Menu
Screen Shot 2017-11-24 at 11.16.53 AM Read this Next

Former teacher at Southwest Side school accused of sexual abuse
Advertisement

No matter where you grew up, if Chicago is your home now you know how big of a pain it may be to host the holidays at your place this year. If your parents are from out of town, be prepared to be their personal tour slave, I mean guide.


RELATED: Disney helped Magnificent Mile Festival kick off the holiday season

Besides the obvious attractions they will definitely make you take them to, here are the top 20 things you can count on hearing more than once a day.

“You commute to work, via the train? Every day?”

“That’s way too much for a doughnut.”

“Why is brunch a different menu than breakfast?”

“You need to wait for the signal before crossing the street! Do you want to get run over?!”

“We can’t walk that far.”

“I didn’t know the blocks would be this long.”

“Is that burger worth the line?”

“Let me get this straight, you put the cheese with the caramel together?”

“Can I use my credit card for the bus?”

“Is it safe to just get in the back of a stranger’s car like that?”

“Where’s the loop train thing?”

“Can we go see that big silver ball thing?”

“Buddy from my college days insists we visit the Navy Pier.”

“I read online Illuminati has the best deep dish pizza”

RELATED: New parking enforcements hit the streets for the holiday season

“The train operates past 9 pm? That can’t be safe.”

“All these people wearing Cubs gear… Was there a game today?”

“What is an IPA? Can you just order for me? I don’t understand what any of these beer types mean.”

“Which way to the Bean?”

“You should always carry hand sanitizer.”

“Why does it smell like garbage?”

20 things we can already hear our parents saying when they visit Chicago for the holidays Flickr/JanetandPhil
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

West Pullman woman found dead inside car
Rare Chicago

West Pullman woman found dead inside car

,
Hunter shoots down rare albino deer this past week
Rare Chicago

Hunter shoots down rare albino deer this past week

,
Top 5 kid-friendly tours in Chicago to take your tikes
Rare Chicago

Top 5 kid-friendly tours in Chicago to take your tikes

,
Cub’s Rene Rivera helps bring Christmas to kids in Puerto Rico
Rare Chicago

Cub’s Rene Rivera helps bring Christmas to kids in Puerto Rico

,
SUV flipped due to black ice in Chicago
Rare Chicago

SUV flipped due to black ice in Chicago

,
Advertisement