15 year old disabled girl reported missing, last seen on North Side

Chicago police have put out a plead to the public in help finding 15-year-old Aileen Terrazas. The disabled teen last seen in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Tuesday.





RELATED: A young South Side boy has gone missing and police need your help to find him



Aileen’s learning disability requires daily medication, according to the police alert.

She was last seen in the 3100 block of West Pratt Boulevard on the Far Northwest Side. She was wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Aileen is a Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, has black hair, brown eyes, measures 5-foot-3, and weighs 130 pounds.

She was reported missing from the 500 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

RELATED: Chicago chef Luis Mercader ‘safely located’ after missing for a week



Anyone who may have seen her or can offer any information should call Area North’s special victims unit at 312-744-8266.