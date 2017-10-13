18 Chicago Target locations are hiring this weekend for seasonal help

If you’re looking for a little extra cash going into the holiday season, .
Target is looking to hire 2,500 employees for the holiday season. Hiring events are happening this weekend from 10 AM – 6 PM at all 1800+ Target locations across the country.
You can also apply online ahead of time.
There are a total of 156 job openings (including full time, non-seasonal work) in Chicago area Targets. The 18 locations in Chicago include:
- West Ridge: 2112 W Peterson
- Uptown: 4466 N Broadway
- Lakeview: 3204 N Clark
- Avondale: 2939 W Addison
- Montclare: 6525 W Diversey
- Logan Square: 2656 N Elston
- Lincoln Park: 2650 N Clark
- Old Town: 1200 N Larabee
- Streeterville: 401 E Illinois
- The Loop: 1 S State
- West Loop: 1101 W Jackson
- South Loop: 1154 S Clark
- McKinley Park: 1940 W 33rd
- Archer Heights: 4433 S Pulaski
- Hyde Park: 1330 E 53rd
- Bedford Park: 7100 S Cicero
- Chatham: 8560 S Cottage Grove
- Morgan Park: 11840 S Marshfield
The positions start at $11/hour. Job requirements include handling logistics, helping guests on the sales floor, cashier, backroom organization, and food service.