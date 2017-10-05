A new bike and running path is coming to these four North Side ‘hoods

Rahm Emanuel broke ground yesterday on a new path that will connect four neighborhoods and three parks with two miles of unbroken pathway.

The pathway will connect the neighborhoods of Irving Park, North Center, Avondale and Albany Park, connecting Horner Park at the North (near Montrose Ave.) to Clark Parks to the South (by Belmont Ave.).

A bridge near Addison (“the Riverview Bridge”) will connect both sides of the river will be the longest pedestrian river bridge in the city at over 1000 feet long and 16 feet wide. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.





During the groundbreaking ceremony, Emanuel invoked the city’s grand architect, according to a city press release.

“A new century for Chicago requires a new plan for Chicago’s Parks, one that draws on the inspiration of Daniel Burnham to use our river and lake to better connect communities and enhance residents’ quality of life.”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin echoed this statement. “Investing in bike and pedestrian paths are an essential part of making our communities greener and healthier.”

The 312 RiverRun continues the city’s commitment to creating safe passageways for bikes and pedestrians, as exhibited by the Bloomingdale Trail and updates made to the Lakefront Path.

A second bridge near Irving Park will begin construction next year to be completed in 2019.