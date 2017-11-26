ABC 7 News, reported on the progress Chicago Police has been making in regards to the surge of carjackings that has been going on since October 31.





According to Chicago Police, 3 teenage boys have been charged with 2 carjackings on Chicago’s South and Far South sides. The two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old are being held in juvenile detention for carjacking a 52-year-old woman around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West 115th Street.

The woman was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento out of a driveway when she saw a white car pulled up. That’s when the situation escalated.

Armed with a handgun, someone got out of the passenger seat, walked up to the terrified woman, ordered her to get out of the Kia and onto the ground. Then the suspect got into the car and drove off.

It’s also believed that the three teens are to blame for another carjacking Nov. 13 in the 9600 block of South Yale, according to police. They were finally arrested about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street after crashing the car during a police chase at Michigan and Congress, according to WGN9

One of the 15-year-olds was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, three felony counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license or permit while underage. The other 15-year-old was charged with two felony counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, three felony counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license or permit while underage.

As for the 16-year-old, he was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to police. All three of them were expected to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday.

There have been roughly 800 carjackings so far this year, far outpacing years past.