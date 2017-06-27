A few Cubs showed their Pride in Chicago this year by bringing one of the city’s prized possessions to the parade

Now, “That’s Cub.”

Over the weekend, there were many Pride celebrations happening throughout the city. From Boystown to the top of the Hancock Building, the city was very Proud.

Not only did the city show its Pride, but the Cubs World Series Championship Trophy also made an appearance.

The Chicago Cubs brought the city’s crowned jewel on their float on Sunday, and the crowd was loving it.

Check out the Cubs’ bling on the float:





Proud to support the LGBTQ community at #Pride2017! #ThatsCub A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

#thatscub #chicagopride #worldserieschampions #chicagocubs #pride #lgbt A post shared by andrea mercedes (@wckd_1) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

World Champions. Even better neighbors. #thatscub #chicago #pride #pride🌈 #chicagopride #chicagocubs A post shared by Cale Tennison (@baby_cale) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Proud for many reasons! #thatscub Thanks @zartman for making us look good today. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 A post shared by Heather Way Kitzes (@geeterway) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

🏆 #ThatsCub #2016WorldSeriesChampions #FlyTheW #WeAreGood #Chicago #PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈 A post shared by Lee⚡️Michaels (@djleemichaels) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

