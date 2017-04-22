A “stranger” walked into a store to use the bathroom and bought a mattress for a clerk

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer walked into a mattress store in Chicago this week to use the bathroom and left the store clerk with quite a generous gift.

The store clerk Sagine Lazarre told WGN, “It’s amazing, mind blowing. I’m still shocked.”

Schumer jogged by the store on the Six Corners Mattress Firm and went in to inquire about using the restroom. Lazarre agreed, not realizing who she was.

As a thank you for using the bathroom, Schumer offered to buy Lazarre a mattress for herself.

“She comes out of the bathroom and asks me which one of these (mattresses) is my favorite. I told her … She told me she wanted to buy it for me. And I was was so shocked!” The mattress was $2,000.





It wasn’t until she googled the name on the credit card after she left that she realized who it was.

Us Weekly points out that this isn’t the first time Schumer has been generous to accommodating employees.