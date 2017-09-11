19-year-old man was driving erratically and crashed into a police car — the confrontation that ensued didn’t end well for him

After hitting and seriously injuring a Chicago Police Officer, a 19-year-old man was shot to death by police Sunday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man, identified as Juan Flores was pulled over by officers just before 1 a.m. for driving erratically in the 2100 block of North Laramie, according to CBS News.

When officers approached Flores to investigate, Flores used his car to pin one of the officers, seriously injuring him. A second officer then opened fire on Flores who was pronounced dead at the scene.





The injured officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but his condition has since been stable, according to police. They did not immediately reveal which officer at the scene fired the shots, killing Flores.

Policy requires the officer who opened fire to be placed on administrative duty for 30 days while the shooting is investigated by the Independent Police Review Authority.