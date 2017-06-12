A morning crash between a school bus and a motorcycle has resulted in several injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire Department says three adults and four teenagers have been injured in an accident involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

Fire department officials say the accident happened Monday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s South Side. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

0644 EMS Plan 1 @ 10900 S Michigan, CFD is on scene for a school bus vs motorcycle with injuries. At present 3 Adults 5 children injured. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 12, 2017

Authorities say those injured include two 15-year-old girls, one 15-year-old boy and one 17-year-old boy. The adults injured included a 19-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 37-year-old.

Details of how the accident happened are not available.



