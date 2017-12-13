Menu
Christmas tree Read this Next

This church in Chicago needs toys for Christmas, STAT!
Advertisement

Chicago police have put out a plead to the public in help finding 15-year-old Aileen Terrazas. The disabled teen last seen in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Tuesday.


RELATED: A young South Side boy has gone missing and police need your help to find him

Aileen’s learning disability requires daily medication, according to the police alert.

She was last seen in the 3100 block of West Pratt Boulevard on the Far Northwest Side. She was wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Aileen is a Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, has black hair, brown eyes, measures 5-foot-3, and weighs 130 pounds.

She was reported missing from the 500 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

RELATED: Chicago chef Luis Mercader ‘safely located’ after missing for a week

Anyone who may have seen her or can offer any information should call Area North’s special victims unit at 312-744-8266.

15 year old disabled girl reported missing, last seen on North Side
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

POLICE: Investigation underway in Naperville for possible child luring
Rare Chicago

POLICE: Investigation underway in Naperville for possible child luring

,
Chicago judge rules Dennis Hastert can’t be left alone with children
Rare Chicago

Chicago judge rules Dennis Hastert can’t be left alone with children

,
This church in Chicago needs toys for Christmas, STAT!
Rare Chicago

This church in Chicago needs toys for Christmas, STAT!

,
Skip the cold, skate indoors at the Chicago Athletic Association this weekend
Rare Chicago

Skip the cold, skate indoors at the Chicago Athletic Association this weekend

,
Advertisement