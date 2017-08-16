A detailed tree map reveals that trees could be linked to crime rates and more

Neighborhoods in Chicago are able to better improve their environments and communities as a result of what is said to be the most comprehensive tree canopy data set of any region in the U.S., put together by the Chicago Regional Tree Initiative and Morton Arboretum.

The tree canopy, which was released in June, covers 284 municipalities in the Chicagoland area and is making communities more aware of the effects that nature can have. The Chicago Regional Tree Initiative is using the map to help people understand that tree population is related to crime, according to Atlas Obscura.





“When we go to talk to communities,” Lydia Scott, director of the CRTI, told Atlas Obscura. “We say ‘trees reduce crime.’ And then they go, ‘Explain to me how that could possibly be, because that’s the most bizarre thing I’ve ever heard.’”

With such a high crime rate in Chicago, scientists are often looking at physical features to explain and potentially help dissolve the violence and, it turns out, trees could be one small solution.

“We started to look at where we have heavy crime, and whether there was a correlation with tree canopy, and often, there is,” Scott told Atlas Obscura. “Communities that have higher tree population have lower crime. Areas where trees are prevalent, people tend to be outside, mingling, enjoying their community.”

Just as crime is more prevalent in poorer communities, trees seem to be less available and, in addition, trees reduce flooding, improve property values, prevent heat islands, promote feelings of safety, reduce mortality and provide other significant social and health benefits. Because of the comprehensive data compiled in this map, scientists and researchers have the ability to delve further than before into the relationship between trees and communities and it seems that already, the answers are quite distinct.