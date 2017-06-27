A few Cubs showed their Pride in Chicago this year by bringing one of the city’s prized possessions to the parade

Now, “That’s Cub.”
Over the weekend, there were many Pride celebrations happening throughout the city. From Boystown to the top of the Hancock Building, the city was very Proud.
Not only did the city show its Pride, but the Cubs World Series Championship Trophy also made an appearance.
The Chicago Cubs brought the city’s crowned jewel on their float on Sunday, and the crowd was loving it.
Check out the Cubs’ bling on the float:
