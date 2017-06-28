A popular country music star adopted a precious puppy in Chicago this weekend, and what he named her is even more adorable

It was love of first sight for country singer Michael Ray.

It was love at first site for @michaelraymusic & Wrigley! We're so happy to say that thanks to @pawschicago Michael was able to adopt Wrigley and take her home with him after #LakeShake! 🐶❤️ A post shared by Country LakeShake Festival (@lakeshakefest) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

The “Think a Little Less” singer was in Chicago this weekend for the Country LakeShake Festival, which featured fellow-country music stars Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Little Big Town.

One of the headliners was Miranda Lambert, who is an advocate for animal adoption and has her own charity, the MuttNation Foundation.

So it was only fitting Chicago’s PAWS shelter was on site at the festival with puppies in need of homes.

And one blue-eyed pup found his way into Michael Ray’s heart.





Posting to his Instagram, Michael said he walked out of his trailer and met the people of PAWS, which led him to fall “in love with this beautiful blue eyed all white huskey/Shepard mix.”

“…after hanging out with her all day I couldn’t leave without her. So Fam I want you all to meet the new Member of the Family Lou’s new sister WRIGLEY!!!!! Thank you @pawschicago for being so incredible and introducing me to this beauty.”

Michael also pointed out Chicago is one of his “favorite cities in the world.”

To find out more about PAWS, click here.