A middle school teacher is in trouble with the law after being caught with child pornography

A Lansing middle school teacher is in facing four police charges, including two counts of possession of child pornography.

Walter Clay was charged with four total counts; in addition to the two pornography charges is one count of grooming and one count indecent solicitation of a minor, according to the Lansing police.

An inappropriate relationship between Clay and an underage female came to the law enforcement’s attention in July.

A search warrant of Clay’s social media accounts was executed by Police and uncovered evidence of child pornography.





Police were not the first to uncover evidence of possible illegal behavior. Clay’s wife came across evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a young girl and confronted him. He attacked her, generating a domestic battery charge, police said.

After being arrested in his home in Lansing, Clay is being held in the Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 14.