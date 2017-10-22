8-year-old boy gets Halloween costume of his dreams thanks to his awesome parents

Halloween doesn’t stop being fun when you are an adult, and it surely only gets better when you have a family and kids to dress up as well as yourself. And this year, when Halloween night rolls around, one boy’s costume in Melrose Park, Illinois, will be the star of the show.

Eight-year-old Anthony Alfano has cerebral palsy but he gets around just fine in a wheelchair, but that hasn’t stopped him from being the town’s king of Halloween. His parents are always up for the challenge of incorporating a costume with his wheelchair.

His father, Tony Alfano, explained how he has retrofitted Anthony’s wheelchair into different Halloween costume designs each year.

This year, Anthony will be his favorite game show, “Wheel Of Fortune.”

Inside Edition, spoke to the family and Anthony’s mom, Deanna Alfano said, “We watch it every night in our house with Anthony. He loves hearing the alphabet, but he has a love for most game shows.”

To make the costume, the Alfanos used a PVC board, a foam wheel and LED lights so the costume lights up in the dark.

“I think he deserves more, so that’s why we go all out with this,” Tony said, adding that he wanted to make his son feel special on Halloween.

The father added that the kids around him get excited about his unique Halloween costumes each year.

“He likes when kids and people get excited around him,” Tony said.