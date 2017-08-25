A Joliet liquor store will reap benefits of the $2-million Powerball ticket it sold, but will the winner?

One lucky Highland Liquors customer is holding an expensive Powerball ticket.

The ticket matched five of the six numbers and the Powerball number from Wednesday night’s drawing, making the ticket worth $2 million.

According to WGN, Highland Liquors, located at1619 E. Cass Street, will also get a nice prize for selling the ticket– $20,000 (1 percent of the prize) for selling the lucky ticket.

The owner of the ticket has one year from the drawing date to claim the ticket.





The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and visit one of the Lottery’s Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield, or Fairview Heights.

