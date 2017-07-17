A 10-year-old boy’s death is among 10 fatal shootings this weekend in Chicago

The violence in Chicago did not slow down this past weekend, with a reported 10 killed and 39 shot since Friday night.

One the victims was 10-year-old Gustavo Garcia who was killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting in the Southeast Side of Chicago.

According to the police, the young boy was in an SUV car with his stepfather when around 11:15 p.m., a car drove up next to them and opened fire.

Gustavo’s death marks the 14th death so far this year of a child 12-years-old or younger.





An additional passenger in the car was also shot and taken to the hospital.

“It’s just so disrespectful – you took this child’s life and now you have blood, first degree murder on your hands,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

WGN reported Monday morning that no one is in custody for the crime.

An anti-violence activist is also among the 10 fatal shot during the weekend.