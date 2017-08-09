A Chicago teen led police on a chase after he stole a car, but the crime turned out to be a fatal mistake he’ll never be able to correct

Following a recent carjacking in Hazel Crest, a 17-year-old boy who pointed a gun at an officer after leading them on a chase was fatally shot.

According to authorities and the Chicago Tribune, the boy pointed his gun at a Dolton police officer before being pursued alongside another man from 130th Street on Interstate 94 to Bishop Ford Freeway.

The young teen was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn to be treated, but was pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Chicago’s L train and city buses are safer, but a shockingly high number of serious CTA crimes still go unsolved





The boy reportedly stole a Lexus SUV from a Hazel Crest resident, which was broadcast over state police radio band, alerting the Dolton officer to the theft.

Officers then spotted the vehicle near Sibley Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue and began to tail, Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins Jr. said in an interview with the Tribune.

Once the driver of the SUV realized they were being followed, he “took off” at high speeds, later colliding with a semi truck, causing front-end damage and stopping the vehicle.

The two men got out of the SUV, with the 17-year-old pointing his gun at the officer who then fired at him.

RELATED: After being forced into a van during an early morning robbery, a Chicago man was brutally shot and killed

The second man ran into the woods, where he was found about an hour later, roughly 300 yards from the scene of the crash.

Illinois’ State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting, while local police continue to investigate the scene.