If you were wondering when the West Coast’s innovative cannabis-infused delicacies were making their way east, worry no more.

Chef Manny Mendoza is bringing his company, Herbal Notes, to the Chi next month! The California-based supper club that serves cannabis-infused meals is gaining popularity and they are ready to visit the windy city.





RELATED: Just how much money is Illinois missing out on by not legalizing pot?



The plan is to serve up six delicious courses complete with an infused drink and a little something for you to take to-go. Now I know the question on everyone’s mind is, how legal is this? It’s technically not. But chef Manny is not scared, he believes the value lies in educating the public. Mendoza is one of High Times Harvest Cup chef finalists who started Herbal Notes for the exact purpose of educating those new to cannabis and separate his meals from “stoner” culture.

To bring a little more of that Windy City style, Mendoza’s plan is to partner up with famed Chicago chef, Daniel Espinoza, who you may know better from Lobo Rey. The meal celebration will go down on December 4th. The location is still up in the air, this is mostly due to Manny’s careful planning. He said to Eater Chicago that they, “don’t want to attract the wrong attention.”

Manny claims his dinners are just like sitting at a nice family table, where a safe space is created to discuss “changing the stigma about what marijuana is and what cannabis is and having a really meaningful conversation about what’s going on in the city.”

The conversation covers everything people new and old to the game want to know, from discussing how different strains work with our bodies to the social responsibility of marijuana users to push forward legalization. Of course the conversation comes backed up with facts, Manny also talks about how cannabis can financially benefit multiple large communities.

“My hope is that we help by bringing more positive dialogue to the table,” Mendoza said. “I’m hoping that we help progress legislation in pockets of the state; we just want to reinforce in the whole movement that this is good for everyone, not just a small group.”

Now I know that in my case, when I see something is cooked with cannabis I tend to be hesitant due to the flavor. Weed may taste great when it’s rolled up and smoked but sometimes the flavor of baked medicated goods makes me a little queasy. Manny can assure people like myself that his cooking does not have that marijuana flavor. He ensured that the extracts he’s using to cook were brought on by the right lab-tested procedures and processed in ways to minimize the traditional “weed-y” flavor.

He says if anyone tastes anything it may be a hint of a grassy herbal tone here and there but nothing to gag over. Some of the plates will be made to pair with other natural flavors, others will be stand alone pieces.

As for the dinner, each guest will have the pleasure of dining through six courses and the education on how to incorporate cannabis into our every day diet. Tickets are selling at $125 and seats are filling up quick. According to Manny, his first pop-up had exceeded his expectations by the doubles. For his first rodeo, he had hoped that a minimum 20 people would be interested, but his inbox had over 40 requests in less than 48 hours.

RELATED: Cook County commissioner wants marijuana legalization on March ballot.

Request your RSVP on the Herbal Notes sire and lookout for Manny’s next pop-up. As forementioned, those lucky enough to attend one of Manny’s pop-ups will also walk away with a take home kit. In it you will find cannabis infused sauces, coconut oils, and olive oil — things to cook with!