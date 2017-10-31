9,000 winter coats to be given to Chicago children who are in need

As Chicago starts to live up to its bone-chilling cold weather, one coat can make a difference. But imagine what 9,000 coats would do?

This past Saturday morning, the Chicago Housing Authority’s Operation Warm gave away 9,000 coats to Chicago children in need.

The children were able to pick up their new coats at Operation Warm’s 10th Annual CHA Operation Warm Coat Distribution and Resource Fair.

Rich Lalley from Operation Warm explained that a coat can mean more than just staying warm.





“When [the children] get a new coat, still in the bag, it has a tag on it, bright colors, they feel like a million bucks and they know somebody cares about them,” he said.

Private donations from Pepsi, Wells Fargo, as well as other donors, help to buy the thousands of new winter coats as needed.