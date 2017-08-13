A big announcement is coming to the Under Armour store on Michigan Ave. Monday, but we’ve got the inside scoop a day early

Displayed with permission from Tribune Content Agency

Notre Dame and Wisconsin will make it official Monday during a news conference at the Under Armour store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago: Their football series is on.

RELATED: Chicago Bears linebacker saved a man’s life in an airport this weekend while traveling through Austin

Lambeau Field will host in 2020, Soldier Field in 2021. Two monster programs slugging it out in two NFL cathedrals.

After the Tribune reported last month the sides were working to hammer out an agreement, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said, “I think it could be pretty cool.”





The teams have not met since 1964, even though longtime Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez has Notre Dame ties, having been an assistant coach under Lou Holtz from 1987 to ’89.

The Irish are 10-0-2 all time at Soldier Field, demolishing Miami there 41-13 in 2012.

The Badgers last played at Soldier Field in 2011, Russell Wilson leading a 49-7 drubbing of Northern Illinois.

RELATED: Bears, and Cubs, and Bulls, oh my!: Forbes says Chicago’s sports teams have the heart, brain and courage to be among the “World’s 50 Most Valuable Teams

Notre Dame is slated to play at least one Big Ten team in each of the next 11 seasons: Michigan State this year and in 2026-27, Northwestern in 2018, Michigan in 2018-19, Purdue in 2020-21 and 2024-25 and Ohio State in 2022-23.