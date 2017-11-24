Whether you are traveling with little ones or teens, Chicago has something for everyone. The family-friend tours on the list stops at some of Chicago’s best attractions and most beautiful buildings — so what are you waiting for?!





Chicago Sports Tour

Take your kids ball game—and the basketball game, hockey game AND football game. This guided tour visits Wrigley Field, Solider Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, United Center and the famous bronze statue of Michael Jordan. The tour ends at the Chicago Sports Museum, which you’ll be able to spend the rest of the afternoon exploring, all for just $40.

Famous Tastes of Chicago Food Tour

Which is more classic Chicago fare: deep-dish pizza, hot Italian beef or a hot dog? Why must you choose?

Take on all the staples Chicago as to offer with this family-friendly food tour that allows you to taste Pequod’s ultra-cheesy pizza, the traditional sandwich at Al’s Italian Beef, German fare at the Berghoff and other well-known bites. Come hungry: There will be five or six tastings for you to sample all for just $49.95.

Self-Guided Chicago Scavenger Hunt

Not the tour guide type? Just purchase a launch code for this self-guided scavenger hunt you can follow on your smartphone. Each of the 15 clues takes you to a new Chicago landmark and teaches you a bit more about the city. Once you complete every challenge, you can see how your family stacks up against the competition on the game’s leaderboard at just $10.

Chicago Architecture River Cruise

A long raved over tour, the Chicago architecture that winds through thte Chicago River is a must. Board a scenic 75-minute cruise from Navy Pier to spot more than 40 landmarks such as the John Hancock Center, Willis Tower and the old Post Office Building. An expert guide will give you the backstory about the world-famous design firms and various architectural styles while you float along. Even if little ones get bored by all the talk of buildings, the boat itself provides more than enough entertainment for just $33.60.

Millennium Park Segway Tours

Segways are not the quickest, but they’re definitely one of the most fun ways to get around. Kids ages 12 and up will love travelling around the lakefront on these gizmos. Check out a few picturesque parks, spy incredible views of the Chicago skyline and have a blast riding segways on this two- to three-hour tour for $55.