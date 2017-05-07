A Hinsdale mother of two was found murdered in her home, and police do not believe it was a random act

Andrea Urban, cancer survivor and mother of two, was found murdered in her home in Hinsdale after police responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive woman.

Urban was found by a family member who called 911 at 3:37 p.m. on Thursday. After receiving the report, police arrived on the scene and entered the home to find the victim deceased, according to Patch.

Police are investigating the murder and do not believe it was a random act, Chief of Police Kevin Simpson told Patch. The Hinsdale Police Department has teamed up with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit to work on the case.





“We are analyzing the crime scene and putting together a timeline of the victim’s activities in recent days,” Simpson told Patch.

Police are currently following up on several leads, but have not revealed any details on the case. It is unclear whether there were signs of struggle or if a murder weapon was found as police do not wish to compromise the case, according to Patch.

Urban was a cancer survivor and an actress making appearances on episodes of “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire.” Stewart Seman, who lived across the street from Urban, told the Chicago Tribune Urban suffered from leukemia and had been on disability for a while.

Hinsdale police are taking the investigation very seriously and have commented on the rarity of a homicide in their district. They are urging anyone with information to call 630-789-7070 with details regarding suspicious activity in the area.

“I understand that because this is such a rare occurrence in our town and in Hinsdale, that many residents are rightfully asking questions and wondering what they can do,” Simpson told Patch.

“At this stage, no piece of information is too small.”