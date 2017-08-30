Chicago animal shelter owner is traveling to Houston to help save all the pets affected by Hurricane Harvey

A Chicago woman is combining her passions for animals and disaster relief into a long weekend serving Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Dana Deutsch is currently North Chicago’s animal warden, but used to work in emergency serves, and this disaster hits close to home for her. Prior to moving to Illinois, she was a firefighter in Houston she told the Chicago Tribune.

“This is home. I have friends and family there. It’s emotional,” said Deutsch.





Deutsch shared her excitement and gratitude on social media, prompting support from the community with some commenters even asking how to financially support her endeavors.

Deutsch told the Tribune she’s volunteering with the organization Operation Bring Animals Home (OBAH).

OBAH shared a statement online about their relief work in Texas, saying they’re utilizing “all the resources we have available to rescue animals left behind or displaced from the storm with hopes of reuniting them with their families.”

