A few Cubs showed their Pride in Chicago this year by bringing one of the city’s prized possessions to the parade
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Rare Chicago

A few Cubs showed their Pride in Chicago this year by bringing one of the city’s prized possessions to the parade

Article will continue after advertisement

Now, “That’s Cub.”

RELATED: Chicago had the most Pride this weekend, and the festive spirit lives on

Over the weekend, there were many Pride celebrations happening throughout the city. From Boystown to the top of the Hancock Building, the city was very Proud.

Not only did the city show its Pride, but the Cubs World Series Championship Trophy also made an appearance.

The Chicago Cubs brought the city’s crowned jewel on their float on Sunday, and the crowd was loving it.

Check out the Cubs’ bling on the float:


Proud to support the LGBTQ community at #Pride2017! #ThatsCub

A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on

#thatscub #chicagopride #worldserieschampions #chicagocubs #pride #lgbt

A post shared by andrea mercedes (@wckd_1) on

World Champions. Even better neighbors. #thatscub #chicago #pride #pride🌈 #chicagopride #chicagocubs

A post shared by Cale Tennison (@baby_cale) on

#WorldSeriesTrophy #ThatsCub #Pride #Equality #🌈 #⚾ #cubs #chicagocubs #lauraricketts #prideparade

A post shared by Brandon (@bcfairbanks) on

Proud for many reasons! #thatscub Thanks @zartman for making us look good today. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Heather Way Kitzes (@geeterway) on

🏆 #ThatsCub #2016WorldSeriesChampions #FlyTheW #WeAreGood #Chicago #PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Lee⚡️Michaels (@djleemichaels) on

RELATED: Your guide to Chicago Pride Fest 2017

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement