NBC News reported, Chicago’s police oversight agency has decided an officer involved in the 2012 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy must face a disciplinary hearing that could cost him his job.





Earlier this year, the Independent Police Review Authority determined Officer Brandon Ternand used excessive force when he shot and killed 15 year old Dakota Bright. Dakota Bright was fleeing police and when he was about 50 feet away Officer Ternand opened fire and shot him in the back of the head. Ternand’s defense claimed he thought Bright was armed, but investigators never found a weapon.

RELATED: Police report increased Uptown violence and are now taking active measures



The board also came to find that Ternand fired at suspects in two other incidents, was involved in more than half a dozen lawsuits and had about 25 complaints filed against him, records show. Over a recent four-year period, Officer Brandon Ternand was among about a dozen officers who had amassed the most complaints within the 12,000-strong police force.

In its ruling, the Independent Police Review Authority called the officer’s shooting Dakota Bright was absolutely “unprovoked and unwarranted.”

Upon the recent revelations, one spokeswoman for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said the office would take another look at the shooting. In 2013, the office, then led by State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, decided not to prosecute the officer.

“In light of IPRA’s recently released report, the Office plans to review the case to ensure that the matter has been thoroughly reviewed in light of all available information,” Ms. Foxx’s spokeswoman, Tandra Simonton, said in an emailed statement.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a Chicago Police Board member who reviewed the matter last week rejected Johnson’s recommendation and ordered a hearing. Possible punishment includes dismissal.

RELATED: Man threatens teens with armed kidnapping attempt, police on alert



Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Officer Ternand, a 10-year veteran, remains on active duty while the department reviews the IPRA’s findings.