100 year old Cubs fan has a prediction for the next world series

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Yolanda Leahy – a long-running Cubs fan – turns 100 years old.

Last fall, WGN introduced the world to Yolanda and her little sister, 93-year-old Louise, the Cubs had yet to become the champions of the World Series. Now Yolanda is hoping turning the big 1-0-0 and being around to see another year of post-season play are all good signs that the Cubs can do it again this year.

The sisters married brothers and both outlived their spouses – they talk to each other several times a day – but mostly about the Cubs.





RELATED: Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo gives back and helps fights cancer for kids

The Leahy sisters say it was a year of baseball they waited a lifetime to see and one they will certainly not soon forget.

“The cars were going by blowing their horns, we were howling. We had a beautiful time,” Louise said of the night the Cubs won the World Series.

This past weekend, the family held a party to honor Yolanda and she hopes her century-status could bring good luck to the Cubs. Could two world series wins be possible in her lifetime? The Leahy sisters think so…

“Everyone wants to know your secret. ‘How do you live ’til this age? How did you? Tell me your secret so I can know, too,’” she said with a laugh.

RELATED: The Chicago Cubs are urging their fans to step up to plate in a big way for Houston

The sisters are crossing their fingers for a twofer: two birthdays and one big win for their Cubbies.

“I pray for them all the time. Every night I say, ‘Please let the Cubs win,’” Yolanda says.