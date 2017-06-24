A local favorite coffee shop in Chicago is taking the Windy City’s influence nationwide

Locals will argue there is no shortage of quality coffee roasters in Chicago.

While companies, like Metropolis and Dark Matter, have become ubiquitous over the city, the credit for this caffeine boom arguably dates back to Intelligentsia.

Following in the footsteps of Goose Island, who can be credited for starting the craft beer revolution in Chicago, Intelligentsia is working and continuing to expand nationally.

Eater Boston reports Intelligentsia is looking to open a facility in Watertown, west of Boston proper. The roaster already has facilities in New York and Los Angeles.





Founded by Doug Zell and Emily Manage during 1995 in the Lakeview neighborhood, the two worked tirelessly on roasting their coffee in-store and perfecting their craft. They eventually developed a community of coffee lovers and connoisseurs, all while welcoming a steady stream of coffee neophytes.

More than 20 years later, the smart coffee company still has the same dedication and passion of sharing their love for coffee, and expansion to other cities has become the natural next step.

The new location in Watertown is prospectively set to offer a full coffee bar, weekly events, demonstrations and research.

