopefuls perform for America’s votes. The two teammates with the most votes advance, and the coaches pick one more to complete the roster. The top 12 then head to the live shows. By the end of it all, the fans select one winner, who receives a once-in-a-lifetime deal: a recording contract and $100,000.

Take a look back at the last season:

Previous The Voice winners

The Voice Season 12: Chris Blue

Chris is the latest to take The Voice competition by storm. Under Team Alicia, he blew everyone away with his performances of “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Rhythm Nation.” Since the show, he’s tied the knot and has been touring the country.

The Voice Season 11: Sundance Head

Sundance first appeared on American Idol. While he didn’t win that show, he tried his hand at stardom again on The Voice as a member of Blake’s team. He won, and his debut single, “Darlin’ Don’t Go,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

The Voice Season 10: Alisan Porter

Alisan got her start in the film industry, snagging roles in Parenthood and Curly Sue. She later transitioned to musical theater and made her way to The Voice to advance her music career. Not only was she the last woman standing in season 10, but she also helped Christina win her first season as a coach.

The Voice Season 9: Jordan Smith

After his audition, Adam said, “I think you’re the most important person that’s ever been on this show,” which led him to pick him as his coach. During the season, three of his performance recordings knocked Adele’s “Hello” from the top spot on iTunes.

The Voice Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks

Sawyer chose Pharrell Williams as his coach and eventually went on to win the season at age 16. Since the show, the Connecticut-native has since toured the country and released one album, A Good Storm, under Republic Records.

The Voice Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd

The singer was born in Dallas, TX and grew up around country and gospel music. He later moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music, and he later beat out all of the competitors on The Voice under Blake’s team.

The Voice Season 6: Josh Kaufman

He became the oldest winner in the series’ history after taking home the prize at age 38. He was initially a part of Adam’s team, but later joined Usher’s team. These days, the soul singer lives in Indianapolis, where he sings with his band The New Etiquette.

The Voice Season 5: Tessanne Chin

The star won first place as a member of Adam’s team, and she’s opened for legends including Patti Labelle, Peabo Bryson and Gladys Knight. In 2014, she made her debut album release under Republic Records with Count On My Love.

The Voice Season 4: Danielle Bradbery

Danielle became one of the youngest winners of The Voice at age 17. The country singer was a part of Blake’s team, and after leaving the show, she dropped her self-titled debut studio album.

The Voice Season 3: Cassadee Pope

Cassadee made her mark as the first woman winner of the show. During the auditions, all four coaches pushed their buttons, and she ultimately chose Blake. After her win, she released two EPs and a full-length album.

The Voice Season 2: Jermaine Paul

Paul hails from New York and gave the world a taste of his talents during season two as a member of Blake’s team. Prior to his stint on the show, he earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for his collaborative work with Alicia Keys.

The Voice Season 1: Javier Colon

The Connecticut-native from Team Adam took home the big prize for the inaugural season. He stole everyone’s hearts with his acoustic soul style and landed a deal with Capitol Records. He later started his own label, Javier Colon Music.

About the The Voice cast

Carson Daly

He got his start as a radio jockey but received his big break when he was invited to serve as a VJ for MTV. From TRL to New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly, he’s graced television screens for years. He brought his talents to The Voice in 2011 as host. As a producer of the show, he’s won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding-Competition Program.

Adam Levine

The crooner made his debut as the lead vocalist of the pop rock band Maroon 5. The group’s first album, Songs About Jane, went multi-platinum, and they have since released four more records. He’s won several awards with his band throughout his career including Grammys, American Music Awards and Billboard Awards. He’s been with The Voice since it premiered in 2011.

Blake Shelton

The country star hit the music scene in 2001 with his smash debut single “Austin.” Since then, he’s dropped 10 albums and has topped the Hot County Songs and Billboard charts. With more than 10 million records sold worldwide, he’s snagged eight Grammy nominations, and he’s been a coach on The Voice since 2011.

Miley Cyrus

You may recognize Miley Cyrus from her days on the Disney Channel. She has since blossomed into an award-winning pop star with eight top 10 entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. She made it to The Voice for the 11th season, took a one-year hiatus and is now returning for season 13.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson knows a little something about talent shows. The powerhouse showed the world her chops when tried out for American Idol. While she didn’t win the competition, she went on to launch an incredibly successful career, starring in films, releasing albums and being an ambassador for several brands. This is the Oscar-winner’s first time appearing on The Voice as a coach.

Previous coaches

Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Ceelo Green, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and Usher have all been judges on the show.