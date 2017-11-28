A 69-year-old woman was shot in the leg during a robbery in West Town last night at around 7:30 PM. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of W Erie St.





The woman’s purse was stolen during the incident and afterwards she was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition has stabilized. No one is in custody for the shooting but police are investigating.

Multiple shootings have plagued the West Town area this summer. One of which was the fatal shooting on the 1300 block of W Huron of a baker at D’amato’s Bakery, an employee of over 25 years.

Another shooting happened earlier this month in the 100 block of N Hermitage. A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and killed, pronounced dead at the scene.

Though not a shooting, two males forced themselves into a woman’s apartment posing as delivery drivers along the 1400 block of N Bosworth earlier this month. The duo assaulted the woman and ransacked the apartment before running away.

The most recent shooting happened on a particularly violent day with seven shooting victims and one fatality. At around 9 AM yesterday, a 29-year-old man was shot in the face in the 1100 block E 73rd Street. The victim and the shooter, who knew each other, were arguing before the assailant pulled out a gun with which to shoot the victim.

Other shootings occurred in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the 5200 block of N Lincoln Avenue and the 1600 block of S Drake Ave in Lawndale.

Three shootings were reported in South Austin: on the 5300 block of W Madison St., the first block of N Lotus Ave. and the 300 block of N Central Ave.