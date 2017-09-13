A midwestern Dairy Queen’s “politically incorrect” sign is putting its customers on notice

A Wisconsin Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign he placed at his restaurant that is generating controversy.

The sign at the Dairy Queen in Kewaskum says, “This restaurant is politically incorrect.” It warns patrons that staff may say “Merry Christmas,” ”Happy Easter” and “God Bless America.” The sign also lets customers know that the restaurant honors the flag and offers free sundaes to veterans on Veterans Day. “In God We Trust” is written in large letters at the bottom of the sign.

Owner Kevin Scheunemann tells WDJT that he felt the sign was “appropriate to hang in terms of being transparent about the views of the owner and staff supporting God and country.”





A customer who was offended took a photo of the sign and posted it on Facebook, where it has generated a heated discussion.