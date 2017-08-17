A 14-year-old skipped town and now her parents are pleading with the school janitor to bring her home

Anna Racine was last seen on Monday morning when she disappeared from her family’s home in Bureau, Illinois. Now her family is pleading with the school janitor to bring their 14-year-old daughter home safely.

RELATED: It is a surprise to both families that this has happened and their only concern is their safety. We want to talk to (Morgan) of course about what happened, but more importantly we want them to come home.”

Karen Podobinski, Anna’s mother, said in an interview with CrimeOnline that she believes her daughter disappeared with 21-year-old Morgan Burcham. In that interview, she spoke directly to her daughter and the former janitor saying:





Morgan, bring her home safely. Anna, we love you with all our hearts. Please come home … Anna, I’ve known and watched you grow since before you can remember. Please find your way home to those that love you and are worried about you. You don’t have to be afraid to turn back now. Morgan, do what is morally right. Make an adult decision. My parents have cared for her for years and were give guardianship for a reason. She needs to be returned safely.

Bureau County Sheriff’s Department investigator Gary Becket said that the couple’s information has been put in a national database that will make searching for them easier if they have left the state. Becket told the La Salle NewsTribune that there was no evidence that the couple were planning to disappear, explaining “it is a surprise to both families … we want to talk to [Morgan] of course about what happened, but more importantly, we want them to come home.”