According to WGN9 a 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in a Target parking lot in McKinley Park, Chicago’s 9th Police District.





It was about 8 p.m., when the 21-year-old man was in a store’s parking lot in the 1900 block of West 33rd Street. He walked up to a 2014 Nissan Altima and shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

Apparently, he was trying to rob a concealed carry holder at gunpoint in the parking lot shared by two businesses in the plaza, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

The gunshot victim sustained wounds to his back and chest and was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The victim has not been identified.

Witnesses say the shooter drove away, heading south on Damen Avenue. Officers who were radioed a description of the vehicle pulled over the driver a short time later. It was a 27-year-old man who was taken into custody and two weapons, along with expended shell casings, were recovered.

He was reportedly returning to the scene when officers stopped him in the 3300-block of South Damen. Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.

Target released this statement Thursday night in response to the incident:

“At Target, our guests are at the center of everything we do and our commitment to creating a safe and secure shopping environment in our stores is unwavering. As part of this commitment to safety, we have robust procedures, policies and trainings in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. Law enforcement was contacted after a shooting tonight in our parking lot and we’ll assist them in whatever way we can. Please reach out to law enforcement if you have additional questions.”