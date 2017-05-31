6-year-old girl was killed in car crash after a man punched the drunk driver

Now the mother and her boyfriend are both facing charges related to the child’s death.

Police said that Jessica Skeens was driving when Nathaniel Leon Jordan punched her and grabbed the van’s wheel while the couple was arguing, WRTV reported.

The van rolled into a ditch.

There were four children also in the van. Two were in child restraint seats, two were not, police said. Taelyn Woodson, who was one of the children who was not restrained, was thrown from the vehicle out of a window.





The three other children had minor injuries, WXIN reported.

Skeens was arrested, charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing death, three counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, WRTV reported.

Police said that Skeens had a blood alcohol level over .08 percent.

Jordan was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent.