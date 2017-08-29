A police officer faces up to 20 years for shooting 2 teenagers

The Chicago police officer who fired 16 shots into a car of teenagers in 2013 was found guilty of federal civil rights violations for using unreasonable force against two individuals while on duty.

Marco Proano was convicted on both counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the Department of Justice.

The shooting occurred just before Christmas in 2013. The officer wounded two of the teenage passengers, and a jury found this to be a result of unreasonable force.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the FBI considered clearing the officer in 2015 but felt it required further investigation.





“I thought your client was completely in the wrong for this shooting,” an FBI agent said to Proano’s lawyer. “Your client shot into a car full of teenagers.”

Each of these counts of deprivations of rights is punishable by up to ten years in prison. Proano is scheduled for sentencing on November 20.