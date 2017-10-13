18 Chicago Target locations are hiring this weekend for seasonal help

If you’re looking for a little extra cash going into the holiday season, .

Target is looking to hire 2,500 employees for the holiday season. Hiring events are happening this weekend from 10 AM – 6 PM at all 1800+ Target locations across the country.

You can also apply online ahead of time.

There are a total of 156 job openings (including full time, non-seasonal work) in Chicago area Targets. The 18 locations in Chicago include:





West Ridge: 2112 W Peterson

Uptown: 4466 N Broadway

Lakeview: 3204 N Clark

Avondale: 2939 W Addison

Montclare: 6525 W Diversey

Logan Square: 2656 N Elston

Lincoln Park: 2650 N Clark

Old Town: 1200 N Larabee

Streeterville: 401 E Illinois

The Loop: 1 S State

West Loop: 1101 W Jackson

South Loop: 1154 S Clark

McKinley Park: 1940 W 33 rd

Archer Heights: 4433 S Pulaski

Hyde Park: 1330 E 53 rd

Bedford Park: 7100 S Cicero

Chatham: 8560 S Cottage Grove

Morgan Park: 11840 S Marshfield

The positions start at $11/hour. Job requirements include handling logistics, helping guests on the sales floor, cashier, backroom organization, and food service.